It happened this week in 1913

January 12 -18: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Sad goodbye … There was a gathering of members of the Cranbrook Operatic society at the Masonic hall last evening for the purpose of bidding farewell to Mr. D. J. McSweyn, who, since its inception, has been a faithful, hard-working member, filling the office of secretary.

He was presented on behalf of the members of the company, with three photos, showing the Cranbrook opera company, in each of their productions, including the “Geisha”, “The Country Girl” and the “Cingalee”. The three photos were mounted in one very handsome frame, and make a very artistic picture.

Mr. Harold Darling has been elected secretary-treasurer in the place of Mr. McSweyn.

New council … It was a good fight from start to finish, probably the most strenuous in Cranbrook’s corporate history. The outcome, we believe, will prove satisfactory, even to the strongest supporters of the Santo ticket.

Generally speaking, the fight was honestly waged for what the Santo people declared a more efficient, more popular, and more economical administration. However, despite very active, well organized work on their part, under the generalship of Mr. W. B. McFarlane, they failed to make that decisive impression on the electorate, which alone could oust a man of the great popularity of last year’s mayor.

Mr. A. C. Bowness was re-elected by a substantial majority upon his past record, and the candidates on his ticket for aldermen were also largely elected on the same grounds, including not only the aldermen, who were seeking re-election, but the new men as well.

The polling of votes was carried on all day in the most active and enthusiastic manner. Both sides had a large number of sleighs in operation, which were kept on the run until the last minute.

Notwithstanding some strong sentiments and a certain amount of ill-feeling occasioned by the publication of some objectionable campaign cartoons, by the Santo committee, the best of good feeling prevailed throughout the day’s canvass, and at the close of the polls, after several hours spent in checking up the votes, it was a mutually congratulatory assemblage, the winners modestly accepting their new honors, and the losers showing good sportsmanlike spirit in the way they took their defeat.

From an independent observer’s point of view, the keen contest cannot fail to have a good effect upon the future civic administration.

No one would pretend that there have not been both neglect in some particulars, and a lack of close attention to business principles in other directions. The publicity given these points, whilst they failed to make sufficient impression on the great majority of the electors, will, undoubtedly, have been taken to heart by those to whom the citizens have entrusted the administration of their affairs during the ensuing year, Mayor Bowness and his full aldermanic slate, being elected by substantial majorities, as fol­lows:

FOR MAYOR. A. C. Bowness 278; W. S. Santo 157; FOR ALDERMEN. Lester Clapp 256; C. R. Ward 243; J. K. Leask 225; Gus. Erickson 223; R. C. Carr 208; J.E. Kennedy 207.

It will be noted that Lester Clapp, who polled the heaviest vote for alderman on the Bowness ticket, had a lead of 57 votes over the highest man, F Dezall, on the Santo ticket; also that J. E. Kennedy, low man on the Bowness ticket, had a lead of 13 over the low man on the Santo ticket.

A total of 434 ballots were polled, among which there were 17 spoiled ballots for School Trustees, four for mayor and 8 for aldermen. The total vote polled is the heav­iest since. 1911, when the total votes counted was 447.

Another sacrificed postmaster … L. W. Donahoe, erstwhile postmaster at Wardner, has been given the bounce to make room for an active Tory partisan.

No complaints alleged against Donahoe were ever investigated. He simply had to go, after years of faithful service because the local Tories could not stomach a Liberal in office.

Borden’s pre-election talk of purity in elections was as cold a piece of bunkum as any politician in Canada ever put up on the electorate.

Fancy dress carnival … Get out your comic clothes and be prepared for the first fancy dress car­nival on the ice to be held this sea­son.

Killed by tree … Last week a lumberjack named Abel McKay, employed in the King Lumber Mills’ Yahk camp was killed by the fall of a tree. McKay was warned to get out of the way, but for some reason, he stayed just where he was, the tree fell, striking him on the head, which it smashed like an egg, death being instantane­ous.

Obituary … On Tuesday morning, January 7th, John S. Brake, car repairer in the C.P.R. yards, met with an accident, which, at the time, was not consid­ered of a very serious nature. His left arm was broken and had to be amputated, and this was thought to be the chief injury he suffered, but it developed that in addition to the broken arm, he had sustained injur­ies to his head, as a result of his collision with the locomotive. Gan­grene set in and his case was hope­less.

He died at an early hour on Tuesday morning, January 14th.

Deceased was greatly respected by his brother workers and by a wide circle of acquaintances in the ranks of Odd Fellows and Masons.

The funeral will take place on Friday af­ternoon, and an Emergent Communi­cation of Cranbrook lodge. No. 34, A.F.A.A.M., has been called for 1.45 p.m. in order that the brethren may attend the funeral of the late Broth­er John S. Brake. M. W. Bro. Rev. E. P. Flewelling, of Christ church, will officiate.

Deceased was also a member of the Over Seas club and of the Brother­hood of Railway Carmen.

He came to Cranbrook in 1891 and ever since has been in the employ of the C.P.R. He had been twice married and by his first wife he leaves two children and by his last, one.

In every respect John S. Brake was a very fine type of man, all who knew him had the greatest respect and esteem for him, and in the time of their affliction the heartfelt sympathy of these friends go out to the bereaved widow and children.

Suppress restricted district … The Presbyterian church last Sun­day evening was crowded to over-flowing by a mixed audience, at­tracted thither by the announcement that the pastors of the Presbyterian, Baptist and Methodist churches, would discuss the social vice problem, exceptional interest being taken in the proposition, in view of the near approach of the municipal elections.

Rev. Mr. Kendall, presided, and briefly outlined the objects of the meeting. He said that the question would be discussed from three viewpoints, the social, by Rev. Mr. Thomson; the medical, by Rev. Mr. J Dunham and the legal by himself.

Rev. Mr. Thomson, in his opening remarks, pointed out that the organization represented on the platform, were not engaged in any crusade against the liquor license holders, they had no quarrel with hotel men, who obey the law. The social evil occupied supreme place in their campaign, and should take such a place in any municipal campaign. It affects every field of life and our standing in the world.

Cranbrook, in its infancy, has estab­lished a segregated district, which has been abolished in Calgary, Ed­monton and Vancouver, and now the time has arrived when Cranbrook must follow suit.

The cry that the perpetuation of the vice was a “ne­cessary evil”, was absolutely false. The red light district was no more necessary, than hell is necessary. One bad apple in a case will contam­inate the whole case. The red light district in this city may contamin­ate the whole city, particularly the youth, of the city, from 16 to 17. Men who patronize these places are unfit to mingle in decent society, and should be compelled to abstain from marriage. The hotels are infested by the scum of God’s earth, because of the red light district.

We will see that the girls from these resorts are placed in decent homes, if you can get the red light district closed.

Rev. Mr. Dunham was the next speaker, and he dealt with the subject, mainly from the medical standpoint. Mr. Dunham quoted high medical authorities as to the extreme danger of these resorts from the point of view of the health of the community in which they are located. He also severely censured the system, of medical inspection in practice with respect to these places.

Mr. Dunham went on to comment upon the enormity of the offense of those who consented that their lands and buildings should be used for the purpose of social vice.

Rev. Mr. Kendall dealt with the legal aspect of the question and he delivered a very impassioned and for­cible address. He opened by ex­pressing surprise that not a single lawyer or doctor was present to give the public some of the facts in this connection that come so fre­quently under their professional ex­perience. If the doctors would speak out, we should not have a red light district for another week.

Mr. Kendall proceeded at some length to deal with the very large numbers of young girls, who are be­ing tempted and sometimes forced in­to the red light districts, by the horrible white slavers. He alluded to the crude legislation in this prov­ince dealing with this evil, and chal­lenged the authority of Attorney-General Bowser to enter into ar­rangements with certain Cranbrook citizens to establish a restricted dis­trict on the outskirts of the city. He contended that the red light district could be suppressed within 30 minutes if the people of Cranbrook so decided.

He would like to see the lash applied to frequenters of the red light district and would happily wield it himself.

With some farther references to the legal aspects of the situation Mr. Kendall closed his remarks.

The foregoing is a very brief sum­mary of the remarks of the speakers. The spirit of the meeting was cer­tainly not partisan in any shape. No special pleas were made for or against any of the municipal candi­dates. It was practically the opening round in what promises to be a determined fight on the part of the local minis­terial association to wipe out the black infamy of a segregated dis­trict in this city.

Before the meeting adjourned the following resolution was read and adopted by a standing vote, which included the very great majority of all present:

“Resolved that we, the citizens of Cranbrook, B. C., believing that the existence of a segregated area for social vice in the police district of Cranbrook is destructive to the health and moral well-being of the citizens, and be it further resolved that the laws provided for its sup­pression must be enforced and the institution abolished”.

Surprise visit … Last Sunday afternoon Mrs. Harry Cockshutt, who resides on Watt Avenue, thought she would go out for a little while after dinner. Put­ting her dinner things carefully in a wash basin, ready to be washed up upon her return, and making up a fire in the sitting room, she left everything in neat and cozy state.

Returning home about 4.15 p.m., she entered the sitting room and was horrified to find the stove lying on the floor, still alight, the stove pipe scattered all over the room, and soot and ashes trampled into the carpet; also that all her potted flow­ers had been knocked off their shelves on to the floor, broken and the dirt trodden into the carpet.

She immediately rushed out of the house to se­cure assistance in setting up the stove. Outside she met a boy named, Ralph Laurie, who was driving in a rig with his mother. She asked for assistance and he volunteered to come in.

Upon their return to the house, Mrs. Cockshutt walked straight into her kitchen, and there, another scene of disaster confronted her gaze. In the first place a drun­ken Japanese was standing in the pantry, aimlessly watching her movements, apparently too drunken to make a move of any kind.

She then dis­covered that her dinner dishes had all been thrown on the floor, her pre­serves, pickles, etc., had also all been thrown on the floor, the bottles and jars broken and the contents trodden into the floor. The Japanese made no move and Mrs. Cockshutt returned to the sitting room to ask young Laurie to expel him from the house, which Laurie very happily and expeditiously complied with.

A little later Sheriff Morris put in an appearance and captured the Jap­anese, and drove him down to the jail, in his buggy, with a big man holding him in the seat.

Monday afternoon Shilamotu, the Japanese, appeared before His Honor Judge Ryan, and the whole story was care­fully gone over, by witnesses on both sides. In the outcome, his honor expressed the opinion that a fine of $20 to be paid to Mrs. Cockshutt, the payment of costs, a $10 fine and that he be immediately interdicted, would pretty well satisfy the needs of the case.

Elko news … An old dog for the hard road pups take to the sidewalk.

Jim Joyce, one of the most popular men in the district goes east and gets married.

For the last three weeks the boys have been practising to give Jim a royal welcome back and on Saturday night he arrived. About fifty were waiting but jovial Jim got out unseen and at the water tank. A sleigh, without bells, pulled Jim and his bride through the back avenue and home, and the whole bunch looked as lonesome as a sheepherder at a funeral. It was a cold night and consolidated hot air took a jump. The travelers and train jumpers are on the road again.

A clothes line peddler came in from Calgary wearing a fleece-lined necktie and feeling as intelligent as a lump of soft coal last week.

We heard that Jack Tanner, of Cranbrook, passed through Elko last Saturday. We don’t know whether it was Chief Gorman or Constable Collins that was after him. He’s smoother than a dance hall floor.

Annual meeting of church parishioners … The annual funeral meeting of the parishioners of Christ church was held in the church on Monday even­ing at 8 o’clock, the rector in the chair.

After organization Mr. C. A. Cock was elected secretary. The minutes of the last annual meeting were read and confirmed. The rector’s report was read, showing the progress of the church for the year. The many removals from the parish have been more than counterbalanced by new arrivals.

The membership at the end of the year showed an increase over last year of 140 people. Notwithstanding losses, the com­municants show an increase of 31.

It was resolved that steps should be taken immediately towards providing a new church for the parish. The matter has been placed in the hands of the newly elected church committee. No decision was arrived at as yet respecting the new building, as to the material of which it shall be built, whether of wood or of more permanent material.

The report of the treasurer showed larger offerings for the year than for any previous years. The report of the Ladies Guild was very satisfac­tory, showing a balance on hand for building fund of $754, and on current account of $75. Total receipts from the parish for the year amounted to $2,645.45.

Votes of thanks were passed to the Ladies Guild, the Secretary-treasurer, the choir master and the faithful of the choir for efficient ser­vices throughout the year.

Death of Frank Fletcher … Frank Fletcher, for nearly a quar­ter of a century a resident of Nelson and twice mayor of that city, died at the age of 58 years at the Kootenay Lake General hospital last Sunday morning after an illness of some weeks.

Mr. Fletcher lived for many years in the west and in the early days in Nelson was Canadian Pacific Railway land agent for this district. As a surveyor he had an intimate knowledge of the interior of British Columbia and drew some of the first maps of Kootenay which were pub­lished.

The funeral will be under the aus­pices of the Masonic lodge, of which Mr. Fletcher was formerly master, and it is expected that the city council will attend. He leaves a widow, who is residing at Ogden, near Calgary; two daughters, Frances and Hope, and a son, Hugh, who reached Nelson Sunday night from the prairies.