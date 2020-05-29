It happened this week in 1913

May 24 - 30: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Joseph Creek flooding … St. Joseph’s River to the east of the City is overflowing and if something is not done immediately the small ranchers will suffer big losses through the water covering their small farms.

Considerable consternation is to be observed at the efforts of the various men to divert the water into channels on the highway.

The overflow is caused through the snow being melted in the summer heat and coming down the hills in such large quantities.

Along the river various dams have been erected to conserve the water for irrigation which is good in the latter months of the year; at the same time now, that the farmers have just got their seeds in it might be possible to remove some of these and allow the water a freer flow, as these can, and do, and it is naturally to be expected will, hold the water in check, thereby helping the water to run at a furious rate just where it is not wanted.

In places along the river there have been several trees felled and other debris can plainly be seen in the river, which, is removed, would greatly alleviate the suffering which will undoubtedly be caused, if the river is allowed to overflow at its present rate.

Several of the small ranchers have had to bank up whole fields to stop the inflow at considerable expense and for a while it is standing the strain; but how long will it last? It is a question that is being asked.

Empire Day … Last Saturday was a propitious day so far as the weather was concerned for the celebration of Empire day on the elaborate scale planned by the local committees.

At 9:40 in the morning the school children gathered at the school building and each was presented with a Union Jack with the compliments of Mr. Short. They then marched to the government building, headed by the Boy Scouts, where a programme was rendered. Little Miss Caven unfurled the flag which sailed gracefully out and the breeze caught in the folds and waved the patriotic colors vigorously to the hearty applause of the children.

A few remarks concerning the world significance of the occasion were made by Messrs. N. A. Wallinger and H. Y. Brake.

The songs were rendered by the children with ardor and they then marched to the Auditorium, where they were treated to a picture show. They again assembled at the government building at 1 p.m. where a score of automobiles conveyed them to the grounds, where the racing programme was being held.

The children enjoyed the day immensely and the programme of sports provided in the afternoon by the Overseas Club was contested enthusiastically.

There were six hundred people in attendance besides the children, who were admitted free.

Considerable credit is due to the Overseas Club and, the Veterans’ Association for the great interest they displayed and the vast amount of work performed for the enjoyment and pleasure of the children.

The dance in the evening was well attended and proved a fitting climax to the enjoyment of the day.

The music was splendid and the large crowd present enjoyed all the numbers land continued dancing until midnight.

Choral society … A new era in the musical life of Cranbrook will be opened on Friday evening with a concert to be given by the Cranbrook Choral Society.

The successes of the Operatic Society’s productions during the past three years have prompted those interested to go further into the realms of music, and the result has been the formation of a society which has for its object the consideration of musical works entirely. The society, which numbers about fifty members, has been practising for the last two months, and the work done has been so excellent that the executive has decided to present to the music loving public the result of their efforts on Friday evening.

The numbers taken up by the society are quite varied in style and present good opportunities for the exposition of fine choral singing. Among the heavier works are the “March” from “Tannhauser,” and “Hail bright abode!” by Richard Wagner; and “The Song of the Vikings,” by Eaton Fanning.

The lighter numbers include “O Gladsome Light,” from the “ Golden Legend,” by Arthur Sullivan; the gipsy chorus from “Il Trovatore;” and “See how the darkness of night dissolves.”

The following part songs, which give abundant opportunity for finished choral singing, are also on the program: “O hush thee, my baby,” by Arthur S. Sullivan, and “Goodnight, good night, beloved,” by Ciro Pinsuti.

The concert will be immediately followed by a dance, which promises to be the last of the season.

Mrs. Wallinger will supply the orchestra and refreshments will be served.

The tickets, which include both concert and dance, are for sale by the members of the society and at Beatty-Murphy Co.’s drug Store.

Bull River news … Buffalo Bill is rusticating in the wilds of Bull River these days, helping on the big drive which is now taking place. “Bill” says that he has a bath every day, which lasts all day long.

Tin shower … A reception was held at the residence of Mrs. Harold Darling on Thursday afternoon, when a large number of friends assembled and gave a tin shower in honor of Miss Vera Erickson. The afternoon was thoroughly enjoyed by those in attendance.

New auto … The new McLaughlan automobile for Road Superintendent John Reed arrived in Cranbrook Friday, May 16th, and was put in commission this week. It is a five passenger car, and is just what was needed for dispatch in travelling from point to point in the district.

New steamboat … The Dorothy M., a new steamboat built at Spillimachene by Burns & Jordan, Kootenay Central contractors, was launched on Tuesday. Mrs. Jordan acted as sponsor. This boat will be used in carrying supplies for the construction of the railway in the vicinity of Wilmer and Windermere.

Insurance payments … Mr. Hazlewood, of the firm of Hazlewood & Morrison, is being kept busy these days with insurance business. Two claims he paid last week, one in Jaffray and another in Manistee, claims against the International Casualty Co., of which he is the district manager. Mr. Hazlewood was down in Wardner this week looking over some of his business in this connection.

Automobile outing … The Cranbrook Automobile Association is expecting to have an outing on July 1st, when in company with the ladies, they will ride over to Kimberley and enjoy a splendid time.

It is to be hoped that a large number of the automobile owners in the City belonging to the Association, will bear the date in mind. A good outing is hoped for. Further announcements of this will be made at a later date.

Children entertained … Mayor Bowness entertained a large number of children at the auditorium on Monday. The moving pictures were excellent, and the kiddies, some four hundred thoroughly appreciated the efforts of the Mayor in their behalf.

At the auditorium … A vast amount of money was spent in producing “The Prince of Tonight,” coming to the Auditorium on Tuesday, May 27th.

There are three acts and four scenes in this gorgeous extravaganza. The first scene is that of the famous hotel “The Breakers,” at Palm Beach, Florida, presenting the pleasant surroundings of that famous resort where everyone has money. The second scene of the same act is the transformation picturing the mythical land of Tunisia, showing bewildering effects.

The second act takes the auditor back to Palm Beach showing an elaborate house boat during an evening at the Water Fete.

Grand Master visits … J. M. Rudd, of Nanaimo, grand master of the A.F.& A.M., arrived in this city last Tuesday, being on his annual official visit through the province. He met with Cranbrook lodge, No. 34, on Tuesday evening and a very interesting session was held at the Masonic Temple.

Following the regular order of business a banquet was held at the hall and a programme of speeches, songs and music given.

The grand master addressed the meeting, his speech being one of the most interesting numbers on the programme.

On Wednesday evening five automobiles were loaded with about twenty-five members of the local lodge and the grand master was escorted to Kimberley, where the official visit was made on Selkirk lodge.

A very happy meeting was enjoyed after which the members all repaired to the North Star hotel, where a banquet was served by Mine Host Drew. This proved a most sumptuous and joyous repast. The tables were beautifully decorated and every delicious viand known to the epicurean art provided.

The toastmaster kept the members busy, and several good speeches were heard.

After the banquet the return journey to Cranbrook was made, the motorists reaching this city at 2:30 a.m.

Grand Master Rudd will visit Elk River lodge at Fernie tonight and North Star lodge at Fort Steele on Friday evening.

Armstrong and Raworth … Mr. W. J. Armstrong, who recently sold out his stock of jewelry at Sixth street and Third Avenue, has entered into partnership with Raworth Bros, the new firm name being Raworth Bros, and Armstrong.

By taking this step Mr. Armstrong shows his faith in the future of Lethbridge. He has been in business here for eight years, and he thinks the city is just beginning to find itself.

It had been rumored that Mr. Armstrong was going to move to Vancouver, but he says that Lethbridge will be good enough for him, for some time yet.

Raworth Bros, have been in business in Lethbridge for two years, coming here as a branch from Cranbrook, where they still have a store and where they act as watch inspectors for the Crow division of the C.P.R.

The business will be strengthened by Mr. Armstrong’s entrance, and a complete new summer stock is expected any day.

The store will be improved in many ways, and new fixtures will be installed.