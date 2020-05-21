It happened this week in 1913

Week May 17 – 23: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Honoring R. F. Green … Hon. Robert F. Green, M. P., will receive a royal welcome at Fernie on his return to Kootenay, after the close of the present session. While we have not complete details of the reception at hand, we learn that every British Columbia member of the House of Commons will be present.

Hon. R. L. Borden, Premier of Canada, Sir Richard McBride, Premier of British Columbia, Hon. W. J. Bowser, attorney-general of British Columbia, premiers and members of provincial legislatures from Western provinces, as well as a number of Eastern provinces are included in the invitations sent out.

It is expected that over a thousand of the most prominent men of the Conservative Party will attend.

The reception is to be the greatest political event in the history of Western Canada. The name “Bob” Green, as his friends delight to call him, is well known in every household in the province. As a trail blazer of early days in British Columbia, as a business man, and as a politician, “Bob” Green, member for Kootenay, is known as one of the brightest and brainiest men of the west.

2,500 meals a day … With the Yankee Robinson circus and Texas Bill Wild West there are two thousand five hundred meals to get every day.

This enormous task is under the charge of Capt. W. A. Hundley, who has had twenty-five years’ experience with shows of the greater character. He has breakfast for this army ready at seven in the morning, has lunch ready at noon, and at five in the evening has dinner ready for the tired, hungry people of the circus and Wild West.

This establishment is then packed away and loaded on the cars and at seven o’clock the next morning, over one hundred miles away, the captain is again serving breakfast to the big army.

Spider surprise … While unpacking bananas on Fri­day, Mr. J. Fletcher discovered a large tarantula, and later on placed the big spider on exhibition in Fink’s big store window.

Perry Creek news … Teams were at Perry Creek Thurs­day for the purpose of taking a brick plant from the creek to the new Han­son plant now being constructed one and a half miles north of Cranbrook.

Traffic laws … The motor traffic regulation act is to be enforced in Cranbrook. “Joy Riders” and others who delight in speeding, kindly take warning and watch for the man in blue that stands on the street comer.

Brick yard machinery … Machinery for the new brick yard has arrived and is now being trans­ported to the yard. Mr. Hanson says that the machinery will be installed as rapidly as possible, and expects to have several kilns of brick ready for burning in about six weeks.

Lost and found … The little daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ross Carr, who live on Baker Hill, wandered away and was lost on Thursday afternoon. The little one was found on the prairie, about a mile from home, by Miss Lillian Leask, about half past eight in the evening who returned with the lost child to her home.

Bad road conditions … The trunk road on the west side of the Kootenay river between the Wardner bridge and the new town of Bull River kit reported as being in bad condition. Several teams are lo­cated on the road badly smashed, owing to these conditions. As this road is in the Fernie district, Road Superintendent McNeish should see that it is made passable at once.

New tailor … Percy E. Snook, who is among the recent arrivals in Cranbrook, has opened up the Parisian Cleaning and Dye Works, which was recently closed by the disappearance of the former proprietor, Mr. J. H. Smith. Mr. Snook is an experienced tailor and knows his business thoroughly and is now prepared to serve the trade in the old stand of the Parisian Dye and Cleaning Works. He resides with his family on Armstrong Avenue.

Who is right? … In our issue this week many items of interest have had to give way in our desire to place before our readers the whole of the investigation verbatim, which was held before the Police Commissioners on Monday last at the special request of Mr. R. L. Galbraith, Indian Agent for this district.

We published in our issue of April 20th a report of the arrest of two Indians which in our opinion was brutal and disgraceful and therefore requested the authorities to investigate the whole affair.

In justice to all it must not be thought we had any private grudge (as has been suggested) against anyone, it was purely and solely a desire on our part to have proper justice accorded to the Indians concerned.

The Police Commissioners not making any move in the matter it fell to Mr. Galbraith to make a special request for this investigation to be made on behalf of those who are placed under his charge by the Dominion Government.

The investigation was held in the City Council Chambers on Monday last, and after all the evidence was heard the Police were entirely exonerated from the charge and the Prospector stated as having misrepresented the affair as to facts.

In giving this report verbatim, we do it only in the desire to let our readers have the whole matter before them in full and given at the investigation for them to make their own judgment; the Commissioners’ verdict has been given and now it is up to us to abide by that decision, BUT, we leave it to our readers to judge whether we were right or wrong in the misrepresentation of facts in the arrest of the two Indians.

Commissioner’s verdict … We the Police Commissioners for the City of Cranbrook, after investigation of the charges as made in the Prospector newspaper of April 26th, 1913, as to the conduct of the Police Force of the city in the arrest of Abraham and Mike Michel finds as follows:

1: The charges as contained in the said newspaper we find after a thorough investigation and hearing many witnesses as to the facts to be misrepresented.

2: That Constable Baxter and Pound keeper Soden are hereby exonerated, but we think that Constable Baxter, being an extremely powerful man should at all times bear that in mind in making arrests. Signed — A, C. Bowness, J. W. Rutledge, G. Erickson.

Settlers coming … The immigration into the valley from outside points is beginning to show the results of the campaigns of the past three years.

Already many families have moved in and the latest advice received was to the effect that no less than fifty people were speeding their way with this place as their prospective center with the idea of at once moving on to the farm holdings in the neighborhood which some have already had selected for them and have purchased.

The famous policy of the ready-made farms which has proved such a success in the case of the Canadian Pacific Railway has been adopted by the Columbia Valley Irrigated Fruit Lands, limited and their expectations resulting therefrom are, it is said, being amply realized.

Lookout on Baker Mountain … Materials are shipped from Vancou­ver for the construction of about 25 miles of telephone lines to assist in forest protection from fire. Work in construction will start immediately on arrival of material. The Cranbrook Forest District will have the first and best lookout point in B.C., Baker Mountain, with telephone con­nection. This will enable a man to overlook a large amount of country and report fires to the Forest Ran­ger. A lookout man will be kept on Baker Mountain during the dry part of the summer.

Knox Church entertainment … The concert given at Knox church last Thursday evening in aid of the Missionary Society of the church was well attended and proved that an unusual amount of good local talent resides in Cranbrook.

There were a number of people on the program who had not been heard in Cranbrook before in public and every number was heartily encored.

The playing of Miss Wanda and Master Vincent Fink, the songs by Mrs. Chapman and Mrs. Nisbet, the piano duet by Mesdames Ryckman and Manning and the orchestra selections were especially well received.

Every number was deserving of special mention.

There was a large advance sale of seats and the society netted a large sum from the entertainment.

Fined under protest … The Al. G. Barnes trained animal circus was here last Monday and gave two performances afternoon and evening.

Barnes’ show can undoubtedly boast the largest number of trained wild animals performing for the public.

The various animal acts are much the same this year as last with the exception of one or two features, which are new, but even the old acts are full of interest each season.

The elephants, leopards, tigers, lions, horses, dogs, ponies, seals, monkeys and others all do remarkable performing stunts and the whole programme is full of interest in illustrating the intelligence possessed by animals and the infinite amount of patience used to teach them their paces.

All the acts are interesting and many are thrilling. The Barnes’ shows are clean, free from suggestiveness, gambling devices, or other undesirable features which attend many of the travelling shows. The management deals fairly with the public, which accounts for their remarkable success over the same ground year after year.

Two large crowds witnessed the performances.

The management of the show regretted the unfortunate occurrence which prevented them from giving their usual processional display and they stated that the action of the City authorities in asking $100 for a “high handed affair” and one which they could not submit.

Mr. H. L. Massie, traffic manager for the shows, called at the Herald office and said that the show had no objections to paying license money to the city, providing the city would furnish them with grounds, but as they had to provide their own grounds outside the city they could not see where the city was entitled to license fees.

He stated further that their animals had been on board the cars for twenty-five hours and from a humanitarian standpoint, and according to Dominion law, they were forced to feed and water here.

The city authorities state that they had no desire to stop the parade but notified the circus that they must comply with bylaw No. 122 regarding circus traffic over the streets.

The Barnes show had evaded the license by showing out of the city limits and were entitled to pay something into the city treasury as they took out a large amount of money, and all other attractions of a like nature were forced to pay license before they could do business in the city.

The matter was settled before the circus left town, by Barnes paying the fine under protest.

News from Elko … Excellent outlook for Elko growers. The possibilities of alfalfa as a staple crop in the Elko district have now been fully demonstrated, and the coming season will see a larger acreage under alfalfa here than in any previous year.

It has been shown that three and even four crops of alfalfa in a season are entirely feasible, while at the same time timothy and other grass crops yield large returns. Elko fruit lands are also being rapidly taken up and cultivated with marked success, the favorite yields being in apples, plums, prunes, cherries and small fruits, which mature in abundance and return a handsome profit.

Local fruit growers are at present becoming keenly alive to the importance of an effective and progressive selling organization both in Elko and nearby districts.

Kootenay Central … Invermere, BC. The anticipated work of the construction of the Kootenay Central branch of the Canadian Pacific railway which is to extend from end to end of the Columbia-Kootenay rivers valley has started in for this district in good earnest.

At the end of last week the advance party of Messrs. Burns and Jordan, the contractors from Spokane, Washington, who have sixty miles of the missing link to construct arrived in the district and after the inspection of the ground determined on making this place their headquarters for the district.

The work which has been let to this well-known firm runs to approximately two million five hundred thousand dollars. They will be employing approximately two thousand men throughout the length and breadth of the part of which they are engaged.

The preliminaries are under the direct care of Mr. John Jordon who is here in person watching the erecting of the first camps. In an interview which he accorded me today he stated that he would be starting off with approximately six hundred men which number would be later increased. That along with them in the construction would be shovels. That all payments for wages and such like would be made through the chartered banks having branches here.

In order to keep the steam shovels fed with the fifty tons of coal per diem which they will consume they have arranged for the construction of at least one steamer at once and there is every possibility that a second steamer would be constructed a little later on.

It is understood that in order to keep faith with the railway people, their part of the work must be practically completed before the frost sets deeply into, the soft earth, which will place the time for completion not much beyond the middle of next December.

Such being the case it will pretty well tax the energies of the proposed force to get through with the task.

After completing the temporary camps work will at once be started on the construction of the required warehouses and other places for the storage of the necessary supplies.

K. P. Smoker … The Knights of Pythias held a very pleasant social evening on Tuesday in their hall. Unfortunately there was but a small attendance, owing to the aquatic sports being held in the Young Men’s Club and one or two other attractions being held on the same evening.

Tables were spread with very tempting eatables and when those present gathered around it formed an exceedingly pleasant company.

Various speeches were made on the work of the Order and the principles upon which the Order was founded; also several members favored the company with songs, etc.

A cordial invitation was extended to those not belonging to the Order of the Knights of Pythias so to do.

It was pointed out in the addresses that the corner stones on which the Order was founded were composed of Friendship, Charity, and Benevolence; and if the lessons taught in the Order were faithfully carried out the whole community would be better, the conditions of life of each one would not be so much for sell but rather for the assistance of one or another.

The number of members joining the order is steadily increasing and the officers extend to all respectable young men a most hearty invitation and will readily place in their hands literature which will be of assistance to them in determining the benefits to be accrued by such a membership.