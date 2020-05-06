It happened this week in 1913

May 3 - 9: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Mayor’s new auto … Mayor Bowness has received his new McLaughlin runabout which will be used in his business, being lighter, handier and more economical to rum than his heavy touring car which he retains for the use of his family. The new car is the latest 1913 model with all the up-to-date devices.

Died … Louis Resse died at the St. Eugene hospital last Wednesday, April 30th, 1913.

Until recently he was working for the Staples Lumber company at Wycliffe, and was accidentally hurt by a log rolling over his leg which necessitated amputation. He did not recover from the shock.

His body was removed to the Beatty undertaking parlors, the funeral occurring Friday morning at eight o’clock from the Catholic church, the last services being conducted by Rev Father Plamondom.

He was a native of Italy, where he leaves a wife and two children.

Sorrowful case … Mrs. J. H. Smith was adjudged insane on Wednesday and ordered committed to the hospital for the insane at New Westminster by Magistrate Ryan.

The case in its present phase is one of the most distressing and heart-rending that has come to the, attention of the authorities in some time.

She is the wife of J. H. Smith, who, until last week, was the proprietor of the Parisian Cleaning and Dyeing Works. During the week he reported that he was going to Spokane and disappeared and no word has been heard from him since by anyone. It is thought that he has deserted his family.

The evidence brought out before the enquiry was to the effect that until his disappearance Mr. Smith was a most devoted and exemplary husband. His wife has been in bad health for several years and principally on that account he has moved from point to point in the country, starting at Nanaimo and going east as far as Winnipeg, locating in many towns en route.

About a year ago they came to Cranbrook, where Mrs. Smith’s health seemed to be better than usual.

A few weeks ago she gave birth to twins and was very ill afterwards and her mind gave way under the strain.

There was no evidence of any particularly bad financial stringency and it is thought that the pressure and sorrow of the wife losing her mind was more than Mr. Smith could bear.

The fact that he was a hardworking, conscientious husband heretofore has lessened the rebuke with which the public would regard his alleged act of desertion.

There are four little children, aged four years, two years, and twins one month. Efforts are being made to provide for their care through the Children’s Aid Society at Vancouver.

Mrs. Smith is being taken today to New Westminster by the authorities.

Married … At St. Saviour’s church, Nelson, B.C., on Monday, May 5, 1913, by Rev. Fred H. Graham, rector, Arthur Augustin Ward, of Cranbrook, B.C., was married to Miss Evelyn Edith Rinella Moore, of Nelson. The groom is well known in this city and is game warden for this district. They will make their home in Cranbrook, the groom having recently purchased a house on Lumsden Avenue.

Married … A pretty wedding took place in Mount Pleasant Presbyterian church in the presence of a large number of friends and relatives, on Wednesday evening at 8 o’clock, when Miss Edith Lee, eldest daughter of George W. Gilbert, of this city, and Ralph Angus Whebell, manager of the Royal hotel, Cranbrook, B.C., were united in matrimony.

The bride, who looked charming in a white broadcloth suit, was given away by her father, and Miss Lillian R. Price and Miss Margaret Gilbert acted as bridesmaids. John G. Darling assisted as groomsman. The Rev. George D. Ireland performed the marriage ceremony.

After a wedding trip to the coast cities, Mr. and Mrs. Whebell will take up their residence at Cranbrook, B.C. Mr. and Mrs. Whebell are expected to arrive in Cranbrook in about a week.

Circus coming … If you miss the small boy of the family at breakfast May 19th don’t be alarmed, for it will be a safe conjecture that he is at the Cranbrook show lots, watching the Barnes’ circus set up.

It is one of the faraway members of the grown-ups, the boyhood days when we watched the red wagons pull up on the lot, the horse tents and dining-rooms erected, and the fascinating hustle and bustle of getting ready for the show. Many of us have not out-grown the habit yet.

Promptly at ten o’clock, the bugle will sound the call for the parade to leave the lot, and the principal downtown streets will be traversed.

At one p.m. the doors will be opened for the afternoon show, which starts an hour later.

The night show opens its doors at seven, and starts at 8:15.

The press agent promises a programme lasting two hours, with three rings and steel arenas in constant operation.

The entire performance is given by animals, over 350 in number, in three rings, steel arenas and on elevated stages.

Herds of elephants, camels, zebras, zubus, India sacred cattle and oxen from Africa; thirty monster lions, tigers, leopards, panthers, pumas, jaguars, hyenas, under the direction of famous European male and female trainers; 150 high school horses, Shetland ponies, dogs, apes, goats, monkeys, bears and a host of other sensational features; ten famous clowns.

These are a few of the feature acts that take place in the arena, while the rings are occupied with no less entertaining, but far less dangerous acts.

Roth and his group of 25 full-grown forest-bred male African lions conclude the performance.

Freight train jumps track … Two wrecks on west bound freight train between Crows Nest and Cranbrook.

The west bound through freight last Saturday morning had a very exciting trip between Cranbrook and Crows Nest. Just east of Crows Nest several cars jumped the track and were ditched.

The wrecking crew was called out Saturday morn­ing and the wreck cleared.

Passenger train No, 513, westbound, was de­layed five hours, and the Soo-Spokane about an hour. The freight train was finally made up again and pro­ceeded on its way and at Rampart, near Cranbrook, several cars again jumped the track and were completely demolished, and the wrecker again called into action.

It is thought the wrecks were caused by top heavy loads which swung the cars from the tracks in rounding the sharp curves which occur near where both wrecks happened.

The train finally reached Cranbrook and pro­ceeded on its way without further mishap.

A number ot motorists in the city visited the scene or the wreck at Rampart on Sunday and report the cars completely demolished, the loss to shipments being slight.

Early pioneer … W. French, of Wolf Creek Ranch, Wasa, was in the city today on business and called at the Herald office.

Mr. French is one of the pioneers of the district, having been a stock raiser in the Kootenay ten years before the railroad came through.

While here he told of his experiences in the early days when a Chinaman and himself were the only residents.

He believes that the district has just commenced to develop and looks for greater progress in the next few years.

Board of Trade …The annual meeting of the board of trade was held at the city hall last Thursday evening. There was a very small attendance and only a small amount of business transacted.

Discussion on the matter of securing better attendance at meetings was made and brought forth the suggestion of a bi-monthly noon-day luncheon for business men, when they may talk over matters of mutual interest over their mid-day meal.

A resolution instructing the executive to take up the matter was passed unanimously.

A resolution of sympathy addressed to Mrs. Jessie Deane on account of the recent death of her husband, Francis J. Deane, was passed and the secretary instructed to forward same.

Following was the resolution: “That this board of trade tender to Mrs. Jessie Deane their very deepest sympathy in her recent affliction occasioned by the death of her husband, Francis J. Deane, who, as a member and with the aid of the Cranbrook Herald aided the progress of the city and district in a manner worthy of his high public character and love for the advancement of his country.”

Arrested and honoured … R. A. Fraser was arrested by Constable Baxter on Tuesday evening and escorted to the lodge room of the Loyal Orange lodge,, where he was taken in charge by a delegation and presented with an emblem of the order.

An address was also given Mr. Fraser outlining his valued services in the order and the appreciation with which his membership is held by the local lodge.

He will leave this week for Grand Forks, B.C., where it is his intention to engage in the wholesale liquor business.

Mrs. Fraser and family left Sunday, going to Spokane, where they will remain until Mr. Fraser is settled in his new location, when they will join him there.

He has been a resident of this district since the railroad first crossed the Kootenay and has been in Cranbrook for the past nine years.

Elko news … An hour on the streets will convince any man that the women are wearing the trousers, but only one leg at a time.

L. W., Mowry, of the International Securities company, Elko, was in Calgary, Lethbridge and Macleod last week and was glad to get back to the hustling burg of golden opportunities. He said the above cities were dead and the men looked as if they had a load of pickled onions on their stomachs.

Everybody is talking about Elko and the Roosville Valley.

Mrs. Jack Thompson, wife of J. A. Thompson, superintendent of government bridges, landed a nine pound char or Dolly Varden, as the blooming cockney calls them, last week at the government bridge, near Fruitland’s farm. The catch was fourteen and the smallest was a two pounder. She uses Roo’s catch-em-all fishing tackle.

Central school … improvements are to be made at the public school building in the near future, as the school trustees are working on the costs and various plans for improvements.

The grounds around the building are to be levelled off and cement walks laid. It is also planned to fence off patches in front and plant flower beds. Inside the building the floors will be painted with a new liquid granite and new tile flooring laid in the basement.

40 girls marry on way to Vancouver … Presiding at the annual meeting of the central immigration board yesterday, Sir E. Durning Lawrence spoke in strong terms of the anomaly provided by the Canadian immigration laws, which, he said, prohibited the entry of any person whose passage had been wholly or partly defrayed by any public body or charitable organization, yet if he wanted to send a “waster” to Canada he could do so with impunity.

It told hard upon the board, or similar organization, that after careful enquiry into a man’s fitness, and assisting him out, he should be refused entry.

Some details of the opportunities for matrimony were then given by Miss Teelgen, who spent the greater part of the last four years in the Dominion. She said that if women went out to the west they were married almost inevitably. She, herself, had seven proposals in seven weeks and, she did not, know even the names of some of the men, one of whom was a cook on a C.P.R. train.

She said a party of forty-five girls went from Montreal to Vancouver. Forty of them married on the way and only five arrived at their destinations.

J. Obed Smith, immigration officer, said one of the objects of the central immigration board was that it professed to encourage and promote the immigration of desirable and suitable, persons from the United Kingdom to the British dominions overseas. It was a matter of regret, he said, that this policy had not been fully recognized years ago.

Twelve or thirteen years ago sixty-seven per cent of the total immigration from this country went to foreign lands.

Last year this state of things was reversed and eighty-two per cent of the total immigration from the United Kingdom went to places within the empire.

Liberal Association … “Organization,” will be the watchword of the new Liberal officers and executive elected at the annual meeting held in the hall over Lester Clapp’s store last night.

The consensus of opinion was that too much money was spent before elections and not enough in the interval between keeping the organization perfected.

The new president, Mr. C. R. Ward, in a few words last night sounded the key note of the present administration, which is to organize, keep in touch with the various Liberal organizations of the province, to keep busy on the list of membership, and to perfect the organization now.

Liberalism is receiving a new impetus in the cheering news from all over the province and leaders are looking forward confidently to a victory at the next election.

The matter of canvassing for members and raising necessary finance was left in the hands of the executive committee.

Masonic Hall recital … The pupils of Miss Alice Pye, one of Cranbrook’s most popular pianoforte teachers, gave a recital at the Masonic Hall on Tuesday evening, which was well attended and greatly enjoyed by those present.

The programme commenced with the youngest pupils, Master Warren Bowness giving “His First Piece,” and ended with the more finished and advanced pupils, characterized in the rendition of Miss Edith Caslake.

Especially enjoyable numbers were rendered by Master Vincent and Miss Wanda Fink, their duet being the most pleasing number of the programme.

The programme showed the complete and painstaking care exercised by the teacher in the technical understanding exhibited by the pupils of the many difficult musical numbers. Every number was deserving of special mention.

Wardner news … The senior ball team has ordered new suits. They are to be grey and green, which will add greatly to their usual smart appearance.

Elko is hustling …With rumors of important railway and power plant developments in the air, Elko is one of the “livest” towns of its size in Kootenay and is populated by some of the most optimistic “boosters” in the province,’’ declares T. G. Procter, of Victoria, who recently passed through the East Kootenay district.

At the Hume last night Mr. Procter stated that it was understood that an ambitious scheme for harnessing the vast latent power of Elko falls was afoot and that the air was thick with rumors of railroad developments which would be of importance to Elko, which is already on the Canadian Pacific, Kootenay Central and Great Northern lines.

“And it is the home of Fred Roo, Who boosts as easily as he breathes and is worth about $1,000,000 a year as a publicity expert,” declared Mr. Procter. “I’ve known Fred for years and I’ve never heard him say anything about the country that was not optimistic,” he declared.