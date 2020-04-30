It happened this week in 1913

April 26 – May 2: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

April 26 – May 2: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Race meet … One of the biggest race meets ever held in Cranbrook will be held here on the 24th of May this year, according to plans outlined at a meeting of the committees of the Cranbrook Turf association held at the city hall on Wednesday afternoon and the announcement of the programme committee at the Cranbrook hotel this morning.

The finance committee reported remarkable success in gathering the fund for this purpose and a total of $1,500.00 is to be offered in prizes for races.

Vigorous efforts will be made to induce a number of outside horses to come here and the purses offered are attractive enough to warrant a large number attending the meet from outside points.

Beside there is keen rivalry between the many good horses owned in the city and a very successful racing meet should result.

The local horsemen think they have horses as fast as any owned in Western Canada and are going to contest every event to a finish.

While good purses are offered in the free-for-all events the visitors will have to race to win the money.

The Cranbrook city band has been engaged for the day and the admission free of all school children promises a day of interest to all.

Sentenced … Mike Michel was sentenced to eight months at Nelson jail and Abraham was fined $25.00 for resisting an officer by Magistrate Ryan last Thursday. They were the Indians who broke into the pound after one of their horses had been impounded by Walter Soden, the pound keeper.

Fined … Stella Duffield was fined $200 and costs, by Judge Thompson Monday for the shooting of Wm. Drewlette in her house near Fort Steele some time ago. She claimed to have fired the shots in an attempt to scare Drewlette, who, she claimed, was bothering her. One of the shots passed through, the calf of his leg and he was taken to the hospital, recovering in a few weeks.

She is the proprietress of a disorderly house near Fort Steele.

New autos … The Kootenay Garage company this week received and made deliveries of the following new Ford cars: Alex. Birnie, Elko, new five passenger touring car; P. E. Wilson, Cranbrook, new five-passenger touring car; J. T. Laidlaw, new five-passenger touring car, C. H. Pollen, new five-passenger touring car; and A. K. Leitch, runabout. All of these cars are the latest 1913 model and are a fine car and in keeping with the Ford standard and product.

Hunger strike … There is a hunger strike in Nelson jail.

Albert Winn, who was sentenced from Cranbrook, two months ago to one year in Nelson provincial jail for safe robbery, has refused to take in anything with exception of a little soup and some water since last Sunday.

Yesterday he was fed by means of a stomach tube by Dr. W. O. Rose, provincial health officer. He was given an “egg nog” composed of a quart of milk and an egg.

Mr. Winn was captured by Harry Drew after he had tabbed the latter’s safe of $550 at Marysville. He was known as a “dope” fiend.

Liberal election … The annual meeting and election of officers of the Cranbrook Liberal association will be held in the Liberal club rooms over Lester Clapp’s store on Wednesday evening, May 7th, at 7 o’clock. Every member is urged to be present. W. Halsall, secretary.

Women’s institute … On Tuesday, May 6th, the regular monthly meeting of the Women’s Institute will be held in the Carmen’s hall at 3 p.m., at which meeting Mrs. T. S. Gill will give a practical demonstration on the “Icing of Cakes.”

On Friday, May 9th, the provincial demonstrators will be here and the following lectures and demonstration will be given both afternoon and evening: Mrs. F. B. Atkinson, lecturer London county council on hygiene and home life, will lecture on “Hygiene and Home Life,” and Mrs. E. Norman of Mirror Lake, B. C., demonstrator of home canning at Congress of Farm Women, 1912, will give lecture and demonstration on canning of meats, fruits and vegetables. Everyone heartily invited.

Invermere news … Navigation on the Columbia river is about to open. It is expected that the first boat from the north country should reach here by the beginning of next week, bringing down some of the huge quantities of general merchandise which have been accumulating at the station awaiting the opening of the season.

It is figured that even with increased river transportation facilities that owing to the wonderful development which is taking place in this district, that the river craft will have more freight in the early part of the season than they can conveniently handle.

Messrs. Burns and Jordan, the contractors, for the “missing link” of the Kootenay Central branch of the Canadian Pacific railway are early endeavoring to forestall the possibility of their work being in any way delayed by such a happening by undertaking to build two boats for their own use. These, together with four freight barges, are now under construction in their new established shipyards at Spillimachene.

The work is being carried on for them under the direction of Captain Francis P. Armstrong, the veteran river navigator of this part.

It is anticipated that as soon as the first section of the Kootenay Central railway on its way from the north can convey freight to Spillimachene that their supplies will be taken down to that place. From there it is likely they will be shipped, per their own steamers to this place.

Owing to the fact that here are combined for the first time in this district the rare advantage of the railway, and the water navigation being contiguous and close in to a settlement, here will be established the local headquarters for all the railway construction.

New auto … Geo. B. Powell has received his new Ford runabout and has been busy for the past week learning the intricacies of steering and operating and the difference between the carburetor, magneto and differential.

Nursery stock delivered … Several carloads of nursery stock were received in Cranbrook, this week and are being distributed among the various farmers of the district. Before many years Cranbrook, will be ranked: with the biggest producers of fruit and one of the best farming districts of British Columbia.

Fire … Fire broke out at the Model Variety store, at 6.30 on Monday evening, the proprietor, Mr. Moffatt, having locked the store at 6.15, going out to deliver an order of goods. The fire was discovered a few minutes later by Chief of Police Cory Dow and an alarm turned in to which Chief Foster and force responded and the incipient blaze was soon extinguished.

The cause of fire is, unknown but it is thought that it was caused by some customer dropping a match or cigar among inflammable material.

The ceiling was badly scorched and the windows were broken out by the heat.

The loss was principally to the building, the loss to the stock totaling about $20.00.

Repairs will be made and Mr. Moffatt expects to be doing business again on Friday.

Had the fire burned through the ceiling a bad blaze might have resulted in the long line of frame buildings.

For sale … Six lots, two being corners, modern house, on Lumsden Avenue. St. Joseph’s creek running through property. For sale by Beale and Elwell, $4,500; easy terms. This must be sold at once.

Circus coming … Advance Agent Wm. K, Peck was in town Thursday to make arrangements for the only real wild animal show in the world, to give two performances here on Monday, May 19.

In a few days the publicity car will arrive, and further advertise this peerless attraction.

It is not the old time circus with its many tiresome serial acts, but the biggest and best wild animal show which has ever visited this vicinity. Every animal, known to the kingdom of wild beasts, performing feats which fall little short of the impossible.

To gain some idea of the enormity, it takes twenty-five extra length cars to convey them around the country; and acres of canvas to house them.

Three hundred and fifty wild and domestic animals, three hundred employees, three arenas in the big top, the center of’ which contains a mammoth arena where all the wild animal acts take place; scores of brilliantly decorated wagons for the street parade, and the greatest show, both as an educational and amusement value, known to the amusement lovers of the country.

Through the personal supervision of Mr. Barnes, the show is conducted upon the most refined and courteous principles, with the one thought for the safety of the ladies and children.

Mr. Peck states that those who are fond of the best amusement should not miss this opportunity. There will be two performances—afternoon and evening, with a monster parade at 10.30 a.m.

New members … J. D. McBride and, co-workers won the membership contest instituted by the Young Men’s club last week with a total of 128 members, the side led by W. H. Wilson reporting 58 new names. This runs the total membership up to about 250 members.

Tennis courts … Work on the new grounds of the Cranbrook Lawn Tennis club has placed the courts in first-class shape and the club will have very fine and desirable grounds for their games this summer. The new grounds are close to St. Joseph’s creek in the south part of the city. There will be convenient shade and running water and good space for the enjoying of this popular pastime.

Linen shower … On last Thursday evening a large number of guests gathered at the home of Mrs. G. W. Johnson, Watt Avenue, the occasion being a “linen shower” given in honor of Mrs. Murgatroyd. The reception rooms were tastefully decorated in pink and white. The many useful and handsome presents were conveyed to the room by Miss Stella Johnson in a toy wheelbarrow decorated in pink and white and deposited at the feet of the guest of honor.

New bridge … Mr. Wescott, the new provincial engineer of public works for the district of Kootenay, accompanied by John Reed, the district superintendent of road construction, and J. P. Fink motored to Bull River on Wednesday to inspect the site of the proposed new bridge, work on which will commence immediately.

Marysville news … Marysville has received a new addition to her inhabitants in the persons of Mr. and Mrs. McBride, the son-in-law and daughter of Senator Lain, of Oregon.

This new addition to the district is only a forerunner to the many probable inhabitants who are trending their way to this most beautiful of scenic spots. Marysville, with all of its fine waterfalls and beautiful scenery, has been formerly considered a smelter town, of which it has never been a real success; now, it will be transformed into as complete a farming village as can be found in the West with its fine residence and small fruit farms.

In the immediate neighborhood are to be found the most excellent fishing, splendid hunting, and the climatic conditions are all that can be expected.

Mr. McBride is to commence the improvement of his thousand acres almost at once.

Senator Lain, who is at present attending the Senate at Washington, will, as soon as the Senate adjourns, repair to Marysville, to enjoy a rest.

Mrs. McBride is a typical western lady, fully acquainted with border life, and will be a bright addition in social life at Marysville.

Creston news … A most delightful social was held at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A. R. Swanson at Sirdar, Tuesday evening, April 22nd. The party was especially arranged as a farewell to the Rev. and Mrs. P. C. Hayman, who are leaving the parish of Creston after four years’ service as vicar of the town and districts, for the parish of Grand Forks, B.C.

Nearly forty people were present and a very enjoyable evening was spent.

After supper, Mr. Swanson, with a brief speech, presented Mr. Hayman with a purse of $25, which had been subscribed by the residents of Sirdar. This, he said, was a token of the appreciation of all present, and of others who could not be with them, for the services rendered by Mr. Hayman during his work among them.

Bull River news … Joe Chassy, proprietor of a gents’ furnishing store at Bull River, was brought into the St. Eugene hospital this week with pneumonia. He is reported convalescent today.

Cranbrook’s reputation … Have you taken a walk around the city this last week? If not, then it will be clearly to your advantage to do so. The reason we ask this question is that since the last few days of fine weather everyone who has a garden, whether it be large or small, has been turning over their stock of garden implements and repairing same; industrious in the moment, work in the garden becomes a pleasure, the beautifying of the home becomes an instinct. To all intents and purposes we are to have some of the most beautiful gardens to be found in the west. Cranbrook has for itself gained quite a reputation for its gardens and residential decorations which reputation promises to be amply upheld during the year 1913.

Elko news … A Winnipeg agricultural paper says that an abundance of humus makes a soil friable.” Jimmy McMartin, cutter for Pat Burns, Fernie, says that pounding a steak with an axe or a sledge hammer has the same effect, it makes it fryable.

Baptist church … The medal contest which was held last week in the Baptist church was a decided success and thoroughly enjoyed by all present. The contestants were all boys from the junior and cradle roll departments.

The juniors ranging in age from 12 to 15 years and the cradle roll from 5 to 9 years.

Two of the boys contesting were unable to be present on account of measles and regretted the fact very much.

But those that were present deserve a great deal of credit for the interest they exhibited in the contest. They again gave the judges a difficult task in deciding the winner of the silver medal.

Finally a verdict was sent in and medals were awarded to Milo Drummond of the juniors and Barrie McDonald of the cradle roll department.

The judges were Mr. A. H. Webb of the training school, Mr. Cameron of the Y.M.C.A., and Captain Crothers of the Salvation Army. Mr. Hougham, Mr. Cameron and Mr. Broughton rendered the solos and duets. Mrs. J. D. Gilmour accompanied them on the organ. Lieut. Cooper rendered a splendid reading. These were very much appreciated by all present. Rev. O. El Kendall gave a splendid address and also filled the position of chairman, in the absence of Rev. Thomson.

The superintendent of this department wishes through those columns to thank all those who so kindly assisted in the programme.