It happened this week in 1913

April 19 – 25: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

CPR improvement … An improvement in the service be­tween Cranbrook and Calgary on the Canadian Pacific Railway has just been announced by the company, which will be greatly appreciated by the travelling public. A new sleep­ing car service has been installed on the flyer, which leaves Cranbrook at 22.20 and arrives at Calgary at 11.50.

Sickness … Barney Scott, who was taken to St. Eugene hospital last week with a severe attack of neuralgia of his head, is out again but is still unable to attend to his work and has considerable difficulty sleeping nights. He intends to take further treatment for his trouble.

Dan Munro, a well-known old tim­er of Fort Steele, was brought in from that city Wednesday by the of­ficers and will be brought before the court on a charge of Insanity. Mr. Munro recently returned from an extended trip to Cobalt. Physically he is a powerful man, has spent many years ranging the mountains as a hunter and trapper, and many old timers express deep regret at his present plight.

Jaffray news … A very sad accident occurred at the East Kootenay Lumber Co. mills, Jaffray, on Friday, April 18th inst.

While preparing to unload several C.P.R. cars laden with logs into the mill lake, by some unaccountable means several logs became detached from the top of the cars, falling upon Fred Ogger, throwing him from the rollway, head foremost, into the lake.

Fortunately Colin Leitch was standing near, and without thought of danger to himself, ran forward and dragged Ogger out by the legs.

Dr. Bell, of Cranbrook, was immediately sent for and arrived by the afternoon train. He attended to the sufferer, who was afterwards conveyed by the night train to Cranbrook hospital in an unconscious state. His condition is critical.

His brother, who is a fireman on the C.P.R. at Calgary, has been telegraphed for. The accident cast a gloom over the district.

The kindness shown by the employers and employees towards their unfortunate friend was most admirable.

The weekly service was held at 8 p.m. in the men’s dining hall and special prayer offered for the recovery of Mr. Ogger.

Mr. Fred Ogger died at the St. Eugene hospital on Wednesday morning of concussion of the brain. His body was taken to the under taking parlors of F. M. Macpherson and was taken by his brother, Francis Ogger, to Cairo, Mich., for internment today.

Baker Street paper chase … Last Saturday afternoon during the high wind; if you were outside on Baker street you would have seen mystified and amused at the antics of a crowd of small boys, who were apparently chasing every bit of flying waste paper they could see upon the streets.

Several, boys had their eyes on bits high in the air and chased for miles waiting for the stray bit to come to earth. Every sidewalk was looked under and every piece of paper examined in the hope of finding two valuable pieces which the wind was playing with somewhere.

Mrs. Cadwallader, who lives a mile south of the city, on emerging, from a store, had two bills, a five dollar bill and a twenty dollar bill, whisked away from her by the mischievous breeze as she was endeavoring to place them in her reticule. She never found either afterward. She notified the authorities and a crowd of small boys were engaged for the hunt with promises of a large reward if they succeeded.

One man who hadn’t heard of the loss questioned his interlocutor’s sanity when he was asked, “if he had seen a twenty dollar bill flying down the street?”

The money has not been returned to Mrs. Cadwallader.

Sad mistake … An inquest was held over the body of Charles Watson at the undertaking, parlors of F. M. Macpherson on Monday evening by Coroner Dr. J. H. M. Bell.

Deceased had been working as clerk in the camp of East Kootenay Lumber Company at Loco, and on last Saturday came to Cranbrook to make a payment on some lots owned at Moose Jaw.

While in the city he had several drinks and purchased a bottle of Irish whiskey and a bottle of carbolic acid to kill bedbugs. He returned home in the evening with the teamster for the camp, Dawson Cassils, and the two had several drinks en route out of the large bottle of whiskey.

After supper at the camp Watson went into one of the shacks and took a drink out of the bottle of carbolic acid, probably mistaking it for the whiskey. He walked out of the shack toward the office where he slept and collapsed on the steps and was unconscious when his friends carried him inside. He died a few minutes later.

The coroner’s jury returned a verdict of accidental death from drinking carbolic acid by mistake while under the influence of liquor.

Those on the jury were: F. Chapman, F. M. Macpherson, W. J. Atchison, A. H. Bullock, Fred Wells and J. R. Thompson.

Charles Watson had worked at the camp for several months and was well liked by all the men for his invariable good temper and sunny disposition. He was not in the habit of using intoxicants and had not been on a spree for a year before.

He owned lots in Calgary, Moose Jaw and Vancouver and a half section of land west of Edmonton.

The funeral was held at 2 o’clock Tuesday afternoon, the services being conducted by Rev. E. P. Flewelling.

Close call … Catching in the belt leading from the main shaft of the engine at the Cranbrook Sash and Door last Friday, the cut-off-saw was snatched from the floor and torn from its foundation and hurled against an outside door. Luckily no one was injured and the saw was able to resume operations after a few repairs.

Hanson’s plans … Mr. N. Hanson, who recently disposed of his estate at Wasa, is preparing to invest more heavily in Cranbrook property. He has always had a firm faith in the future of the city and the Hanson block is the finest business building here.

Last week Mr. Hanson purchased from V. Hyde Baker 160 acres of land lying across the C.P.R. tracks just north east of St. Eugene hospital. A number of scientific tests will be made of the soil and it is Mr. Hanson’s intention, if the soil proves of the right quality, to start a brick manufacturing industry there.

Experienced men will be brought in and a plant erected, capable of manufacturing for the whole building trade of East Kootenay.

Excavation will be made under the Hanson block the entire length and a basement built. This basement will be highly finished on the inside and will be lighted with prism glass eight feet wide and the latest electrical appliances. The entrance to the basement will be at the front of the building on Norbury Avenue, and will be fenced off with a heavy brass railing. The basement will be fitted up for a first-class restaurant, with tables, lunch counter and boxes for family parties as well as banquet rooms, etc.

A fine billiard room will also be provided for.

Motor Club … Last Friday the second annual meeting of the Cranbrook District Automobile association occurred at Wasa. The meeting there was on the invitation of Mr. N. Hanson, formerly of Wasa, serving as a farewell, for Mr. Hanson has sold his Wasa property.

A few machines left the city early in the afternoon but the most of them departed about four o’clock, leaving from in front of the Cranbrook hotel in a long string.

The weather was ideal, warm and sunshiny and the drive was made without serious mishap.

Maurice Quain and A. B. Fenwick were stopped on the road between Fort Steele and Wasa with tire trouble which was soon remedied and they arrived with the crowd.

A total of seventeen machines completed the party and carried over fifty passengers, some of the cars carrying five or six. Most of them had arrived at six o ’clock, after which pictures were taken, and dinner was served immediately after.

The dinner was given by Mr. Hanson and was a sumptuous repast to which the hungry motorists did full justice.

Bull River news … A large slide of snow came down Big Bull River, completely stopping the water for a time. Such slides are dangerous to life and property since the country has been opened up. Ole Holmes, in blasting out a basement for his house, blew holes through the floor and damaged the house in general.

Boy wanted … About 15 years old, for position of Junior Clerk in C. P. R. Superintendent’s office; apply at office.

Moyie news … Postmaster R. A. Smith of Moyie has purchased the residence of Mr. A. P. MacDonald in that city. This building is considered the best residential property in Moyie.

Burst water main … A water main on Baker Street burst on Monday, which occasioned a small stream of water to flow down the main street. It was repaired after about five hour’s hard work.

At the auditorium … Tonight, Saturday, at the Auditorium will be shown pictures illustrating the Royal Navy. The films are 5,000 feet in length and will portray the navy in all its making. These pictures are meeting with distinct success wherever they are shown and should draw the largest house ever seen in the city. Owing to the expense which the management have been put to in securing these pictures the prices will be 25c. and the patrons can be assured of their money’s worth.

Bull River fire … While the watchman was at his lunch about one o’clock, a.m. Saturday, the supply of plainer shavings in the boiler house caught fire from the furnace and set fire to the frame work of the boiler house, which is attached to the main mill.

The first the watchman knew of it was when he came out of the cook house from lunch and saw the fire. He started running to the mill shouting fire as he ran, which woke up the men. When they got there the inside of the boiler house was a mass of flame.

The men soon got several lines of hose connected up and working as the fire was breaking through into the main mill. They had the flames under control in about fifteen minutes from the time they started.

There was a dance in the school house that night and they saw the fire about the same time that the watchman did and a lot of the boys from there responded quickly to the call.

The upper story of the boiler house is nearly a complete wreck and will have to be rebuilt. The damage will be in the vicinity of a thousand dollars.

Much credit is due to the boys in the way they responded to the call. Trained firemen could not have done much better.

Public warning … All stray dogs running about the city will be taken charge of by the Pound Keeper, if the taxes due are not paid immediately. By Order. (There seems to be some little misunderstanding about the payment of taxes on dogs. If a dog is 6 months of age or over, the owner must pay a tax for it. The rate set down by law is as follows:—Bitch, $5.00; dog, $1.75. The last date on which these taxes became due was February 28th, so that those people who have not paid their taxes for 1913, are far in arrears).

Elko news … Chas. Leys made his first appear­ance in Elko Saturday, sitting on the ridge pole of a wild cayuse, Tod Sloan fashion, that is, he had his knees stuck up so high he could rest his face on them and allow his hands to hang down.

Charlie hails from Galloway, a west subdivision of Elko, where he teaches the young to grow up grammarians if nothing else. A college professor from one of the eastern colleges arrived in Elko and left for Tobacco Plains, where he will spend three months chasing hum­ming birds, butterflies, and Chicken Hawks. A merchant, of Elko sold him a pair of snowshoes so he could speed across the alfalfa meadows without getting his feet wet.

Father’s Day … For a long time we have this unanswerable challenge flung in our teeth: “What is Home Without a Mother?” but here at last, O longsuffering men, is the reply: “What is Home Without a Father?”

Who brings home the little cheque every month? Who cheerfully pays all the way from 10 dollars up for Easter hats for the girls, and at the same time grudges the three bones it costs him to replace the old plug hat that is in the last stages of disintegration? Who chops the wood, mows the lawn and all the other interesting little chores around the house? Who carves the turkey and the chickens and while the rest of us remark on its tenderness, smiles manfully across the table and surveys the gristly portion that remains with a tear in his eye?

Who — but enough, enough! Since the world was, Father has been doing good by stealth, yet only now do we take him from his shadowy niche; stand him up for all the world to see, and listen with bowed heads as down through the ages comes the clarion call: “Honor Thy Father and Thy Mother.”

We look at his grey hairs, his stooping form, we think of his patience, his love, his self-sacrifice. We think of many words whereby we may express our admiration, only to discard them as being worse than useless.

The debt we owe is too great to be summed up in a few pretty phrases, but we clasp his hand, thump him on the shoulder, look into his eyes and laugh while we shout to all the world “What’s the matter with Father? He’s all right.”