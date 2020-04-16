It happened this week in 1913

Pictured above: Sprinkling cart … The sprinkling cart was started on Tuesday of this week. The dust was flying, badly aggravated by a brisk breeze and the sprinkler was greatly appreciated by the business houses on Baker street.

April 12 – 18: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Herald editor dead … “Mr. Deane died today of acute cerebritis. Funeral in Vancouver Saturday or Sunday. Please let all our friends know. Jessie Deane.”

Such was the message received in Cranbrook on Friday morning which caused such an expression of dismay and consternation in the City, as has not been felt for some time.

When Mr. Deane in company with Mrs. Deane left Cranbrook on Thursday, March 13th, it was little thought that within such a short time a message would be received telling of his death; but rather everyone was looking forward to receiving better news, news of his recovery to his formal state of good health.

Born on August 8th, 1868, at Madras, India. Educated in England and Belgium. Came to British Columbia in the year 1889. Ex-member in the British Columbia Legislature for North Yale from 1898-1900, Married Jessie M. Elsden. Belonged to A.F. & A.M. (P.M.); K. T. Masonic orders; and died at Vancouver, April 10th, 1913. Throughout the whole of his life, reading was his chief recreation.

Such is a brief summary of the life of Mr. F. J. Deane, late Editor and proprietor of the Cranbrook Herald.

Mr. Deane was one of Cranbrook’s most prominent citizens, always taking an active part in all matters pertaining to the welfare of the city, associating himself in matters of charity to a very considerable extent, his influence in the local political circle was of no mean degree and his advice along these lines will be a felt want.

Deep sympathy is being exhibited by the citizens at his demise, and for the bereaved ones nothing but the deepest concern is felt.

Elko bazaar … The bazaar held in the opera house by the Ladies Aid of the Presbyterian Church last week was an artistic, social and financial success.

The display of exhibits would make the field of the cloth of gold look like a second hand store in old Aberdeen.

The strongest feature on the musical programme was Miss Thompson, from the Conservatory of Music, Glasgow who did the Paderwiski act on the piano and the way she pounded those ivories, would make the siege of Adrianople sound like a snow ball fight.

The secretary-treasurer says they made so much money that her house is overrun with microbes that live in it.

The high admiral of the affairs feminine requested us not to mention any names as they are short of war medals and wash boards.

It is cruel the way we are cut down in the social affairs and it is not just to the ladies whose hard work, makes it smooth as glare ice and not have her name mentioned. But you bet the real queen bees made it a pleasure excursion all the way through.

Steam laundrys at home … One of the most pleasant afternoons Cranbrook people have had the opportunity to enjoy for some time, was spent at the At Home recently given by Mr. and Mrs. C. T. Davis, at the Cranbrook Steam Laundry.

After receiving a cordial welcome from their host and hostess in the office, the visitors proceeded to explore all corners of the plant, which was in full operation, and saw many interesting sights, from the small electric plant and machine for making soap in the engine room to the big washers and drying machines, also irons of every size and description from the big mangle to the little iron for pressing the wings of a collar, all run by electricity.

One of the most noticeable features of the place was the absolute cleanliness from one end to the other.

About one hundred visitors inspected the works, and after partaking of dainty refreshments in the office, departed, realizing better how important an industry an up-to-date steam laundry really is, and wishing Mr. and Mrs. Davis every success.

The laundry will be open to visitors every Thursday afternoon. All will be welcomed and can be assured of the most courteous attention.

Raworth Bros’ barometer … The Raworth Bros, this week have had fixed onto the front of their store a beautiful barometer. The instrument is thoroughly reliable and guaranteed correct, set into a brass frame it is clearly in the view for all pedestrians to notice the weather record. This is purely and solely a public utility and should be considered as such by the public and many thanks have already been extended to the Raworth Bros, for their considerations.

Beggar Prince … Arrangements have just been perfected whereby the amusement lovers of this city will have a chance of enjoying one of the best comic operas ever heard here.

‘‘The Beggar Prince” has long been a favorite in the Eastern States, playing the same territory year after year. This is the first visit west of the Dakotas and their reception has been a big success, financially as well as artistically. Arrangements have already been made for a return next season.

Among the principals are to be found the best in comic opera, notably Miss Ruth Farrar, the prima donna soprano. Miss Farrar has the distinction of being the youngest prima donna on the American stage, and possesses a magnificent voice, rich in tone, brilliant and powerful. She is a remarkably handsome woman.

Miss Jean Agnew, the mezzo from the thistled hills of Scotland, possesses a voice to be proud of.

L. Barton Evans, the baritone, has a voice never equalled in the lighter operas and has for a long time been identified with grand opera. Mr. Dale, the tenor, is also noted for his lyric abilities.

There are two comedians who stand away up as fun producers, Harry Maseley and Ray Southard, and their antics and funny business permeates the entire three acts.

The chorus is made up of lovely femininity. This will certainly be the event in the way of amusement, and the people here never overlook a good show. The company will appear in the Auditorium on Monday, April 14.

Situation wanted … A thoroughly competent nurse-maid or cook desires situation in Cranbrook. The applicant is living in England at present, but cannot afford to pay her way to Canada; if anyone of reliability will put up the fare, it can be deducted from her wages, a guarantee of time will be given if necessary. Apply by letter to W. X. Y., Drawer 320, Cranbrook, for further particulars.

Baker Street caved … The caving in of the road on Baker Street this week at the junction where it crosses Garden Avenue, af­forded one of the best opportunities possible for covering the creek with a good permanent bridge of concrete.

We are well aware of the fact that the city authorities are a little hand­icapped with shortage of ready mon­ey; even so, repairing it up in the way it is being done is only a patch­ed up job and will inevitably require to be repaired again another year.

If however, a permanent bridge was made it could easily be arranged to form part of a permanent scheme of decoration for the whole square in front of the Government Buildings; making a fitting setting for Baker Street as viewed from the station.

Appointment questioned … The appointment of Mr. J. J. O’Gara as city engineer will not meet with the approval of a good many of the citizens of the City.

From the time of the appointment of Mr. McClintock as assistant engin­eer to Mr. Parker, he has been work­ing for a salary of $100 per month; since the time of Mr. Parker’s sick­ness, he has been practically doing all the work of the engineering department, and, though not being ac­tually the city engineer, he has ful­filled the duties of that office.

How the impression came to be received we are not in a position to say, but this we know, that Mr. McClintock has been working in his present posi­tion with the understanding that as soon as Mr. Parker gave in his resig­nation he would automatically take over the city engineer’s office.

Mr. McClintock during the time he has been in the employ of the city has very faithfully and conscientiously carried out his duties and for what reason he was turned down is what makes us wonder.

Whilst we have nothing to say about the appoint­ment of Mr. O’Gara and wish him all the best of success, we still remain of the conviction that an injustice has been done to Mr. McClintock.

Fort Steele news … Joy was suddenly turned into sorrow at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Hays at Fort Steele this morning, when his mother, Mrs. Catherine Hays, suddenly died. Death was due to heart failure.

Last Saturday Mr. Hays and family were overjoyed by the arrival of Mrs. Hays, accompanied by Mr. and Mrs. Cullen and family, all of Omaha, Neb. Mrs. Cullen and Mr. Hays are brother and sister. They had not seen each other in several years and Mrs. Hays had not seen her son in twenty years and had never seen his children.

It was a happy family reunion, only to be rudely shattered by the sudden death this morning.

The body was taken to Spokane on the flyer this afternoon and will be taken to Omaha for interment.

The party arriving last Saturday have been en tour all winter through California and other parts of the west, and Mrs. Hays, who was 78 years of age, had stood the journey fine with no ill-health until her sudden collapse.

Mr. and Mrs. Hays have been residents, at Fort Steele for the past eleven years, where they own a ranch just west of the Kootenay river, commonly known as Westport. The sympathy of their many friends is extended to them.

Elko news … Several Roosville ranchers were in Calgary last week giving expert evidence in the Downs-Perty law suit as to the advantages the valley offers to long haired cooks, and cook housekeepers who are aching to wipe their Oxfords on the doormat of their own home. They have a poor opinion of Calgary lawyers and say they would sooner listen to a second-hand phonograph.

Elko visitor … Dr. Bonnell, of Fernie, who is licensed to kill or cure as he sees fit, was in Elko last week visiting the writer. The doctor will leave Fernie this fall for London, England. ( It might be Germany if R, L. Borden and Bob Green don’t get the naval bill through to prevent it ) and study under some of the greatest surgeons on earth on how to make a philanthropist out of a kleptomaniac.

Wardner news … A good wagon road up the east side of the Kootenay River would greatly benefit the ranchers along the route. About 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning the engine room of the C.P.R. mill at Bull River took fire. There was a dance in progress at the time of the alarm. A damaged room and a few suits of clothes resulted.

Voter list … In 1911 there were 1,929 names on the provincial voter’s list for the Cranbrook Electoral district. The new list closed on Monday with 2,017 names. Besides dropping the “dead ones,” who were unqualified to vote, on the old list, there is an increase of nearly one hundred names on the new list. If there had been more time for receiving applications there would undoubtedly have been many more names added. There has been a considerable increase in the population since 1911, but on account of the arbitrary and dramatic method of the McBride government in cancelling the old list at the eleventh hour of the last legislature our real increase could not be properly designated on the new lists.

Mens’ club contest … Two sides have been chosen for a whirlwind membership contest of one week by the officers of the Men’s Club. One side will be captained by J. D. McBride and one side by W. H. Wilson. The contest closes on Wednesday, April 23, 1913, and the losing side must provide a banquet at not more than 50 cents per plate for the winners. There is a keen interest being taken in the contest and the membership will undoubtedly be considerably stimulated and increased before the final windup next Wednesday night.

Estelle Mine to open … A report from Tracy Creek received on Wednesday, is to the effect that Mr. Alex. Paulson of Hoquisim, Wash., owner of the Estella Mine, will be in the district in a few weeks for the purpose of starting up the mine.

The Estella group of mines is located on the North side of Tracy Creek, and is one of the best developed prospects in the district.

The main tunnel is in about 800 ft. and has been cross-cut at every 100 ft., showing a view of lead ore from 8 to 12 feet in width.

At times the ore runs high in zinc. There is also a lead of gray copper of three feet in width on which a shaft has been sunk to a depth of over 100 feet, this ore runs very high in gold and silver.

The Estella group was located in 1894 by Al. Mutz and Geo. Scott, and was purchased from them by Paulson. It was bonded to Mr. C. Hungerford Pollen, who spent over $100, 000 in developing the property, then owing to the low price of lead and the large amount of zinc found in the ore, the deal fell through.

It will be good news to the residents of Wasa and Tracy Creek to know that Mr. Paulson intends to operate the mine.

Great lands … Dear Sir; In asking me for some facts re­garding the Cranbrook District of East Kootenay, I may say that I came here in May, 1913. I had with me 2 cows, one horse and 80 chick­ens, all of which have done well since I have been here and I consider this an excellent stock country, which for dairying, chicken raising and small fruit cannot be beaten.

Wherever I have seen apple trees growing I am bound to say they are doing exceedingly well.

This is a very healthy country, especially for children, the summers being delightful and there being an almost total absence of wind which is a great treat after the prairie east of Calgary, where I and my family lived before coming here. The weather is the best in the world.

I have been settled here about one year and am very glad we came as we have done well. I own Lot 10 of the Kootenay Orchards which adjoins the Cranbrook Orchards, the land in both blocks being similar.

If a man buys 5 acres of this land, in order to put up a house, stable, chicken houses and other out buildings and clears sufficient land to produce a crop in order to make a living, he requires at least $700.00 cap­ital apart from the purchase price of the land.

I think the cost of living here compared with east of Calgary is about the same, if anything a lit­tle more favorable for this district.

If a man wants work here there is no trouble in getting it. Hoping this will give you some useful ideas. (Signed) A. J. MAIBEY.

Government appointments … Alfred C. Nelson, of Cranbrook, and J. S. T. Alexander, of Fernie, have been re-appointed district registrars of births, deaths and marriages for the Fort Steele division.

G. F. Stalker, of Wilmer, received the appointment for Windermere division.

The following new appointments have been made in the local government offices: Clerk, Ernest Malcolm; junior clerk, E. Etemia Eyton; stenographer, Elsie VanSlyke; janitor, Ernest B. Offin.