It happened this week in 1913

April 5 - 11: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

New autos … Two new automobiles were received in Cranbrook this week.

A new Studebaker 35 was received by W. H. Wilson, who is agent for the company. His machine is a seven passenger touring car. The body is modelled on the latest classic lines, and is equipped with an electric self-starter and electric lights.

Mr. Wilson is well pleased with his new car and believes it to be one of the best cars ever brought to this district.

The other car was a Studebaker 25 five-passenger touring car and is the property of Dr. J. W. Rutledge.

This car is fitted with all the latest improvements of the 1913 models and is a smooth running, noiseless, powerful machine.

Accident at Wycliffe … C. A. Johnson, an edgier man in the employ of the Otis Staples Lumber company of Wycliffe, met with accident on Saturday while at his work which resulted in a broken right arm. He had fed a board into the saws when, for some cause, it was thrown back, striking Mr. Johnson, with the result mentioned. He was unconscious from the blow for thirty minutes.

Smith Creek … On Thursday morning it was discovered that the high water in Smith creek had washed out the bridging on East Baker Street to such an extent that traffic across the bridge was dangerous. The new city engineer, Mr. F. O’Hara, was soon busy with a force of men and before night the damage had been repaired and the bridge rendered safe for traffic.

Break and enter … It was discovered on Wednesday that some miscreant had entered the vacant house of John Leaski on Baker street and after prying into everything, breaking open a desk, etc., had lighted a fire on the floor, pouring water on the flames later to extinguish them. The police were notified but have no clue to the perpetrator. Entrance was gained to the house by means of a skeleton key, which the intruder forgot and left in the lock.

Future match … Oscar Mortimer returned Wednesday from a trip to Fernie, where he signed articles to box Robinson at Fernie on the 23rd inst.

He will train in Cranbrook, having fixed up training quarters on the fairgrounds where he can use the track.

He is out with a challenge for Heddigan, the referee of his last bout here with Robinson.

Heddigan claims to be the middleweight champion of Canada.

Mortimer agrees to meet him in Cranbrook at any time and agrees also to stop him in ten rounds or forfeit all of the gate receipts, together with a side bet of as much as Heddigan wishes to cover.

Fort Steele news … The entertainment given in aid of, the Fort Steele Diamond Jubilee Hospital on Wednesday evening, April 2nd, was an unqualified success and was given great support, the hall being crowded, the result financially being most encouraging to the board.

The numbers given by the choir, under Dr. Maxwell were all encored, and special mention must be made of the “Dainty Domestics,” by the school children, the actions of the children evoking much amusement.

Miss Curley’s song “Beloved, it is Morn,” as also Mrs. Richardson’s “The Rosary” both called forth the amount of applause they merited.

“The Admiral’s Broom,” given by Mr. G. R. Evans was also heartily appreciated, and the audience was more than delightful with the numerous songs of Dr. H. B. Maxwell, who proved his versatility in these and in the farce which wound up the concert “Blighted Buds.”

Miss A. Woodland, as “Drusilla Durham,” the “Blighted Bud,” carried her part through splendidly, her make-up being especially good. Mrs. F. Binmore, as “Mrs. Hypatia Harrington Hitchcock,” made a most fascinating widow, and her advice to Miss Drusilla Durham on the matrimonial question created great merriment.

Miss Eassie as the Irish maid and Mr. Evans as her swain, Pat Maloney, were true natives of the Emerald Isle.

The romantic Miss Angelina Harrington was impersonated charmingly by the adventurous and amorous Mrs. J. O. Tannhauser.

John Smith, a drummer, was impersonated well by Dr. Maxwell, and Mr. Innocent as Professor Peter Palman, a former suitor of Miss Durham’s.

Mr. J. O. Tannhauser as Sir Roger O’Trammel both filled their parts splendidly.

The entertainment was attended by many friends from Cranbrook, Bull River and other points and the dance, the music for which was generously discoursed by the orchestra and other friends, was kept up till an early hour.

Slaterville brewery … Somewhere about the first of May the new brewery in Slaterville will commence operations.

The new building, which was erected by Contractors Christian and Jones, has been completed and the machinery is now being rapidly installed.

The new concern is operated under the name of the Cranbrook Brewing company and is backed largely by local capital.

The active management is in the hands of Andrew Muller and Harry Hesse, formerly owners of the Moyie brewery at Moyie.

The new building is three stories in height 36×50 feet in size and in addition to the main building a cold storage plant 50×30 has been erected.

The water is supplied by a deep well sunk by the company and is pumped with a steam pump.

An ice house with several hundred tons ice already stored will provide additional cooling service for warm weather.

The brew kettle has a capacity of thirty-five barrels per day and the management intends to start at full capacity, as they have ample storage capacity in the vats and anticipate a trade commensurate with the full capacity of the plant.

Part of the machinery was brought here from Moyie and part is entirely new and the next few days will be devoted to getting everything in shape.

A strictly modern bottling works will be part of the new equipment.

Messrs. Muller and Hesse are experienced brewery men and have on hand a large stock of hops and malt ready for the start as soon as the machinery is all in place.

Wardner news … Last Sunday evening the choir of the Presbyterian Church rendered the service of song entitled “His Mother’s Sermon.” The story is from the pen of the famous Ian Maclaren, land the musical setting by J. H. Merridith.

Mr. Atchison, the school principal, read the story most effectively, holding the large audience spellbound throughout the service.

The choir excelled all previous records, rendering the musical performance in magnificent style.

Miss Irene Donahoe presided at the organ, and excelled in the solo “Teach Us How to Pray.”

A beautiful bass solo, with soprano obbligato “Give to God in Fullest Measure,” was much appreciated.

The choir is doing good work and deserves every encouragement for their attention to their honorary duties. They “sing because they love to sing.” They intend giving another song service at an early date.

The pastor assisted in, the choir.

A Well Wisher.

Elko news … As stated in last week’s Fernie Free Press, after a detour through Beautiful Baynes, Gateway, Tobacco Plains and the Roosville Valley we are back again in Elko without losing our character en route. Did you get that Old Michel?

Elko, the New York of the Pass, is full of angels, love, roses and genuine bumble bee honey.

At the next regular meeting of the Elko board of trade we will move that the prosperity holders of Elko who will neither pull nor push for the town, will be allowed to get on the wagon and ride.

New sidewalks … In the estimates recently passed by the council there is included an expenditure for three blocks of cement sidewalk, which will be constructed as soon as the weather will permit. The walks to be built are both sides of Norbury between Baker and Louis and one side of Armstrong between Baker and Louis.

Taking the temperature … Raworth Bros, this week, placed in front of their store a new thermometer, which is government tested and absolutely reliable. So many inquiries came in every day concerning the temperature that they decided to place the thermometer for the benefit of the public.

Wins shield … Cranbrook lodge, Court Cranbrook, 8943, of the Ancient Order of Foresters, has been successful in winning the champion shield, open to the Dominion for having the largest number of new members during the year 1913. The total number of new members enrolled was forty-three.

Aiming for 100 … Col. Dougherty, one of the oldest pioneers of the district and a picturesque figure in the mining development of the western country, was over from his property on Wild Horse creek near Fort Steele last week.

The colonel was right hand man for John W. Mackie in the early days and knows all the big figures in the mining history of the country from California to Labrador and from Vancouver to London.

He was in the Black Hills, Leadville, Rossland, California, Butte and Kootenay, through the days of development and chose this country to stick to.

He has a firm faith in the future of the mining of East Kootenay and believes that a rich mining district will eventually be opened up here.

John W. Mackie and Chas. Daly, two of his former friends, have gone to their reward and the colonel is still very much on deck, weathering the seasons as they come and go, is feeling fine and thinks he will live to 100.

City business … At a special meeting of the city council held on Monday evening Mr. F. O’Hara was appointed city engineer to fill the vacancy made by the resignation of Mr. Parker.

Mr. O’Hara is resident, engineer for the engineering firm of Jas. J. O’Gara and Co. with offices in the Hanson block.

Mr. Parker will open a private office in the city. After passing the rate bylaw providing for a levy of 34 mills, the council adjourned to next Monday at 2 p.m., when the regular meeting of the council will be held.

Two awards … At the Farmers’ Institute meeting on Wednesday evening occurred two very pleasant incidents, one being a letter from the deputy minister of agriculture to the institute commending the recent paper given by Mr. John Levett, as one of the most practical articles ever delivered here, or available for the use of new comers into this section of the country. The other was a letter from the same gentleman informing Mr. T.S. Gill that he had been awarded the third departmental prize for best paper given at any Farmers’ Institute during 1912. The paper referred to was one on “Bee Keeping for Beginners,” and will be published as part of the departmental Farmers’ Institute report.

New saw mill … A new sawmill is being erected on the Kootenay river, four miles west of Fort Steele, by the Bridges Lumber Company, Limited. The equipment will comprise three boilers, three engines, steel carriages, heavy saw frame edger, trimmers and other up-to-date machinery. The planning mill will have Berlin equipment.

The firm have been operating a portable mill about a mile from the site of the new mill, where the timbers and other material were prepared. The new plant, which has a capacity of between 45,000 and 50,000 feet per day, is now ready to cut, and will be started up as soon as the weather will permit.

The Waterous Engine Works furnished the full outfit of machinery and boilers.

Hanson comes to Cranbrook …What has been heralded for some time locally has just been consummated by the fact of it being officially announced that the papers and documents necessary for such a large property, received the signatures of the parties most directly interested this week.

This means that all the property at Wasa, consisting of the hotel and large area of lands adjoining, together with all the stores and electrical apparatus fitted up to supply the growing holiday resort of Wasa, has been taken over by an English Syndicate, to be known in the future as The Unionist Investment Co., Ltd.

The new company has retained the services of Mr. C. W. Johnson, who is well known to the regular patrons of the hotel, having been acting in the capacity of manager of the hotel and the interests of E. Hanson for the past three years.

We learn that it is Mr. Johnson’s intention to carry on the business on the same high principles as heretofore.

Various improvements are to be made, such as adding a lawn-tennis court, a childrens’ playground, and putting power boats on the Hanson Lake; these will prove a great attraction to this already attractive resort.

It is with great regret that the people of Wasa see the change made, for Mr. Hanson and Wasa are almost inseparably connected, and the fact that Mr. Hanson is leaving Wasa for good, to take up his residence in Cranbrook, will be like severing old friends from each other.

As it is, however, often said, “what is one man’s gain is another’s loss,” and so it is with this transfer. “Wasa’s loss is Cranbrook’s gain.”

Mr. Hanson has all along shown great personal interest in the growth of Cranbrook, and has already sunk a considerable amount of capital in buildings of one sort or another.

Only last year was completed one of the largest buildings ever erected in Cranbrook, all of brick, and at present occupied by the Royal Bank, and various stores on the ground floor, with offices occupied by Messrs. Wilson, Herchmer & Hurley, solicitors; also the Cranbrook Club have their rooms therein; the third story is laid out in rooms and forms an annex to the Queens Hotel, the building itself is known as the Hanson Block.

Mr. Hanson’s presence among the business men of the city will be heartily welcomed and forms another link with the future of which we have such large hopes.