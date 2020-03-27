It happened this week in 1913

March 22 – 28: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Goliath of C.P.R. … A. E. Watts, of Wattsburg, is in the city today. He is one of the most prominent lumbermen of this district and has recently acquired considerable fame as the single handed Goliath of the Canadian Pacific railway.

Ouch …Wm. Dreulett was brought into St. Eugene hospital from Fort Steele on Wednesday with a bullet wound in his groin.

Doctors probed for the bullet but were unable to locate it. The bullet started high in the groin and ranged downward.

It is alleged that he was shot by a woman known as “Stella,” an inmate of a disorder­ly house at Fort Steele.

She was placed under arrest and is now in the custody of Sheriff Morris.

Fire … On Wednesday of last week when the thermometer was hitting the high spots, or rather touching the low ones, Frank Godderis, a farmer living east of the city, who had a number of setting hens at the time, decided to make a fire in the hen house so as to make his feathered flock a bit comfortable.

About 5 o’clock the next morning Mrs. Godderis had occasion to get up and dis­covered that the hennery was on fire.

With the assistance of neighbors the fire was gotten under control, but not before the building had been con­siderably damaged.

Fortunately, only ten chickens were lost of the large flock kept on this farm.

After the smoke cleared away the cluckers were again brought together and placed in an adjoining building and are apparently determined to bring off the hatch.

Looking for funds … Girsa Tarsus, who has figured largely in the western dailies lately because of his attempts to raise money for the release of his three brothers who are languishing in Siberian prison, reached Cranbrook today.

The story told by this man is one which meets with ready sympathy from the people of Canada, and they have responded nobly to his appeals in, a practical way.

Since leaving Winnipeg Mr. Tarsus has collected about $1,250.00 and only needs about that much more to secure release of his imprisoned brothers. He is certain that he will have the amount by the time he reaches Vancouver.

The story told by this man, concisely, is as follows:

Several years ago three brothers of the Tarsus family in Russia immigrated to America, first settling in the United States and later moving to Canada, settling on land near Winnipeg. They prospered and after several years got the “back home” fever and made a visit to their native land. They no sooner landed than they were thrown into prison, the charge against them being that they had escaped to America to dodge service in the Russian-Japanese war.

They had been in this country for many years before that war had even been thought of and had never been served with notice of conscription or a call to arms.

They were sentenced to a long term in the Siberian prison.

The one free brother, Girsa Tarsus, made an appeal to the government and finally secured consent for their release on payment of $2,500.00, and although he had never been in this country or knew but very little English he immediately set sail in the hope of securing the needed funds for his brothers’ release.

His success has been astounding to him and he now has hopes of returning in a short time with plenty of money.

He has been working now about five weeks and has half the amount raised.

Needless to say that he is overjoyed with the prospect of success. The amounts given vary from $5.00 to $1.00.

He was given a generous amount in this city.

Choral Society … The Cranbrook Choral Society held another successful rehearsal on Wednesday evening.

From reports it would seem that Cranbrook is particularly fortunate in having so many talented musicians.

It is hoped that this society will, in the near future, afford the public an opportunity of hearing them.

We learn on good authority that early in May the society are engaging the services of a very well-known baritone to assist them in a programme.

Live on $8 a week … William C. Thorne, vice-president of Montgomery, Ward and Co. a mail order house, told the vice commission that a girl “adrift” can live on $8 a week thus: Room rent, $3; breakast, (coffee and rolls), 40 cents; luncheon, 90 cents; dinners, $1.40; car fare, 60 cents; clothing and incidentals, $1.70.

The witness gave the following statement to show that the commission’s idea that there should be a minimum wage scale for women of $12 a week is too high.

The figures given, he said, were the actual experience of one of his 1913 female employees.

Another girl employee disbursed her wages as follows: Room and board, $3.50; laundry, 20 cents; car fare, 20 cents; clothing and incidentals, $3.80; savings, 25 cents.

The statement fails to account for a surplus of five cents, and this was not explained and Senator Beall remarked that the girl probably spent it frivolously.

One senator told Thorne that girl after girl had been on the stand and testified that they had “gone wrong” because they could not make a living otherwise.

Fernie news … For the last ten days Fernie and the surrounding country have been in the grip of one of the heaviest snowstorms that have been known here during recent years.

A strong wind from the north is piling the snow into drifts, and as fast as these are shoveled out they are again filled.

Trains are arriving late and the Canadian Pacific and Great Northern railways are finding it a difficult matter to keep the lines open. The area affected by the storm is of no great extent, and the railroads can thus concentrate their energies and equipment.

Should a period of very mild weather follow the danger from snow slides will be greatly increased.

Eggs for hatching … A list of local poultry breeders, with varieties kept, will be supplied free to all inquirers by applying to the Secretary of the Cranbrook Poultry Association Address A. B. Smith, Box 852, City.

Elko news … Division Superintendent Harshaw, C.P.R., Cranbrook, was an Elko visitor last week. He said, barring accidents over which the company have no control, freight from Fernie should arrive in Elko inside of six days. Several automobiles were ordered for Elko this spring. D. V. Mott says there are only two kinds of automobiles for these mountains. The Ford and the can’t afford.

Moyie news … At the Society Girl at Moyie, an effort is being made to reach the north vein.

The work done on the south vein was, in a way dis­appointing, and better things are expected when the north vein is encountered.

At the St. Eugene, the adjoining property, larger bodies of ore, carrying higher values, were always found in the north vein than in the south one.

The directors are putting forth every effort to locate some of the ore bodies that are undoubtedly on the property.

The shareholders can feel assured that they are fret­ting a square deal for their money.

Some thirty-five men are now employed at the St. Eugene mine at Moyie, and the shipments of ore to the smelter at Trail amount to two hundred tons a month.

It is estimated that there is sufficient ore in sight to keep this force or even a larger one going for the next year.

There seems to be good grounds for the belief that the St. Eugene will again someday be back to its former place, that of being the largest silver-lead producer in Canada.

Charity ball … On Monday evening, the Auditorium was comfortably crowded, the event being the much-talked Charity ball.

The early season and the special inclemency of the weather kept the new Easter toggery from being in evidence on the street on Sunday, but those who attended the dance Monday evening saw many new gowns, all cut in the peculiar style denoting them as products of 1913 dressmaking.

Several nurses from the hospital in uniform symbolized the object of the occasion.

The hall was brilliantly illuminated and suspended across the front of the stage was a row of electric globes beautifully colored, carrying “Easter Greetings” to all.

The crowd was a trifle late in arriving but by 10 o’clock the hall was being well filled and many were enjoying the delicate art of the famous devotee, Terpsichore.

The music, furnished by the Edison orchestra, was all that could be desired and led the dancers from the fast and strenuous two-step, into the more sedate strains of the minuet, to the apparent great enjoyment of all, as many numbers were repeatedly encored.

Back in the historic ages, dancing was a form of religious worship which the religionists of a later day looked upon as a deadly sin. Now it has ensconced itself in a secure nook in the social side of life and it seems to be more enjoyed after the Lenten season.

Usually following Lent, society engages in a whirl of dances and social functions. The Charity ball will set a high mark for the functions which are to follow.

Best in province … The school for Indians at the St. Eugene Mission, which is conducted, by the Oblate Fathers and Sisters of the convent at that place, is the best Indian school in the province is the opinion of T. J . Cummiskey, of Vernon, inspector for Indian agencies for the interior.

“About seventy children are in attendance at the school and the girls are taught domestic science in a very useful and practical manner”, said Mr. Cummiskey.

School is held in a $50,000 building constructed by the federal govemnment.

Fort Steele news … An entertainment is to be held at Fort Steele on Wednesday, April 2, 1913, in aid of the Diamond Jubilee hospital. The programme will open with a concert and end with a one-act comedy entitled, “Blighted Birds,” which will be presented by the Fort Steele Dramatic club.

Business changes hands … E. M. Alt, of Fernie, and E. L. Doolan, of this city, this week purchased the business of the Quain Electric Co., and will hereafter conduct the, business under the name of the Alt-Doolan Electric Co.

Mr. Alt is the owner of the Alt. Electric. Co. at Fernie and has been there for the past year. The new firm will take over that business as well, conducting the two under one management.

Eddie Doolan is a Cranbrook boy who has resided here for many years and enjoys a wide acquaintance in the city.

For the past several years he has been employed by the C.P.R. and his many friends are congratulating him on his new venture.

The business will be under the management of Mr. Alt, the position of secretary-treasurer being filled by Mr. Doolan.

They will carry a large stock of electric goods and will do electric contracting, wiring, repairs or installations of any sort.

Maurice Quain disposes of the business in order to give more of his personal attention to his growing business at Medicine Hat. He still owns a large amount of Cranbrook property and will continue to be interested here in that line.

Mr. Quain came to Cranbrook in the early days and has been prominent for many years in business circles.

He was at one time manager of the Cranbrook Electric Light Co., after the sale of that plant opening the Quain Electrical Supply Co., and later the Quain Electric Co.

He has followed that line of work all his life and is well versed in all phases of the business.

Cranbrook will be sorry to learn of his departure, and Medicine Hat will be congratulated on acquiring a progressive and public spirited citizen.