It happened this week in 1913

March 15 – 21: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Back home … Joseph Ryan, police magistrate, has returned from a trip to San Francisco and points to the south of that city as far as San Diego.

He says that the farther he went and the more he saw the greater grew his conviction that Cranbrook and its neighborhood has advantages of climate which even California might envy.

It is all very well, said he, to talk about sunlight and all the rest of it, but when the air has lost its snap, its vim and energy begetting powers, it reacts on one’s mental health almost at once.

California may be all right for lazy men and old, delicate women, but it is not much of a land for men of energy and activity.

Depend on it, the Kootenay country can beat the world for climate and health. In matters of mere material wealth, man for man, it can beat any part of the States.

We travel for knowledge. We ought to stay at home for happiness.

From what we could learn from the judge it looks as if the orange crop around Pasadena and Los Angeles is utterly ruined by the freeze in January last and that it may take from two to five years for the trees to recover their full bearing power. The lemon trees are reported to be killed and will have in a great measure to be replanted.

Sent home … The medical inspector for the schools has been forced to send a large number of the scholars home on account of sickness lately, mumps being the most prevalent form of illness. While the cases are not very bad it is necessary to insist that those who suffer from the disease are kept from school for three weeks after the swelling has disappeared in order to prevent farther contagion. Parents whose children are suffering from this disease would do well to bear this in mind.

Back to work … Miss H. J. Scott, who was wounded by a stray bullet while out walking on the railroad tracks near Elko, and who has been the guest of Mr. and Mrs. Benj. Palmer, of this city for several days, returned to Elko on Monday morning to resume charge of her school there. She was still weak from the results of the wound, but able to be about and felt confident she could continue her school work without endangering herself in any way.

Death by consumption … Eugene Smith, aged 45, died at the St. Eugene hospital this Thursday morning and the body was removed to the undertaking parlors of W. R. Beatty. Deceased had been working for the past year at Bull River, and was suffering from consumption which was the cause of death. The funeral will occur Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock, the funeral services being conducted by Rev. W. K. Thomson, pastor of the Presbyterian Church.

Curlers leave town … A rink of curlers left this city last Friday for Vancouver to contest in the Vancouver bonspiel for the cham­pionship of British Columbia. Those attending from Cranbrook are W. F. Cameron, skip, A. C. Bowness, W. Chambers and Jas. Milne.

Cranbrook Demonstration Orchard … The executive of the board of trade met at the city hall on Monday afternoon, those present being W. F. Gurd, chairman, H. Darling, R. T. Brymner, T. B. O’Connell, Ira Manning, J . R. McNabb, W. H. Wilson and J, P. Fink. A letter from Wm. J. Banavia, secretary of agriculture, regarding the establishment of a demonstration orchard at Cranbrook was received. It was decided to place the particulars in the press at an early date and receive applications for the orchard.

New dentist … Dr. Wm H. Thompson, of Spokane, Wash., was in the city this week arranging for the office formerly, occupied by Dr. H. E. Hall, over Parks’ hardware store and will locate here from April 5th until June 1st, for the practice of dentistry and oral surgery.

Smith Creek … At last week’s city council meeting the assistant city engineer made a report to the council regarding the diversion of Smith Creek, which was referred to the board of works.

This matter has been under more or less in discussion by citizens and officials for the past several years and to our mind it is an important matter.

As Smith creek now runs it divides the town almost in half and is the recipient of all matter of refuse from its entrance into the city limits to the exodus at the north end of town.

Physicians assert that considerable sickness has been caused among residents who reside along this creek, after it diverges from Cranbrook, by drinking its water.

The proposed diversion is to change its course down the west side of the C.P.R. tracks. If this can be done without too great an expense, it would meet with the approval of all citizens.

Bridges and culverts along its route could then be removed, their maintenance eliminated, the streets made more safe, their beauty enhanced and an increased value created for the property through which it now flows.

The waste water which stagnates in the spring in the lower part of the city could be more readily drained away and that part of the city would be more healthy, clean and dry.

We trust the board of works will give the matter some consideration and the citizens await their recommendation with interest.

Cosmopolitan changes hands … On last Saturday morning the Cosmopolitan hotel changed hands, Mr. A. D. Cameron disposing of his interests to J. F. Campbell and John Armour.

Mr. Cameron will remain in the city for some time before starting on a trip through to Mexico.

The new proprietors are well-known business men of the city, Mr. Campbell just retiring from the firm of Campbell and Manning to take the active management of the hotel.

Mr. John Armour, of the firm of Armour and Kennedy, has been in Cranbrook for the past six years.

He first started an employment agency, later engaging in the pool room business, in which he became associated with Mr. Kennedy.

He continues in this business and will devote much of his time to real estate, in which he is heavily interested.

Mr. Cameron has been the proprietor of the Cosmopolitan, for the past year, taking over the business from Mr. E. H. Small.

The new firm possess a wide acquaintance throughout the city and district and the Cosmopolitan should continue, under their management, to be one of the popular hostelries of the city.

Shamrock social … The home of Mr. and Mrs. J. R. McNabb on Garden avenue last Monday evening was the scene of a very merry crowd, the event being a Shamrock social given under the auspices of the Ladies Aid of the Methodist church.

Parlors and dining room were appropriately decorated in shamrocks and green streamers. About forty attended. A program was rendered consisting of piano duet by Mrs. Manning and Mrs. Ryckman; recitation, by Miss Ada Hickenbotham; songs by Miss Edith McBride, Miss Marion Service, and Miss Lillian Finnis and the Odd Fellows’ quartette; piano solo by Miss Maud Short.

Refreshments were served and at a late hour the party disbanded, all unanimous in the verdict that a jolly evening had been spent.

New sidewalk … Our road superintendent, John Reid, is continuing his good work by constructing a sidewalk south of the city from Watt avenue along Wattsburg road to the new school.

Rail crossing … W. R. Beatty is trying to induce the city fathers to allow him to run the C.P.R. track across Van Horne Street, opposite the freight sheds, into his property for business purposes.

Bull River news … J. McTavish has purchased the interest of James Bates in the Tourist hotel at Bull River and will take charge as soon as the transfer of the license has been affected. It is not known what line of business Mr. Bates will follow on his retirement. Mr. McTavish was formerly proprietor of the Wentworth in this city, selling out his interests to Mr. Dan McDonald. Since then, accompanied by his wife, he has been on an extended trip, only recently returning to the city. Mr. and Mrs. McTavish are leaving in a few days for Bull River.

Great prospects … The prospects for a banner year for Cranbrook is now in sight. Within the immediate vicinity of Cranbrook there will be an additional $3,500,000 spent in construction of Kootenay Central railway. This, together with the large appropriation of $185,000 for roads, and bridges and the numerous incoming settlers on the smaller farms immediately tributary to the city of Cranbrook, makes the outlook brighter than anticipated in former years.

Elko news … Sweet, the Elko barber, says to remove icicles from the whiskers, shave off the whiskers and soak them in hot water for twenty minutes. We don’t care to mention it, but we heard that one of the actors at the banquet the other night ate so much that the pressure of his waist band stopped his watch.

An up-to-date store … A visit to the Fink Mercantile’s company’s store should convince any that Cranbrook has one of the best and most modern mercantile estab­lishments to be found in the west.

It is a great surprise to every visi­tor to Cranbrook; they always make some flattering remark.

This com­pany believes in the future of Cranbrook and her surroundings and thinks there is nothing too good for her people.

The company, in furnishing the store, carefully studied every fea­ture, such as general appearance, cleanliness and arrangement for hand­ling business quickly.

The furniture throughout is solid oak. The groc­ery cases are dust proof and airtight, which prevents fruits and oth­er perishable goods from shrinking and drying out and keeps them as nice as the day they were packed. In the men’s department every convenience has been arranged.

The furniture and tailoring departments occupy all the second floor, 52×100 feet, and is, perhaps, one of the largest furniture stores in eastern B.C.

Features of the furniture de­partment are the den, dining and bedrooms and parlor, all of which are carpeted and fitted with furniture, showing just how it looks in place.

On the balcony at the rear of the grocery department is the ladies’ rest room, supplied with easy chairs, tables, etc.

The offices are on the first floor. While they are not large they are conveniently arranged so the work can be quickly done.

One of the most noticeable features is the light. Every department is as light as day.

Courtesy is another feature, this company has no room for grouches, they in­sist upon courteous treatment to all.

Important business change … Among important changes in the business personnel of the city recently the dissolution of the firm, of Campbell and Manning is undoubtedly the most important.

On last Saturday Mr. Ira Manning assumed full control of the grocery business which has been heretofore conducted by the firm, Mr. J. F. Campbell retiring to enter the hotel business.

Six years ago last September the firm of Campbell and Manning was embarked on a business voyage in Cranbrook with a small grocery store.

Since then the store has grown wonderfully, today carrying one of the largest grocery stocks in the city.

Two years ago they commenced the erection of the Campbell and Manning block on Hanson Avenue, which was completed last year and which they still own.

Last year they purchased the Cosmopolitan hotel property.

Mr. Manning released his interest in the hotel property in taking over Mr. Campbell’s interest in the grocery.

Since becoming associated with Cranbrook business interests both men have occupied positions of prominence in the social, political and business world.

Mr. Campbell recently concluded a term as alderman, serving in that capacity in the difficult role of Chairman of the finance committee, with credit to himself and the city administration of which he was a member.

Mr. Manning is one of the prominent Conservatives of this district.

They have unbounded faith in the future of the city and district and both will continue to be identified with business matters here.

Get going … Police Judge E. A. Hill imposed a fine this week on Vern Harris of $50 and costs for frequenting, and ordered him out of town.

Opening of Young Men’s Club … Tomorrow morning the new Young Men’s Club building on the corner of Edwards and Louis streets will be officially opened.

The opening will be publically celebrated in the evening with an entertainment.

This building has been erected for and by the young men of the city for the purpose of providing gymnasium and swimming privileges.

The officers of the club are J. D. McBride, president, and W. F. Attridge, secretary.

The building will be under the management of Mr. J. Wilkinson, formerly assistant secretary of the Y.M.C.A. at Brooklyn, New York. He is a clever and well-trained gymnast and has considerable experience in instructing.

Commencing at 7.30 on Friday evening a swimming expert has been engaged and will give an hour’s exhibition.

At 8.30 a programme will be rendered consisting of the address of the evening by Mr. F. E. Simpson, of Victoria, (formerly proprietor of the Herald), songs by Mrs. W. A. Nisbet, Mrs. A. B. Macdonald, Mrs. Ed. Paterson, Geo. F. Stevenson and the Odd Fellows’ quartette; recitation by Harold Darling and music by the band.

All swimming and gymnastic privileges of the building are free for the day and evening.

Following the programme, refreshments will be served.

The clergy of the city and the city council will be present to participate in the opening exercises

This building will fill a long felt want in providing a suitable meeting place for the young men of the city and providing means for their physical development in a normal, healthy manner.

It has been found that disciplinary training in the art of developing strength and agility goes far, as well, to discipline the mental part of the body, and a normal strong and healthy body usually carries a normal and vigorous mind.

For this reason gymnasiums have found favor even in the ancient Roman days and Cranbrook with this well-equipped building is in line with older and larger cities in this respect.