It happened this week in 1912

November 10 – 16: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Run-down people … Made Strong by Vinol. Run-down conditions are caused by overwork, worry, too close confinement, a chronic cough or cold which it is difficult to cure.

We want to say to every person in this condition — you need Vinol, our delicious cod liver and iron tonic without oil, the great strength creator. It will supply iron to the blood in the most easily assimilated form, create a good, healthy appetite, strengthen your digestive organs and make you eat better, sleep better and feel better.

A case has just come to our attention from West Scranton, Pa., Mrs. Chas. Proper says: “For three years I was all run down, weak and had no appetite, and after all that time 1 am glad to say Vinol has brought back my health and strength, which is just what I was told it would do.”

We are confident that Vinol is the best body-builder and strength-creator we have ever sold.

Try a bottle on our guarantee to refund your money if it fails to benefit you. Cranbrook Drug and Book Co., Cranbrook, B.C.

Suing the city … Mrs. B, H. Short has entered suit against the city for $1,600 damages, caused by the flooding of the grounds of her house.

Visiting clerics … Several Roman Catholic priests in town. Cranbrook has been honored this week by a visit from a number of dignitaries of the Roman Catholic church, including Rev. Father Donelly, O.M.I., the well-known London, England, lecturer upon “Socialism.”

He is here to conduct an eight days retreat for the Sisters at St. Eugene hospital.

Rev. Father Donelly is, probably, one of the most eloquent priests in the Oblate order. His lectures on Socialism, to which he is absolutely opposed, are marvelously strong and convincing talks on this subject, altogether too little understood by the great majority of electors.

He has just returned from a trip to Alaska, including a visit to Siberia, whence he journeyed on a Russian gun boat.

Rev. Father Donelly will preach at high mass next Sunday in St. Mary’s church, and preach again at the same place on Sunday evening. Rev. Father John Walsh, provincial of the O.M.I., paid an official visit to the St. Eugene Mission this week.

Muddy roads … R. A. Kimpton and his son came in from Windermere on Monday, making the trip in ten hours in their motor car, despite very heavy, muddy roads. Mr. Kimpton, Sr., accompanied them in. He is now an old man, over eighty years of age and has been in poor health. He was brought in to undergo treatment at the St. Eugene hospital.

Overseas Club … On Tuesday night last about sixty members of the above club spent a very pleasant evening in dancing. The arrangements were in the capable hands of Mrs. E, T. Brake and Messrs. E. T. Brake and J. Beaton. Mrs. Lester, violinist and Mr. R. W. Ketteringham, pianist provided the music. It is hoped that all members will make an effort to attend the next general meeting on Tuesday, November 26th at 8 p.m.

Wedding bells … A quiet but very pretty wedding took place at Christ Church on Monday when the Rev. E. P. Flewelling united in marriage Mr. Frederick C. Cory to Miss Annie G. Gill. Miss Viva Gill was bridesmaid and J. Fletcher groomsman. The bride was dressed in a white satin gown, with marquisette over satin, trimmed with lace and pearls, and wearing an embroidered bridal veil. The bridesmaid was gowned in a pretty, marquisette dress with a black picture hat. After the ceremony the happy couple and guests were received at the home of Mr. and Mrs. T. S. Gill, and partook of a sumptuous wedding breakfast. The breakfast room was decorated with roses, pinks and carnations. Mr. and Mrs. Cory left on the east bound train for points in Alberta, and will return to their future home in Vancouver in about two weeks.

Ancient Order of Foresters … The members of Court Cranbrook held a very successful meeting in Carmen’s hall on the 14th inst. A large attendance being present and enthusiast discussions were the order of the evening. Six candidates were initiated and several more were proposed. The officers and members of the Court are not idle and are ball a-rolling and are putting their shoulder to the wheel to make 1912 a banner year for Ancient Forestry in Cranbrook. Bro. Tagg, organizer for the Columbia district, was the guest of the evening and spoke with enthusiasm of the work done by the order in the Kootenays. The winter is now with us and we are looking forward for spending good times at our meetings and the officers of the Court do not believe in half-measures, they desire a full house at all meetings. The order has enlarged its membership, done well and are prospering as they journey along and believe that the future is brighter than ever and is freighted with many opportunities which the officers of Court Cranbrook purpose seizing as they come along.

Veteran Association … A meeting of the above was held in the Royal hotel parlors on Monday last. Lt.-Col. Mackay, of Fernie, was in the chair. Messrs. T. H. Short and F. Swain were the speakers of the evening and pointed out the advantages of associations citing the lack of provision in Canada for soldiers who fell out on account of ill health, etc. T. Caven, M.P.P. and Col. Mackay and E. Sainsbury were elected Hon. Pres, and 1st and 2nd Vice Pres respectively, on account of valuable services rendered in organizing the association in Cranbrook. A letter was sent to E. Sainsbury in appreciation of the able manner in which he conducted the Veterans’ Parade.

For sale … Clarinet for sale — Key of “C” Buffee Crampon Paris make, a high grade instrument. Price $15.00 Cost $35.00. Only slightly used. Apply to Edward Hawkins.

Rex Theatre … The new Rex Theatre is expected to be ready for business by November 20th. The heating apparatus has been installed, and the seats will be put in next week. Manager Johnson says that the new theatre will be opened with several new films which will be specially selected for the occasion.

A rare opportunity … Through the foresight and enterprise of local parties, our citizens and many from the adjoining towns will next Saturday night. Nov. 16th, have the rare treat of witnessing some of the age’s greatest, marvels – Wire­less Telegraphy, Radium and Liquefied Air, with numerous interesting experiments with each wonder, clear­ly explained by an adept demonstra­tor, Prof. Win. B. Patty.

The entertainment is not only heartily endors­ed by schools, churches, press und public, but is absolutely guaranteed as advertised, or money refunded. A large house is already assured, but to get desirable seats, immediate call should be made at Beattie-Mur­phy Co. Tickets on Sale Monday, November 11th.

Court of Revision … Public notice is hereby given that the Court of Revision for the purpose of correcting and revising the voters’ list of the City of Cranbrook, and to determine any application to strike out the name of any person which has been improperly placed thereon, and to place on such list the name of any person improperly omitted from such list, will sit on the 10th day of December, 1912, at the hour of 11 o’clock a.m. (local time) in the Council Chambers in the City of Cranbrook. T. M. ROBERTS.

At home to Mr. and Mrs. Pope … Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Pope (Miss Winnifred Armstrong) have been very warmly welcomed. Their many friends have been entertaining them in a variety of ways.

The chief function, so far, was the “At Home” at the Masonic temple, on Monday evening, at which Judge and Mrs. Thompson, Mr. and Mrs. R. T. Brymner and Mr. and Mrs. P. E. Wilson were the hosts. There was a very large attendance. Dancing was indulged in and kept up till the wee small hours of Tuesday morning. The floor was in perfect shape and Mrs. Wallinger and Miss Skinner provided entrancing music.

Delightful refreshments were served, in fact everything was well done, altogether resulting in one of the most enjoyable social functions held in this city in many a long day.

Emergency operation … Miss Williams, niece of Mrs. (Dr.) J. H. King, was taken to St. Eugene hospital this morning to undergo an operation for appendicitis.

Boy Scouts … Rev. Mr. Heneage, provincial secretary of the Canadian Boy Scouts, will visit this city on Wednesday next. The local corps of Scouts will give him a great welcome and the youngsters propose making a fine, smart appearance.

Dress making demonstration … Miss Taylor and Mrs. Townley, of Vancouver, will lecture at the Methodist gymnasium under the auspices of the Women’s Institute on November 28th and 29th. They will lecture on “Empire Building” and give practical demonstrations on dressmaking. All ladies are invited.

Baptist news … The members and friends of the local Baptist church assembled last evening in the church for the purpose of celebrating the recent discharge of all financial obligations resting upon that body. For some weeks a quiet canvas of the constituency has been conducted with the above result. The evening was given over to good fellowship; a short literary and musical programme was provided, and refreshments were served to a happy company.

Moyie news … It is reported that a large body of exceptionally good ore has been uncovered at the Society Girl mine at Moyie.

Wardner news … A meeting of the children of the town was held in the Wardner church last Friday afternoon to or­ganize a Hand of Hope. The meeting was presided over by the pastor. A large number of the children were present and were greatly interested in the work. The meetings will be held in the church on Friday after­noon at 8.30 p.m. each week. All children are earnestly requested to attend.

Invermere news … At a meeting recently held of those in this immediate vicinity who are interested in curling it was un­animously decided to form a curling club to be known as the Invermere Curling club. The election of pro­visional officers for the year was at once entered into when the honors fell to R. Randolph Broce, C.E., R.S., and W. Heap Holland as hon­orary presidents; Edward Maliandaine, president; F. D Stockdale and George A. Starke, vice-presidents, and W. H, Cleland, George A. Bennett and Bernard Monk as an exe­cutive committee. Mr. I. C. Wedd holds the position of secretary.

The president in his acceptance of the office drew attention to the fact that it was the desire and ambition of the people of the community as a whole to make this a part famous for its winter amusements and asked that the scope of the work be ex­tended to take in such winter amuse­ments as snow shoeing, tobogganing and later on skiing and the perfecting of ice boating.

This idea was un­animously adopted and a general meeting having been called those in­terested in all outdoor sports formed themselves into an organization with this end in view.

Elko news … A lumberjack from the Rock Creek pineries, was held up last week at the forks of the road two miles west of Elko, and reported the matter to the justice of the peace. “I was re­turning from Elko, where I had bought a few clothes, when a man jumped out of the bush and struck a large piece of coast defense artillery in my face and says savage like “Hold up your hands.” And did you hold them up said the J.P.? “Did I? I held ’em so high that when I took them down the right one had a star sticking to it”.

Report of Rev. Felix Beck … Principal of the Kootenay Industrial School, St. Eugene Mission, for the year ending March 21st, 1912.

Accommodation — the beautiful, new building will provide accommodations for 80 children and a staff of 12 members.

The parents are so anxious to have their children attend school that several, on applying, had to be refused owing to the want of room in the old buildings.

Attendance — Although the grant allowed is for only 60 children, there was an average attendance of 70. With permission of the Department ten of the pupils were discharged and ten others admitted.

Class-room Work — The School hours for the boys are from 8.30 to 11.15 a.m., with an half an hour of study in the evening and another half hour in the morning before school. The school hours for the girls are from 1 to 4 p.m., with an hour’s study in the evening. The programme of studies authorized by the department has been closely followed. The subjects taught were reading, writing, spelling, grammar, history, arithmetic, geography, hygiene, catechism, bible-history, and exercises in calisthenics. The children are attentive, apply themselves and they have made satisfactory progress. Lessons were given in music, both vocal and instrumental. The boys’ brass band and the girls’ string band are both under the training of R. W. Russell of Cranbrook. They each receive a two hours, lesson every week, and the selection rendered on several different occasions speak to their credit.

Farm and Garden — There are 30 acres in connection with this institution, besides which 100 acres belonging to the Sisters of Charity are cultivated, in order to give the boys a thorough training in farming. The first piece is partly laid out in an orchard which was so laden with fruit last year that many of the branches had to be propped up to prevent them breaking.

The ex-pupils of the Kootenay industrial school continue to do excellent work amongst the different bands in the agency. The industrious habits that they acquired at school are having a good effect amongst their people, and I note with satisfaction the intelligent way in which they carry out and complete what they undertake, and with very few exceptions they show a good example to the Indians as to temperance and morality.