It happened this week in 1912

November 3 – 9: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Man of gold … A Canadian lumberman, named Theodore W. Peters, who is now on a visit to Washington, has been given the sobriquet of “The Man of Gold,” because several pounds of that precious metal have been substituted for bones in various parts of his body.

As the result of an accident on the St. Lawrence river some years ago, when he fell 350 feet in the effort to save a companion, Peters had the bones of both legs and arms and his neck broken, while all his ribs were so badly shattered that they had to be entirely replaced by new ribs of gold.

His elbows now have gold and silver joints, and while he can only turn them in certain directions he has little difficulty in using them.

On top of his head is a gold plate about three inches in diameter, and his neck is held in place by a stiff steel brace.

Altogether the way in which the doctors managed to patch up Mr. Peters in eighteen months’ treatment is considered a marvel of modern surgery.

Mr. Peters wears a Dewey medal for bravery in cutting a cable at Manila during the Spanish-American war.

Pat Quirk safe … The Herald is pleased to be able to record that old man Pat Quirk’s whereabouts are well known to his friends in Fort Steele, and that the old pioneer is recuperating comfortably at the Quimby hotel in Portland, Ore.

It appears that Pat sustained certain injuries at the Coeur d’Alene hotel in Spokane, from the effects of which he subsequently, whilst in Portland, suffered quite severely and was obliged to go to the St. Vincent hospital for treatment.

He has since greatly improved in health and is now enjoying a quiet time at the Quimby hotel.

Shacks for rent … Beale and Elwell have some comfortable shacks for rent with bedstead and stove; close to railway shops, $5.00 and $6.00 a month.

Paneful hard labor … Ernest Knowles, a lumberjack, claiming to come from Australia, yesterday, after having been ejected from the Royal hotel, satisfied his displeasure at such rough treatment by breaking two of the large plate glass windows in the office. This morning he was sentenced to six months hard labor in Nelson jail by Police Magistrate Ryan.

Painful hard labor … On Tuesday morning at the court house before His Honor Judge Thompson, Nagisto Barone, the Italian charged with stabbing a fellow countryman named Elio Fiorino, appeared for trial, having elected for speedy trial. P. E. Wilson appeared for the crown and W. F. Gurd for the defence. After hearing the evidence, his honor found the prisoner guilty and sentenced him to eighteen months hard labor in Nelson jail.

Not guilty … John T. Wall, charged with stealing $16 from O. M. Stubbs at the Cosmopolitan hotel, appeared before county court Judge Thompson on Tuesday morning, and after hearing the evidence his honor said that it was a case of Scotch verdict, “not proven” and the accused was discharged. P. E. Wilson for the crown and A. B. Macdonald for the defense.

CPR strike … The negotiations between the representatives of the Canadian Brotherhood of Railroad Employees, including all employees not heretofore organized, which have been in progress for the past five months, culminated on Monday morning in a general strike.

The strike order affected some 27 men in Cranbrook. The main issue at stake is the principle of recognition, the question of salaries being a secondary consideration, although a large proportion of the men affected draw quite inadequate remuneration for their services.

The men, all along, have proceeded in the most orderly and considerate manner in their efforts to secure fair treatment at the hands of the C.P. R ., and finally resorted to an appeal to the minister of labor, for the appointment of a board of conciliation under the Lemieux Act. This appeal was turned down by Minister of Labor Crothers.

Scabs … There are said to be half a dozen imported scabs working in the freight sheds, but generally speaking few of this objectionable class have put in an appearance here so far.

Little interest in election … Comparative little interest is being taken in the coming municipal elections, notwithstanding the fact that the date is but little over a month distant. At present no contestants have announced themselves, but as nominations do not close until December, it is possible that someone, who has heard the “municipal bee buzzing”, may come forward and place himself in the hands of his friends. Mayor Bowness, and his associates in the council have done good work for the city and they may be called upon to succeed themselves.

Veteran’s brigade … There was a fairly good turnout of veterans on Saturday evening at the Royal hotel for the purpose of meeting Lieut. Col. James Mackay, of Fernie, organizing officer of the Veterans Brigade, and of discussing the advisability of establishing a branch of the organization in this city, Mr. T. D. Caven, MLA., occupied the chair.

Mr. E. Sainsbury, at the outset, briefly explained the steps that had been taken to bring about the meeting and then Lieut. Colonel Mackay was called upon.

Colonel Mackay is a man of few words, but in very appropriate language he told of the benefits of the Veterans Brigade and strongly urged the Veterans of Cranbrook city and district to get together and organize a branch. He pointed out that the objects of the Veterans Brigade were largely philanthropic.

Through the different brigades they were able to keep track of soldiers of the empire, and to extend assistance to those who, by reason of old age and attendant infirmities, may be unable to support themselves.

Finds for King’s lumber … Word was received from M. B. King today from Vancouver, announcing the pleasing fact that the court of appeal had found for the King Lumber Mills, Ltd., in the hearing of the appeal made by the C.P.R. against the finding of the court of first instance in February last, when the King Lumber Mills, Ltd., were awarded a verdict of $140,000. The whole case, including damages, fees, etc., involves a sum of approximately $200,000. Counsel engaged in the case were: For the King Lumber Mills, Ltd., S. S. Taylor, K.C., M. A. Macdonald and A. B. Macdonald. For the C.P. R., E. P. Davis, K.C., J. E. McMullen and W. F. Gurd.

Curling club … The curling rink is being levelled and put into first-class shape for the season, and the engagement of a caretaker has been left to the executive committee. It is understood that the Crows Nest District Curling Clubs’ association will hold their annual bonspiel this year at Fernie, about January 8th. Secretary D. D. McLaws will be pleased to receive the names and entrance fee of any and all curlers who wish to join the local association for the coming season. The entrance fee is placed at $10.

Elko news … Hitherto dependent on a wagon road for transportation facilities, the fruit growers and market gardeners of the Columbia Kootenay valley are now looking forward to a new era in the development of one of the recognized wheat producing districts of the west as a result of the opening of operation of the first section of the Kootenay Central railway a few days ago.

When completed, the new railway will operate north and south between the main line of the Canadian Pacific and the Crows Nest division, opening up a valley enormously rich in agricultural lands, mineral deposits and forest and timber resources.

With passenger and freight service now inaugurated, work is being steadily advanced northward for forty miles, and the track is already graded for about forty miles further. Engineers expect the entire line to be in operation early in 1913. The opening of railway communication between Elko and Fort Steele will mark, it is believed, the first important step toward an era of big development the East Kootenay country.

Wizards of science … As wonderful as feats of magicians, and far more instructive, are the many experiments with radium, wireless telegraphy and liquid, air, which Prof. Patty will present at the Auditorium, Cranbrook, on the evening of Saturday, November 16th.

YMCA secretaries change … D. Cameron, of Kenora, Ont., will arrive Saturday, having been transferred by the Railway Y.M.C.A. to this point to take the position of secretary. His wife will accompany him. Mr. and Mrs. J. S. Teet will leave in a few days for Cartier, Ont., their new location. A new Y.M.C.A. building has recently been constructed there and they will have charge of the opening. Cartier is the farthest Y.M.C.A. point east on the C.P.R. Secretary Teet has been here for the past two years, opening the building here and under his administration the Y.M.C.A. has been growing and successful. Their many friends will learn of their departure with regret and many good wishes from Cranbrook friends will accompany Mr. and Mrs. Teet to their new home.

Poultry judging … The Cranbrook Poultry and Pet Stock association held their regular monthly meeting in the government building Friday evening last. About twenty members were present and several new names were handed in.

After routine business had been disposed of the question of the purchase of chicken feed was opened up. Mr. Sam Macdonald, secretary of the Farmers Institute was present, and asked to be given a hearing. He stated that the Farmers Institute was about to ship in feed and thought it would be well for the two associations to co-operate along this line.

After some discussion a committee of three was appointed to be present at the next meeting of the institute, and if satisfactory arrangements can be made both organizations will work together.

Mrs. W. F. Doran will be invited to address the local association at its next meeting. During the winter months discussions on the various breeds owned by members will be taken up. Island Reds will be judged strictly according to the American Standard of Perfection at the next meeting, Mr. John Levett furnishing the victims.

Safety deposit vault … The safety deposit vault recently built by Beale and Elwell in their offices on Norbury Avenue is unquestionably one of the finest in the interior of British Columbia. It has a solid steel lining and the strongest fire and burglar proof door made.

The interior is filled up with steel safety deposit boxes, the doors of which are secured with double locking safe deposit box locks requiring two keys to open.

The boxes are in three sizes, the smallest size being 22 inches long by 5 inches wide and 2 1/2 inches deep.

Title papers, valuable documents, jewelry and other valuables can be deposited with absolute security against both fire and burglary. Another convenience is strict privacy is assured, the holder of a box having free access to the vault during office hours.

The rental for the smaller boxes is a nominal one of $5.00 per annum. Those having valuables in their homes would be well advised to place them in the deposit vault and ensure their safety against fire and burglary.

Quadrille club … The Ladies Auxiliary to the B. of R. T. are forming a quadrille club and are issuing invitations to the ladies and gentlemen and they are requested to present them at the door so it will be strictly invitation and all those having invitations can purchase season tickets at $4.00, which will entitle them to all the club dances and those not desiring season tickets will pay $1.00 admission. The first club dance will be given on November 20th in the Carmen’s hall and every first and third Wednesday thereafter until the season closes.

Taxidermist move … J. G. Mitchell, the taxidermist, has moved into more commodious quarters on Van Horne Avenue, occupying the large premises adjoining the Century restaurant.

Mrs. King returns … Mrs. (Dr.) J. H. King returned from an extended visit to her old New Brunswick home on Saturday last. Mrs. King enjoyed her visit immensely, but was delighted to be back in Cranbrook again. Dr. King met her at Medicine Hat and returned here with her, leaving immediately for the coast. He will be home on Saturday.

Christmas wares … R. P. Moffatt, proprietor of the Model Variety Store, has just received direct from Germany a very large supply of toys and other Christmas wares. Mr. Moffatt intends opening these up shortly and putting before the public the biggest and best stock of Christmas novelties ever shown in the city.

Opera in the council chambers … Messrs. McSweyn and Raworth, of the Cranbrook Operatic society being in attendance, were granted permission to address the council. Mr. McSweyn, in behalf of the society asked that the council give the society permission to use the council room for the purpose of rehearsing a new opera which will be presented at an early date. On motion of Aldermen Campbell and Cameron, the use of the council chambers was granted to the Operatic company subject to the requirements of the council.

A Presbyterian church travel talk … An illustrated travel talk will be given by John P. Clum under the auspices of the Young Peoples Social club of the Knox Presbyterian church on Tuesday, November 12th, at 8:15 p.m. This discourse will be profusely illustrated by beautifully colored slides and most entertaining and instructive moving picture films. The lantern and moving picture machine used are new, and embody the very latest improvements, thus insuring the most artistic effects upon the screen. The moving picture subjects include: Flower Festivals, Glimpses of Golden Gate Park, along the Surf Line, Games at Del Monte, Some Wonderful Waterfalls, The March of the Mission Monks, A Yosemite Camp Fire, Feeding 100,000 Pigeons, Among the Citrus Groves, A Regiment of Ostriches, Climbing Mt. Lowe, Alligators Galore, Honoring the Sailor Dead, A trip to Catalina, “A Fairy Isle of the Summer Sea.” Admission: Adults, 25 cents; Children 10 cents.