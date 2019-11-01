It happened this week in 1912

October 27 – November 2: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Cranbrook curling … It was only a relatively small gathering that assembled in the Hotel Cranbrook committee rooms on Tuesday evening to arrange for the coming season, but what there lacked in numbers was made up in enthusiasm. Mayor A. C. Bowness occupied the chair.

Owing to the limited attendance it was decided to adjourn the meeting until Monday evening, November 4th, when at 8 p.m. it is expected that every curler in town will assemble at the Hotel Cranbrook committee rooms, preparing to assist in the preparations of the formation of plans for the coming season.

There will be the election of officers, and arrangements will be made for placing the rink in first-class shape. Every curler in Cranbrook and district is urged to attend the meeting called for next Monday evening at the Hotel Cranbrook.

Coast to coast … (By Thomas W. Wilby, Canada’s First Ocean-to-Ocean Motorist). The Canadian Highway is a fact! Out of the haze of dreams, out of the realm of visions, the Canadian Highway emerges, proved feasible on the first attempt at a transcontinental journey.

The tour officially ended at Victoria on October 18, on the return from the west coast of Vancouver Island, when a banquet was given to Mr. Wilby by the president of the Automobile association, Mr. A. E. Todd, and at which Mayor Beckwith, W. W. Foster, deputy minister of works, and other leading citizens were present.

The actual tour from coast to coast occupied forty-nine days elapsed, time, the start having been made from Halifax about four o’clock in dull, cold, weather, and the arrival at Vancouver, by a co-incidence, was made at the same hour and under the same weather conditions.

The actual running time was forty-one days and the mileage was 3,900 miles, which gives an average of 95.13 miles per day.

Road conditions were bad, owing to the immense rainfall in every part of the country. Many parts of the country, especially Manitoba, were turned into swamps and quagmires; this reduced the daily average considerably.

Chains were seldom used. Block and tackles were often in requisition. On one occasion a bridge had to be built to get the car over, and teams were necessary to pull the car out of the bad spots. The motorists, however, were always able to get shelter for the night and never lacked food or gasoline.

Scarcely any macadam roads were found on the journey, the majority were earth and the rest gravel.

The best roads were in British Columbia and in Ontario, the worst in Manitoba.

The earth roads of the Maritime Provinces and Alberta and Saskatchewan were of about equal merit.

Votes for women in BC … Miss Dorothy Davis, special representative of the B. C. Woman’s Political Equality League, has been a visitor in town during the week.

Miss Davis comes from Vancouver and her mission here is to organize a branch of the league in this city. She was to have held a public meeting in the city this week, but owing to unexpected obstacles she has decided to postpone it until December 4th.

The meeting place has not been definitely decided upon as yet, but due notice as to time and place will be given.

Mr. P. E. Wilson has consented to act as chairman on this occasion.

Red deer for the Rockies … After completing a hunting tour which occupied the greater part of two years and which has been conducted in the wilds of three continents, Mr. C. E. Lucas, a famous English hunter and naturalist who is visiting Vancouver, will make arrangements before his departure with the British Columbia government and game wardens of the province for the accommodation of several hundred red deer which will be brought from his father’s estate at Warnham, Surrey, England, early in September next year.

These animals have been given to the government of the province by Mr. C. H. Lucas, Sr., the intention being to turn them loose in the wilds of the Rockies and allow them to increase until their numbers warrant the passing of a game ordinance allowing them to be shot in limited numbers.

Preliminary hearing … The Italian arrested some time ago for stabbing a fellow countryman was up for preliminary hearing this week and was committed for trial at the next court of competent jurisdiction.

New store basement … The Cranbrook Trading Company is putting in a large basement to their store premises, corner Van Horne and Durick avenues.

New brick garage … Good progress is being made on the big brick garage on Norbury Avenue. This week a shipment of 50 foot joists was received from the coast. They have all been placed in position.

Curlers … Curlers to a man. You are expected to attend the meeting called for Monday evening next at the Hotel Cranbrook committee rooms. Delinquents may have to provide whisky for the crowd. Get there early, meeting is timed to start at 8 o’clock.

Elko news … The Hawaiian Musical Novelty Co. played to a full house in Elko last week. Prices 50c., 75c. and $1.00. Report says it was the punkiest of punk shows that ever played in Elko. Every one of them should have a rope on and be hobbled out on short grass. The whole programme was about as interesting as a moving picture show would be to a blind college.

If it happens … If the writer of this column should ever happen to be hauled up in court on a charge of assault with intent to kill, it will be because some feeble-minded bone-headed travelling man with more gab than judgment insisted on selling us goods we don’t want and wouldn’t pay freight on.

Suffragette … Miss Dorothy Davis, of Victoria, suffragette, played to crowded houses in Fernie last week and plays a return engagement in two weeks, and we sincerely hope the gate receipts will enable her to buy an Elko fruit farm and get married and live happy ever after.

Hallowe’en … This is Hallowe’en, so called as being the eve or vigil of All Hallows, or festival of All Saints, which falls on November 1st. It is associated in the popular imagination with the prevalence of supernatural influences, and is clearly a relic of pagan times.

In the north of England Hallowe’en is known as Nutcrack Night. In Scotland the ceremonies of the eve were formerly regarded in a highly ceremonious light, and Burn’s (Hallowe’en) gives a humorous and richly imaginative presentiment of the usual ceremonies as practised in Scottish rural districts in his day.

The principal object of curiosity in consulting the future was to discover who should be the partner in life. Popular belief ascribed to children born on Hallowe’en the faculty of perceiving and holding converse with supernatural beings.

The attention of Cranbrook youngsters will be devoted to more material concerns. Store signs, gates and other moveable property, always offer temptation to youngsters on Hallowe’en. So that it will be well for owners thereof to keep an eye on them.

Fire! … Last Monday afternoon an alarm of fire was turned in from Mr. W. A. Nisbet’s residence on Garden Avenue. It appears that a coal oil stove in the kitchen had gone wrong in some way and set fire to surrounding utensils, which quickly spread and ran up the walls. Mr. Nisbet did what he could to quench the flames with the garden hose. The brigade was quickly on hand and in short or­der had the fire in subjection. Such damage as was done was confined to the kitchen, the walls being severely scorched in places.

Be aware … In practising the good old-fashioned prank of filling up a long black stock­ing with flour and hitting chance wayfarers on the back of the neck with the resulting weapon on Hal­lowe’en, be very careful to use the flour in its original form and well-sifted. A Fernie man last year made the serious mistake of filling his stocking with his wife’s tea-bis­cuits, with the result that the first person he hit with it was knocked senseless, and subsequently had him arrested and fined $100 for assault and battery.

Garage enlagement … The Cranbrook Garage company’s garage is considerably enlarged. Mr. H. Matheson, the pre­sent proprietor, has awarded a contract for the erection of an addi­tion, which will measure 30×100 feet. The new building will be constructed of concrete and corrugated iron, and will be fitted up with every modern convenience for the care of motor cars.

Road to recovery … The Herald is pleased to be able to state that Lou Manning, who met with serious injuries at Bull River last week, is now progressing wry favorably. While performing his duties as night watchman at the C.P.R. mill at bull River, Lou Manning had the misfortune to become entangled with the machinery, and received a badly fractured jaw. He was remov­ed to a light engine and quickly rushed into Cranbrook to the St. Eu­gene hospital. At time of writing he is said to be recovering nicely.

In Lodge circles … On Tuesday, October 29th, a very enjoyable evening was spent in the Knights of Pythias hall. The meeting took the form of an educational de­bate, discussions being given on the order at large. There was a large crowd present, and those who were unable to attend, missed the treat of their lives. The speakers at this gathering were Mr. A. Hurrie, who spoke very favorably of the order. Messrs. Houston, Hill and Christian in their remarks also spoke very en­couragingly. The advice and in­struction given by Captain Stride, proved of beneficial help to all pre­sent. It was arranged that every month a meeting of a like character will be held. The evening was clos­ed with the singing of “Nearer My God to Thee” and the “National An­them.”

To the public … Owing to a serious break down just prior to last proofs this issue is sent to press with the war story and a few of the late local items uncorrected.

A dressmaking hint … When sewing on the leaden weights, without which no coat in these days can make any pretensions to smartness, do not put them inside the lining, as they are sure to wear through in the course of time. Instead cover them with silk to match the lining and sew them on the outside.