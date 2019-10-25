It happened this week in 1912

October 20 – 26: Items compiled by Dave Humphreyfrom the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

Serious accident … Louis Manning, the seventeen year old son of J. A. Manning, met with a serious accident on Wednesday at Bull River. Young Manning was employed at the C.P.R. Mill at Bull River as a fireman.

On Wednesday morning, it was noticed that steam was getting low, and a man was dispatched to the boiler room to ascertain the cause. He found the boy under the mill unconscious, with his jaw fractured in four places. No explanation of how the accident occurred is known.

A special train conveyed the young man to Cranbrook, and he is now at the St. Eugene hospital in a most serious condition. He is still unconscious almost all the time, regaining his senses but for a few seconds, then becoming unconscious again.

His father, J. A. Manning who is superintendent of the mill is at Cranbrook, and the condition of the boy was such on Thursday that his mother was wired for.

There is no possible explanation of the accident and it will only be known when the lad regains consciousness so as to tell the story.

Cost of coal … There are many conflicting explanations of the high price of coal in Cranbrook. A public enquiry, under the “Combines Act” might unearth the real one.

Fashion tips … The new scarf arrangements are really so elaborate that they become part of the bodice trimming. This idea is carried out on the gown seen in the illustration. The long drapery of black silk netting is studded with gold beads, and the length of tissue is wrapped first about the bodice in suave fashion and then brought from the back and twisted over the arms, where the long ends hang gracefully, Such a scarf is adapted to a great many different treatments, all as effective as the one pictured.

Sure cure for dandruff … Pour over one heaping tablespoonful of sulphur one quart boiling water. Keep in an air tight vessel for twenty-four hours, then drain off the clear portion. Rub into the scalp every night until the dandruff disappears. While treating the scalp for dandruff it is advisable that one be very careful about the shampoo. The following liquid is excellent for this purpose, leaving the scalp beautifully clean and the hair as fluffy as one could wish: Beat the yolk of one egg into one pint hot rainwater and add one ounce rosemary spirits. Beat the mixture well and use it warm, rubbing it well into the scalp and over the hair. Rinse in several waters and sit in the sun until the hair is dry.

Druggist deserves praise … Beattie-Murphy Co. deserves praise from Cranbrook people for introducing here the simple buckthorn bark and glycerine mixture, known as Adler-i-ka. This simple German remedy first became famous by curing appendicitis and it has now been discovered that a single dose relieves sour stomach, gas on the stomach and constipation instantly. It’s quick action is a big surprise to people.

Opening soon … “The Rex” moving picture theatre is rapidly nearing completion, it is expected to be ready for the opening on December 1st.

Tree-climbing auto … J. D. McBride met with an accident on Wednesday when motoring in from Wasa. His car attempted to climb a tree, which resulted in the occupants being badly shaken up and the car being damaged to the extent of about $200.

At the auditorium … “Hopp, Skipp and Jump”, a funny, up-to-date musical comedy, will be given at the Auditorium November 7th and 8th, under the personal direction of the composer, James W. Evans. It is to be given under the auspices of the directors of the Young Men’s club. About fifty local amateurs will take part in the cast. Mr. Evans comes highly recommended, so a large success is anticipated.

Young death … Dr. H. E. and Mrs. Hall have returned from Alberta, where, up to the time of the lamentable death of the doctor’s little son, Hugh, he had enjoyed excellent shooting. The little fellow, who was quite well when he left here, caught a cold, which developed into croup. The other children, happily, enjoyed the best of health all the time.

Register! … The registration of License Holders closes on October 31st, and the registration of Property Holders on November 30th. It is well for all persons interested to take notice of these dates, and if you are qualified under either of the above heads and desirous of voting at the next Municipal election to see that your names are duly registered on or before the above dates.

Herd enlarges … W. B. Bargett received last week pedigree stock from the prairie consisting of Ayrshire cows and one shorthorn bull. Since the time of purchase one of the cows gave birth to a calf which now, only a week old, is worth about $50.00. This addition to his already fine stock will bring Mr. Bargett’s dairy farm up to a very high standard.

Replacement pianist … Owing to the retirement of Mrs. Guerard from taking part in the orchestra at the Auditorium, Mr. W. B. Guerard, manager, has secured the services of Miss Helena Shipman to officiate at the piano. Miss Shipman is a talented player, having come from Boston, Mass., and played in several of the larger cities of the United States. She will be a great favorite with the patrons of the Auditorium.

White slavery … Inspector Humphries and Sergeant Venice, of the Northwest Mounted Police came in on Thursday’s local having in charge a man named Bates who is wanted in Idaho on a charge of “White Slavery.” It is said that Bates was arrested in Idaho, charged with being engaged in the White Slave traffic, broke jail and escaped to Alberta, where he was arrested. He was ordered to be deported by the immigration officers and taken to Kingsgate for deportation. Bates is said to be the owner of a large ranch in Alberta where his wife made her home. Mrs. Bates accompanied the party and will remain with her husband until his trial is concluded.

Yahk news … Mr. James Taylor, of the Yahk Mill who has just returned from the east with a young wife, was welcomed back on Monday evening when a dance was given in the Yahk hotel. Many friends from a distance were also present.

Denies report… During the week a dispatch emanating from Victoria stating that stumping powder would be furnished free by the government to bona fide settlers was given prominence in several newspapers of the province. This statement was featured on the front page of our last issue. Wednesday, however, the following was received: “The statement appearing in “The News-Advertiser of Wednesday last, regarding the supply of stumping powder to settlers in this province, is quite incorrect” stated the Deputy Minister of Agriculture. W. G. Scott, Monday. “Stumping powder is not supplied free to members of Farmer’s Institutes, but at a reduced price of five dollars per case at the factory. No circular has been sent out by the Department of Agriculture to that effect.”

Mining notes … A report was received in Cranbrook this week of a rich strike of ore in the St. Eugene Mine at Moyie. At present 32 men are employed at the mine and the ore now coming from the mine is of high-grade quality.

The “Steam Shovel” outfit, under the management of Jim Macdonald, has a force of men employed in prospecting the immense gravel bar by means of a ‘diamond drill’. Satisfactory results have already been obtained, and, early in the coming season, a large force of miners will be employed.

Over five tons of ore specimens from the mines in Cranbrook district are being exhibited at the Lethbridge Dry Farming Congress.

On Wild Horse Creek, a Chinese company is busy cleaning up. Handsome profits are expected to be the result of this season’s work.

The mineral output from the mines in the Cranbrook district for the past week is: St. Eugene 63 tons; Sullivan Mine 475 tons; totaling for the year to date 25,280.

The St. Eugene Mine has a force of about 40 men at work engaged in taking out high-grade lead ore. The Society Girl has a small force at work engaged in driving a tunnel to reach the vein. A small quantity of ore is being shipped.

The Aurora is in a fair way to become a producing mine. Indications point towards the striking of the main lead in a very short distance, and ore is found in small bunches in the face of the tunnel.

Wardner news …Those who have not seen the improvements at the company’s office should go and look through, as I am sure we are safe in saying that it is one of the finest office buildings anywhere in this part of the country. When the new addition is completed and the alterations which are being made in the old one completed, it will certainly be all that could be desired. The offices of the Lund Land and Development Company are to occupy part of the new addition, along with P. Lund’s private office. The poll tax collector will also occupy a part of the building.

Elko news … Jim Thistlebeak says good roads will increase health, happiness, education, religion and morality. Ill fares the town, to hastening ills a prey, where teams turn out to go some better way. If the roads around a town are bad it might as well be on an island.

Veteran’s association … Mr. Edgar Sainsbury, who is now in Lethbridge, notifies the Herald that a meeting will be held at the Royal hotel, in this city, on Saturday next, November 2nd, for the purpose of organizing a Veteran’s association for the Cranbrook district. It is expected that Mr. T. D. Caven, M.L.A., will take the chair.

Back in town … Mr. and Mrs. M. A. Beale have returned from a seven months’ vacation in the old country and in Europe. Despite the fact that for four out of the seven months, Mr. Beale was more or less indisposed, they report having enjoyed their European tour immensely. Mr. Beale is now in pretty good health, and delighted to be back at work again in Cranbrook.

Moral reform address … Rev. Dr. T. Albert Moore, secretary of temperance and moral reform for the Methodist Church in Canada, will give an address at the Methodist church in Cranbrook on Friday evening, October 25th.

Love-feast attended by both political parties … Sir Richard McBride, premier of British Columbia, and the Hon. R.F Green, M.P., were the central figures at a banquet which was given in their honor by the Cranbrook Conservative association, on Saturday night to which nearly 100 sat down.

The banquet was held under the auspices of the local Conservative Association invitations, however, had been extended to a large number of Liberals.

Every chair was filled. J. D. McBride occupied the chair and the toast list was long, the speeches excellent, the evening being declared the best of its kind ever held in the Banner City of the Kootenays.

The banquet was a very pleasant affair, extremely friendliness, irrespective of party affiliations, was indicated throughout the speechmaking.

The dining-room was beautifully decorated and the music, supplied by Guerard’s Orchestra, excellent.

This social event, while under the auspices of the Conservative association, was a non-political affair, in which Sir Richard McBride, premier of British Columbia; Hon. R. F. Green, M.P. for Kootenay; Thos. D. Caven, M.L.A., for Cranbrook; Dr. J. H. King, ex-M.L.A., for Cranbrook; Senator Hewett Bostock, of Ducks, B.C., and Mayor Bowness of this city were the central figures, besides a score of visitors from Fernie, Kimberley, Marysville, Wycliffe, Moyie, Wattsburg, Fort Steele and Wardner were present.

The table, which in a great square encircled the room, was beautifully decorated with flowers and was well supplied with substantial things which men delight to partake of.