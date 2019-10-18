It happened this week in 1912

October 13-19: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

The shrinking glaciers … It appears that, save over a small area, the glaciers of the world are retreating to the mountains. The Arapahoe glacier in the Rockies has been melting at a rapid rate for several years. The glacier on Mount Sarmiento in South America, which descended into the sea during the last century, is now separated from the shore by a vigorous growth of timber. The Jacobshaven glacier in Greenland has retreated four miles since the year 1860, and the East glacier in Spitsbergen is more than a mile away from its old terminal moraine. In Scandinavia the snowline is farther up the mountains, and the glaciers have withdrawn three thousand feet from the lowlands in a century. In the eastern Alps and one or two other small districts the glaciers are growing.

Gill’s accident … While on the return journey from Perry Creek last Sunday an automobile driven by Carl Gill was overturned just at the point where they were coming on the main road at the old sawdust pile. One of the logs broke in two and tipped up, throwing the back end of the car off the road. The machine went down about four feet and overturned.

The driver and Ray Edwards, of Winnipeg, who were in the front seat were thrown out. Those in the back seat were caught under the car but were soon released by the two boys, who managed to raise the back end of the car.

Those in the back seat were Miss Viva Gill, of Banff, Enid, Otto and Anna Gill, of this city. They sustained some bad bruises but were not seriously injured. The car was slightly damaged.

Mr. T. S. Gill, who was driving another car behind, with the rest of the family, picked up the four injured ones and brought them into town, the two boys returning on foot to Perry Creek to spend the night.

Notice … On and after October I5th, 1912 barber shops will open at 9 a.m. and close at 8 p.m., excepting Saturdays when they will close at 12 p.m. By order of Local Barbers Union.

Doukhobors … Two special trains conveying Doukhobors from Saskatchewan to Brilliant, on the Columbia River, passed through this city early in the week. Some 1,500 Doukhobors were included in these two trains, all of whom appeared to be strong, healthy, hard-working people.

Moved to the coast …The two Cayo boys, recently arrested for a series of petty thefts, have been committed to the charge of the Children’s Aid Society, of Vancouver, whose secretary, Mr. Chalmers, came to town this week to remove the boys. They left for the coast yesterday.

Men’s Club … The contract for the erection of the Men’s Club was awarded this week to Messrs. Baker and Banfield, and is to be completed within two months. Special features of this new club will be the swimming pool, 40×20 feet, and the gymnasium, 60×30 feet. The building will be of frame with concrete foundations.

Death of W. H. Bradford … Word has been received in town of the death of W. H. Bradford in Vancouver, of pneumonia, after a very short illness. Mr. Bradford was formerly very well known here, having been the proprietor of the Wycliffe hotel, now conducted by Harry Edwards. Mr. Bradford left Wycliffe some three years ago and has since resided in Vancouver. He was about 48 years of age, single, and an old timer in the Kootenays.

Elko news … Two special trains of Doukhobors passed through Elko Saturday and Monday for Nelson. May the Lord have mercy on Nelson. The Ladies Guild is giving their monthly dance and basket social Fri­day, October 18th. The baskets will be filled with boiled custard, with egg kisses bobbing around it and sunken reefs of sponge cake un­derneath. Just the kind mamma’s white haired boy loves to eat. The Fairy Creek band from Fernie will play from 9 p.m. Friday night until the cold daylight splashes through the windows Saturday morning. Elko’s cream puffs will be there on masse and a pleasant time is pro­mised. Charlie Yeandle rode through Elko last week on a hog.

Bull River news … Mr. Bates has permanently settled at Bull River, pending the completion of his fine new hostelry. Mr. Bates will do a thriving business, as he is thoroughly alive to the necessity of running a good, first-class hotel.

St. Eugene Mission School … The granite steps for the front entrance and the boilers for the St. Eugene Mission Industrial School have now arrived and will be installed immediately. These have been holding the contractors back considerably, now that they are here, the School may be expected to be all completed within about three or four weeks.

The successful hostess … may have a dinner with the best appointment and cuisine, and if your guests are badly chosen the dinner will be a social failure.

Certain elements will not coalesce, and the woman who tries to force the process is courting an explosion.

Choose guests as you would shoes — because they fit.

You may be Catholic in your tastes and enjoy the butterfly without a brain and the woman who is all brain without social grace, the artist or musician, the snob who distrusts all the clever coterie, the man who loves a gay story and the woman who is easily shocked. But gather those friends around a common board and you may count on their boredom.

Never seat your guests according to social position. The practice makes neither the dinner nor the hostess popular. If you put the socially unimportant together your entertaining will never be a success.

Custom has it that those who sit on the right and left of the host and hostess may feel themselves singled out for attention, but choose for reasons.

Do not give your guests a chance to gibe at you as a money worshiper or one with an ax to grind.

Do not have dinners so large as to prevent general conversation.

Not all who go out to dinners are blessed with manners, and the hostess should have it in her power to go to the rescue of the guest who is neglected by her neighbors.

Nor should your dinners be long or heavy. The day of dozens of courses is past. The most brilliant diner out finds it hard to shine when eating through an overelaborate menu.

Learn the art of switching the conversation. Many a dinner is wrecked because the hostess does not know how to stop an argument that is verging on controversy and has not the social sense to scent dangerous topics or sidetrack the bore.

Encourage brilliancy and gayety, but keep a sharp watch for wit that stings and jokes that tend to license.

Wilby gets to Vancouver … Stained with the evidence of strenuous travel, covered with mud and oil and grease, but with every component part performing its allotted function regularly and efficiently, as the day it left the bleak Nova Scotia coast, the Halifax-to-Vancouver Reo automobile, bearing the banner of the Canadian Highway association, with Mr. Thomas Wilby at the wheel, drove up in front of the Vancouver hotel at six minutes to four on Monday afternoon, completing its epoch making transcontinental journey begun on August 27th. The total distance travelled was approximately 3,900 miles.

Stump blowing … by day or contract. During the next thirty days you can secure the expert services of a practical powder man at a reasonable cost. Write early as the frosty weather will soon prevent the successful blowing of your stumps. Prices on application. Address Box 85, city

Special meeting … Yesterday a number of Presbyterian clergy gathered in this city in special session. The main object of their meeting was to consider local case, a dispute between Mr. Mennie, of this city, and the local elders. The point at issue was happily disposed of. Among those present were Rev. Mr. Sarkissian, of Rossland, Rev. Mr. Logie, of Nelson, and Rev. Mr. Blake, of Creston.

Redecorated … The residence of T. S. Gill has been enlarged, refitted and newly decorated externally and internally and is now one of the finest and most comfortable homes in the city.

Colonel Roosevelt shot … Milwaukee, Wis., Oct. 14.—Colonel Roosevelt was shot and wounded tonight as he was leaving the Kilpatrick hotel for the Auditorium to deliver a speech. His automobile stood in front of the hotel and the crowd gave a cheer as the colonel appeared. As the party reached the automobile Colonel Roosevelt’s companions stood aside and he stepped into the car. Mr. Martin, his stenographer, entered directly behind him and sat on the further side of the car. Colonel Roosevelt stood up, waving his hat in answer to the cheers of the crowd.

The assassin was standing in the crowd a few feet from the automobile. He pushed his way to the side of the car and raising his gun, fired. Martin caught the flash of the revolver as the shot was fired and leaped over the car a second after the bullet sped its way. Colonel Roosevelt barely moved as the shot was fired.

Before the crowd knew what had happened Martin, who is six feet tall and a former football player, had landed squarely on the assassin’s shoulders and had borne him to the ground. He threw his right arm about the man’s neck with a deathlike grip and with his left arm seized the hand that had held the revolver. In another second he had disarmed him.

Colonel Roosevelt stood calmly looking on, as though nothing had happened.

Martin picked the man up as though he were a child and car­ried him the few feet which separat­ed them from the, car, almost to the side of the colonel. “Here he is”, said Martin “Look at him, Colonel”.

Off to the Lethbridge show … The Cranbrook exhibit to the Dry Farming Congress got away on Tuesday morning and, in spite of several drawbacks that had to be contended against, will present a very creditable display of the possibilities of the district.

In agricultural products a considerable portion of the exhibits shown at the Fall Fair were held for this exhibit, including, among others, the splendid showing of sheaf grains by G. P. Tisdale of Wycliffe, a display that gave evidence of a great deal of care in selection and preparation by people who know how.

Since the Fall Fair many outlying ranchers have sent in their best to help swell the total. Among the more distant ones were: Chas. Stevens, of Tracy, near Wasa, who sent down several samples of alfalfa and clover and several varieties of apples.

When one considers the location of Mr. Stevens’ ranch right at the foot of the Rockies and considerably higher than any other producing ranch in this district, these productions have added value.

Mr. A. J. Miller, of Wasa, also brought in several exhibits of clovers, alfalfas and vegetables of first class quality. Products of Messrs. Skretterberg’s and Doyles’ ranches at Fort Steele were also received and Mr. Lund, of Wardner, sent up several cases of products of his farm.

Nearer the city large assortments of sheaf grains came from St. Mary’s Prairie, from Mr. McClure’s ranch and both fruit and vegetables from the St. Eugene Mission and the Industrial School.

John Levett, W. J. Hamilton and John Mitchell each contributed what, would have been a considerable exhibit by itself. Especially interesting were the number of pumpkins and squash, in mature condition, that were donated by John Mitchell and St. Eugene Mission, something that a few years ago would have been spoken of as impossible here.

Among the many others who contributed to the agricultural end were Mr. Fleetwood of Wasa, Mr. Galbraith of Fort Steele, the Staples Lumber Co., of Wycliffe, and Messrs. S. Macdonald, Frank Godderis, Sterritt, T. S. Gill, J. W. Robinson, R. Sainsbury.

Mrs. W. F. Doran gave a collection of local fruits in bottles, which is one of the best features of the exhibit.

Added to the above is an exhibit of finished woods and other products of their factory contributed by the Cranbrook Sash and Door Factory.

A number of game heads were donated by various citizens and a comprehensive collection of the ores of the vicinity were gathered by Mr. Joseph Ryan.

This exhibit amounts to some several tons and each section of the district is fully represented.

Post Office finished … Contractor J. G. McCallum and his son, J. A. McCallum, will be leaving for the coast in a day or two. They have completed their contract for the erection of the new post office and, upon instructions from the Dominion government architect, Mr. Wm. Henderson, who inspected and accepted the building, the keys have been turned over to Mr. McEachern, clerk of the works.

Whilst Messrs. McCallum have completed their work in a very satisfactory manner, it will be several weeks before the building is ready for occupation. The fixtures have not as yet been shipped from Alexandria, Ont. This means at least a month’s delay before arrival here and then it will take fully four weeks in which to install them. An eastern firm has this contract and it will be fortunate if they get through with the work in time to permit the post office being opened before Christmas.

Whilst the new post office presents a very handsome appearance from the outside, it is not until one has carefully traversed the interior that anything like a true appreciation of its excellence, in every respect, from the point of view of its requirements, can be adequately gauged.

The main floor is probably the handsomest piece of architectural work in the interior, the greater part of which is devoted to the post office proper, providing abundant accommodation for general delivery. There is excellent light and ample provision for heat.

Upon entering the building by either of the principal entrances, one is struck by the handsome woodwork and the artistic finish of these entrances.

Back of the post office proper are several offices, including an office for the department of weights and measures, a customs examining warehouse, and a large, well-appointed public lavatory.

All these offices are handsomely finished.

On the second floor are located the general customs offices, private office for the collector, offices of the inland revenue department, lavatory for use of officials, and a very fine suite of rooms, with commodious bath room, for the use of the janitor, in addition, there is a fine, large airy manifest filing room.

The basement is a large, well-lighted area, containing two heating furnaces so set up that either can be disconnected at any time, and the other be kept going. Either one of these furnaces is guaranteed to maintain a heating capacity of 70 degrees when the thermometer stands at 30 below zero.

The building is provided with three roomy vaults, is fitted throughout with electric light, the fittings being very handsome.

Altogether the new post office building is one entirely creditable to Cranbrook. Messrs. McCallum have carried out their contract in characteristic manner. Everything of the best and no pains spared over the slightest detail to ensure efficient accommodation and artistic finish.

It is worthy of note that the bricks used throughout this building are of local manufacture, and the Dominion government architect regards them as being of the very finest quality.