It happened this week in 1912

October 6 – 12: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Telephone woes … A special meeting of the city council took place on Monday afternoon, at which Mayor Bowness presided and the following aldermen were in attendance: Campbell, Johnson and Clapp. A communication was read from the Kootenay Telephone Lines, Ltd., in reply to the complaint registered by the council last week as to inefficient service. The telephone company asked that some specific instances of neglect or inefficiency be cited and promised prompt investigation. The communication was referred to the mayor and city clerk with power to act.

Telephone response … Editor The Herald. Sir: — Referring to the. general complaint of the city council at its last meeting and which was published in last week’s issue of your paper regarding the service rendered by the Kootenay Telephone Lines, Ltd, the directors of the Kootenay Telephone Lines, Ltd., feel that the company is not being justly dealt with in this matter.

While no specific complaints have been quoted it is very difficult to investigate, but the directors and management of the company are prepared at all times to remedy any defect that may exist, or that may be brought to their attention; and it has been and will be our aim to furnish reliable and prompt telephone service and to deal courteously with everybody.

For some time past a large amount of reconstruction work has been in progress in the city, Certain changes and improvements in different parts of the city have become necessary, owing to the growth of the city, and while this work is being carried on a considerable amount of inconvenience to our subscribers, as well as to ourselves, has been experienced. Lightning, wind and rain storms, by far more numerous this year than in past years, have been an important factor in producing troubles which all telephone and telegraph companies are heir to, but in each case the trouble has been cleared up as expeditiously as possible.

Women’s Institute … A very enjoyable and instructive meeting of the Women’s Institute was held in the Carmen’s Hall on Tuesday afternoon. There was a good attendance of members and two or three friends dropped in to see the cordial spirit that is exhibited at the Institutes gatherings, also to take part in the work being done.

The afternoon was given over to the lecturer and demonstrator for the day, Mrs. Doran. Mrs. Doran is recognized as being an expert in the culinary art and her address and practical demonstration had been looked forward to for some time upon this topic of “The Making and the Preparation of Salads.”

“No absolute rule, said Mrs. Doran can ever be laid down for the making of salads, the one rule applying to all salads is to have them cold and to serve them daintily. Salad is not a today or tomorrow luxury, it claims every season for its own. It finds a place for itself in winter and summer, spring and autumn in the daily menus of the wise; especially at this time of the year, is the crisp, cold salad invaluable, both as a stimulant to the appetite and as a substitute for heavy meat dishes, if its ingredients are fish, cheese, eggs or nuts.

“In salad making, the prime necessity is fresh material— fresh oil, fresh eggs, fresh everything, the next is that they should all be cold, the colder the better.”

Pictured: A Women’s Institute outing

Hurried departure … Stanley Reid, proprietor of the Palace Cigar Store, left town Saturday last, between two suns, leaving accounts to the amount of about $1,000. It is supposed that he migrated to the land of the free to the south.

Sewer bylaw … The election on the Sewer System bylaw took place on Wednesday. From the vote recorded but little interest was manifested, the vote was correspondingly small. The total vote polled was 70; for the bylaw 62, against 16, with one spoiled ballot.

Sad death … A man named Ed. Farrell of Fer­nie was killed near Loco on Monday. He was walking on the track when No. 514 coming east, he got off the track letting the engine and baggage car pass, and then tried to crawl un­der the first passenger car but fell, the wheels passing over and crushing his head. Undertaker F. M. MacPherson will have charge of the funeral.

Lacrosse … On Monday the Cranbrook Lacrosse Club boarded the special car. put on the east bound train by the courtesy of the C.P.R. and left for Fernie, ac­companied by a crowd of their ad­mirers, to battle with the Lacrosse club of that place.

Fernie had some new blood in their line-up, and their backers were ready and anxious to get their money up on the home team.

The Cranbrook boys, who have lost but one game since organizing, fully justified the confidence they enjoy and from the sound of the whistle, went in to win, and when the time was called the score was 4-3 in favor of the Cranbrook boys, who are deserving of the highest praise and of the whole souled support they have re­ceived since organizing the Club.

Archie Leitch, Bert McKee and Dune McLean were in evidence all the time and Cranbrook are to be congratula­ted on having a purely local team, who are surely bringing the National game into the favor it deserves.

Underwear deals … Lucky the man who buys 75c underwear at 25c, that is our price while the goods last — Cranbrook Cooperative Stores.

Rifle Association … About three years ago in Cranbrook there was a very enthusiastic meeting held in the Cranbrook Hotel committee rooms for the purpose of starting a rifle association in the city, to be run under the rules and in conjunction with the Canadian Rifle association.

The results were that several citizens got to work and collected about 100 to 150 names of possible members, for some reason or other, conflicting agencies began to get their work in and the association work so well begun had to rest in abeyance.

This spring the work was again taken up and about 100 of the old members were enlisted.

Where is this association now? Is it that these movements are to be constantly begun and let fall or is it not possible that Cranbrook can range herself alongside of the next best city of the west?

There are several of our citizens who are asking the question “When is it going to start?” And it is about time those people who began to make a move and move quickly. It is not much to expect that if the members got to work and had some practice, that one of them could compete in the International Bisley Shoot when next that event takes place.

We are given to understand that the only objection which was met with was obtaining a rifle range near the city, but this cannot be voiced now as one gentleman, a loyal staunch citizen has volunteered to give all the range necessary.

New subscriptions … Our office has been very busy this week checking up the names of the numerous new subscriptions that are being sent into the office by the different contestants in our big prize contest which closes August 17th at 9 p.m. prompt.

It may be that some subscriber’s name has been over-looked, and consequently they are not receiving their paper; if you are one of these and will let us know we will at once rectify the same. We are reorganizing our paper and will shortly be able to give to our readers the best paper ever seen in the Kootenay, Our staff is working towards this end and with the cordial co-operation of our readers we will have in Cranbrook a newspaper that we can all be proud of.

What you know, we want to know, so that others may know; our Phone No. is 145, and we are always at this end of the line.

To the editor of “The Prospector” … Dear Sir: Kindly allow me to make a few comments upon the editorial appearing in your paper of August 3rd, regarding what you heard while attending a “certain church for two consecutive Sundays.”

In the first place, “you were surprised to see how much the pulpit is being used as an advertising medium to reach the people” as the minister exhorted the congregation to give all the support possible to a book agent, specializing certain books he had for sale.”

As a matter of fact this book agent happened to be the special representative of the British and Foreign Bible Society, and had you taken the trouble to acquaint yourself with the object of this society you would perhaps learn that there is a reason why any minister should so recommend his congregation to support such a work.

The above society is not for the purpose (as you intimate) of making money, its object is to distribute the bible over the whole world in as many different languages as possible, the colporteurs sent out by the society are allowed to use their discretion as to whether they give the bibles away or sell them at a very low price so that no one, no matter how poor, need be without the book; then why should not the pulpit be used for emphasizing such a work?

I take exception to the statement that “the minister exhorted his congregation”, etc., etc., all he said, after mentioning the fact that the agent was here, was that he hoped the people would give all the support possible as it was a worthy object—there was no exhortation about it whatever.

In the second place, “the representative of a certain college was given leave to address the congregation, etc. strongly advising the people to send their children there as being the best for their welfare.”

Professor Baker, representing Okanagan College of Summerland B.C., a Baptist Educational institution, outlined the different courses taken up also naming the teachers in charge of each class. This college is efficiently equipped with the very best educationalists procurable, and the very fact that it is affiliated with McGill and McMaster universities is ample proof that its professors and teachers rank high in the educational world.

This is also a denominational institution supported financially by the Baptist Churches and friends of B.C. and other Provinces, and if the number of students attending can be increased it necessarily means more revenue and better equipment; and as the influences surrounding a college of this kind are of the best, the faculty being composed of cultured Christian men and women, and the bible used as a text book, why should not its representative be offered the use of our pulpit to state these advantages and suggest that we send our children for higher education?

The pastor was quite within his rights to invite Professor Baker to speak on this subject, and he explained his object in doing so; and personally, as a member of the Baptist Church I consider it entirely uncalled for on your part to criticize him in the public press.

Thanking you in anticipation of the publication of the above, I am, Yours truly, B. H. SHORT.

The above communication was received almost at the last minute of going to press making it impossible for us to answer it in the present issue; however we will treat with it next week, for the present it is just as well for Mr. Short to know that we think he is altogether away from the spirit we hoped to convey.-Editor