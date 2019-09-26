It happened this week in 1912

Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Saved by his wife … In the provincial police court, Justices Hill and Arnold presiding, on Tuesday morning, Jos. Taylor appeared to answer to a charge of assault upon W. B. Bardgett.

P. E. Wilson appeared for the plaintiff and A. B. Macdonald for the defendant.

It appears that some dispute over the ownership of a cow, led to the fracas, Jos. Taylor seizing Bardgett by the throat. At this stage of the trouble, Mrs. Bardgett appeared on the scene and persuaded Taylor to let her husband go. Accused was convicted and fined $1 and $4 costs.

Tea room closed … The tea room at the Palm has been closed and afternoon teas discontinued. This move was made by the proprietors to make room for the manufacture of chocolate candy which they have recently undertaken. The Palm chocolate is to be manufactured at home and will be of a superior quality and flavor.

Bad luck … W. E. Worden has experienced a run of bad luck with his horses this week. On Monday one of his teams disappeared into the cesspit on the lots now being cleared and excavated for the Men’s club. The other day a big black horse of Mr. Worden’s was badly peppered with shot by some too zealous grouse hunter.

Lost … In Cranbrook Saturday October 19th, a twenty dollar bill. Finder return to Worden’s office and receive reward.

Fatality at Bull River … Word comes from Wardner that Pat Dwyer, an employee of the C.P. R. lumber mill, was instantly killed on Tuesday by the reason of the overturn of his wagon, loaded with freight.

Dwyer was seated on the load at the time and was crushed to death when it overturned.

It appears that the road is in very bad shape, due to recent inclement weather. On Tuesday the road was covered by snow to a depth of several inches. The snow had completely covered a very bad spot into which the wagon landed, with the result that it overturned, burying Dwyer under its contents.

Pat Dwyer leaves a widow and two children. The funeral took place this afternoon from the Catholic Church, F. M. McPherson being in charge.

On Wednesday morning young Lou Manning was found unconscious under the C.P.R. mill at Bull River. No cause for his condition could be ascertained, and he was brought into the St. Eugene hospital for treatment.

Medical examination showed that his jaw had been broken in three places.

The Missouri Girl … a comedy that produces more genuine, hearty laughter than anything yet written. In connection with a strong and interesting plot, it contains the most ludicrous situations ever conceived.

The company presenting the play this season is composed of some of the best known people in the theatrical profession who are fully capable of extracting this fun, and dealing it out to the public in a most satisfactory manner.

Nine of the old favorites remain in the cast; some of them have played their respective roles for eight seasons continuously. This guarantees a first-class performance.

The new people added for this season, were selected for their peculiar fitness for the roles they are to assume, and it is safe to predict that a “better than ever” line can safely be added to the advertising matter.

The vaudeville portion of the show has been enlarged and strengthened.

The production will be seen in its entirety at the Auditorium Thursday, October 3rd.

Banff to Sinclair highway … The portion of the Canadian transcontinental motor highway, between Banff and Sinclair, which is now under construction, will be one of the scenic wonders of the American continent.

Travellers who have explored the territory through which the road passes this summer have been wonderfully impressed with the beauty of the canyon and mountain scenery along this portion of the route.

Opera … Music lovers throughout the city and district will learn with pleased anticipation that the Cranbrook Operatic Society have decided to give a production of that excellent musical comedy, The Cingalee, at a relatively early date.

A meeting of the members was held last evening, at which it was decided to present the Cingalee this season.

Scores have been telegraphed for and immediately upon their arrival all members will be notified.

Any in town wishing to join this society should promptly notify the secretary, Mr. D. J. McSweyn.

From past experience Cranbrook music lovers know that they have a great treat in store in the production of the Cingalee by the Cranbrook Operatic society, about December 15th.

Sneaky thieves … Some sneak thieves last night appropriated two of the wheelbarrows that have been in use at the new post office building. The police have the matter in hand and Mr. Jos. Ryan will shortly have to deal with the thieves.

Successful fair … That this year’s fair was a financial success is practically assured. Whilst accounts as yet have not been finally balanced, it appears probable that there will be a showing of some six hundred dollars to the good on the operations. This is as it should be, and the directors will feel relieved to know that they have not another very heavy deficit to face.

Foot race … At the fair sports on Friday last, Archie Elwell won the handsome silver trophy, presented by James Finlay for the winner of the five mile running race. There were but three contestants.

Invermere news … The fodder crops for this year are all cut and harvested the oats make a good showing. The crab apple crop is a luxuriant one and, the larger apples, though not yet many in number of bearing trees, is gradually on the increase. Many hun­dreds of new trees were planted this year and should be making a good showing in the way of fruit, by 1914, with the prospect of putting apples upon the market for outside shipment and sale by the year 1915. At the present the supply is all con­sumed locally.

Elko news … All last week crowds of people were passing through Elko to visit the Cranbrook Fair and returning from that fair city they all speak well of Cranbrook and her citizens. It’s a fine place and they are a fine lot of people.

It’s the second best town on the Crow, and if we had only had our Tobacco Plains and Roosville fruit exhibit there it would have been a humdinger.

Winston Churchill is to visit Elko this fall and Tobacco Valley via Baynes Lake, where some of his old college chums arc playing cow pas­ture pool and rawnching between meals. He escaped from the Boers in South Africa, but he can’t do the same trick if he comes to Elko.

If you want to build up your town build up the roads leading to it, give the farmers a chance to get into it, and treat them right when they do come in. Make them think they are in the best town in the prov­ince.

Of course if it was Elko they would know it was the best town, but we’ve got to let strangers know it.

C.P.R. Expansion … In connection with the recent announcement of C.P.R. officials of the intention of the railway to double track its line from Lethbridge across the mountains to Elko, it is pointed out by insiders that railway development has been responsible, more than any other one cause, for the lucrative fortunes that have been made in recent years in well-selected lands and townsite properties in British Columbia.

The decision of the C.P.R. to locate a tourist hotel at Elko, similar to the one already built at Banff, to say nothing of the proposed railway repair shops at this place, is taken as an additional confirmation of the assured prospects of the town as viewed in official circles.

Conservative meeting … The Hotel Cranbrook was the scene of an unusually enjoyable function last Saturday evening, when Sir Richard McBride and R. F. Green, M.P., were banqueted by the Cranbrook District Conservative association and citizens of Cranbrook and residents of the district generally, without regard to party affiliations.

There have been many very enjoyable and, probably more largely attended banquets in the Hotel Cranbrook in past years, but surely never before was there ever such a gathering as that which assembled in the tastefully decorated dining room of the Hotel Cranbrook last Saturday night.

Y. M. C. A. Notes … The married men of the Y.M.C.A. have challenged the single fellows to a bowling match Friday night, on the Y.M.C.A. alleys. Come and root for the fellows who need it most. Next week two good games are booked up. The Y.M.C.A. team will again try to win from the Brunswick alley team. Game will be played on Brunswick alley and the return match on the Y.M.C.A. alley. There are five married men in the city who believe they can keep any bunch of bowlers in the city busy, and they issue a challenge to any bowlers in Cranbrook. Games to be played on either or both alleys.

At the auditorium … “A Contented Woman,” an unusual title for an unusual play, was produced at the Auditorium last night by the Allen Players before a large crowd of enthusiastic listeners. This is the first time this production has been seen in this city and the ever popular players received vigorous and repeated applause.

The story of the play is written about a woman suffrage campaign over a contest for the mayoralty between a man and his wife.

Very good comedy abounds throughout the production and the situations are ludicrous and mirth-provoking.

Miss Felton in the title role and as the woman’s candidate, played in her usual effective style and was ably supported by G. D. Zucco, as her husband, and the opposing candidate. Mrs. P. R. Allen, as Uncle Jim, and the suffragette leader, was a scream in her costumes, and Biron Eagan as Uncle Todie, played the role of her henpecked husband with laugh-winning power, completely turning the tales on his spouse in the last act.

Mud clearing … Baker street is being cleared of mud and when this job is completed several crossings will be put in. This is a move in the right direction. There is another place on Cranbrook street, just below MacKinnon’s machine shops, which should receive early attention.

Sale of the Hanson Wasa estate … Some time ago the Herald announced that negotiations were under way for the purchase of N. Hanson’s Wasa estate by an English syndicate.

We are now able to announce, authoritatively, that the deal has been consummated and that the cash will be paid over to Mr. N. Hanson by November 1st, the total payment amounting to $125,000.

The same syndicate contemplates the purchase of other lands in the vicinity, including portions of the Fenwick and Pownall estates, but as yet no sale has actually taken place.

Sir Edmond Antrobus and Mr. A. St. George Hammersley, M .P. K. C., of England, put the deal through for the English syndicate, which includes a number of wealthy men, who are anxious to assist in the development of this section of the province along sound commercial lines.

It is their intention to cut up the estate into small holdings and to place thereon settlers of the right type.

The new syndicate will continue to operate the hotel at Wasa, a popular resort, which will be improved in many respects and made thoroughly attractive to visitors from all parts of the world.

Card of thanks … I wish to express mv sincere thanks and appreciation of the kindly generosity tendered me by the members of the Overseas club and other citizens of Cranbrook since my unfortunate accident and the loss of my feet. G. Lynch.