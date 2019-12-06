It happened this week in 1912

Dec. 1 – 7: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1912

New C.P.R. Settlement … The B.C. Land Department of the C.P.R. have cleared up a lot of fine arable land between Mayook and Wardner, upon which a number of well-to-do English settlers will be located on small holdings.

To show the progress this undertaking has made, it may be announced that Contractor George Leask has secured the contract for the erection of twelve sets of farm buildings, house, stable and shed. These will be all nice modern buildings and will be completed ready for occupation by the early spring when the first batch of English settlers is due to arrive.

Abundant evidence of the excellence of the land in this vicinity has been shown by the splendid farm operated by Mr. P. Lund at Wardner.

It means a very great deal to Cranbrook to have a settlement of this kind located within such a short distance of its limits.

Men’s club … The building on the corner of Louis street and Hanson avenue, now being erected for the Men’s club, is rapidly approaching completion, and it is the confident expectation that it will be ready for use by the members about January 1st.

For that reason it has been thought that a short description of the building, and the aims of the club, will not be without interest to Herald readers.

Entering the building by a broad stair, and across a roomy veranda, one reaches an entrance hall 16 by 20 feet. On the left is a room for physical director and for storage of spare apparatus 12 feet by 20. Broad stairs lead from the main floor to the basement and to the reading room above from one end of the entrance hall.

Passing directly through the entrance hall, the gymnasium is entered. This is a room thirty feet wide, sixty feet long, and sixteen feet six inches high. The windows in this room, twelve in number, are placed ten feet above the floor, and the walls will be wainscoted to the bottom of the windows, to avoid any possibility of accident to basket hall players.

The floor in this room, as well as the other rooms in the building above the basement floor, will be of hard maple. Descending the stairs from the main entrance hall, one reaches a corridor leading to the tank room, and locker room, on the basement floor. The locker room, 20 feet square, will be equipped with over one hundred individual lockers, to be used by the members for storing towels, gymnasium suits, and other articles of equipment.

The tank room is a room 29 feet in width, and 50 feet long, with the swimming tank located in one corner. The tank itself is 20 feet wide and 40 feet long, with a depth of water of three feet at one end and seven feet at the other. This tank is larger than the swimming tanks in the Spokane and Vancouver Y.M.C.A. buildings, and the same size as the one in the Victoria Y.M.C.A. building, so that the members of the club will have no cause to make any apologies for its size.

Dimensions are something hard to visualise, but when it is stated that four thousand cubic feet of water, the weight of which will be one hundred and twenty-five tons, will be contained in the pool, one can more readily realize that it is no small affair.

The temperature of the water in the pool will be maintained at 75 degrees Fahrenheit, both winter and summer, so that the cold weather of winter will be no bar to the use of the pool by the members.

The swimming pool, and the floor of the entire basement, is constructed of concrete.

At the back, or lane end of the building, is a lavatory, and the boiler and coal storage rooms.

The building is being erected by Messrs. Baker and Banfield, from plans and specifications prepared by F. S. Rosseter.

Cranbrook’s growth … Whilst in several cities of the province there is, apparently, greater stir over real estate, few cities, if any, can rival Cranbrook’s showing in substantial civic improvements.

Within the past few months an entirely modern sewerage plant has been installed, concrete sidewalks have been put down along the main street, a new public school has been erected in the west end, and on Monday afternoon of this week, the formal opening of the new manual training school, marked a further advance.

Moving to Nechaco … W. A. Rollins will be leaving shortly for the Nechaco Valley, where, in conjunction with several other Cranbrook men and others, he will engage in cattle ranching on an extensive scale.

Messrs. W. A. and Vic. Rollins already hold a large block of excellent range land in the Nechaco Valley, and this, with additional area they purpose leasing or purchasing, they expect to have as fine a cattle range as there is in the province.

W. A. Rollins is no tenderfoot when it comes to cattle ranching. He knows that business from early training, and with the fine grazing lands at their disposal, he anticipates a right good and prosperous future.

In leaving Cranbrook W. A. Rollins will be sincerely regretted by a host of friends. Whilst he has always been very active in politics, having filled the offices of president and organizer of the District Conservative association, Mr. Rollins has never allowed party leanings to carry him too far.

He has held the respect and esteem of all citizens, who will heartily join with the Herald in wishing him full measure of success up in the Nechaco Valley.

Free gold at Marysville … A. Hodgson, storekeeper at Marysville, was in town during the week. In course of a chat with a Herald representative Mr. Hodgson intimated that he could show some very nice rock, bearing free gold, a ledge running sixteen feet in places, having been located by him.

Sure enough Mr. Hodgson delved into his pocket and produced a nice looking piece of rock and upon application of the glass nice streaks of free gold were plainly visible.

Mr. Hodgson is naturally somewhat elated over his find and intends carrying on active development work throughout the coming months. By spring time he hopes to have something to show that will arouse the interest of the big mining men.

His many friends throughout this section of the country will rejoice to learn, in due course, that he has really struck something rich.

Contest for medals … Last Monday evening, in Knox Presbyterian church, under the auspices of the W.C.T.U., a contest took place for two silver medals. The contestants, fourteen in number were members of the Band of Hope.

The large attendance on this occasion testified to the growing interest in the work of the W.C.T.U. among the children. The children entertained the large audience to a “continued” temperance address; delivered under the inspiration of a vision of a silver medal.

Rev. Mr. Dunham, of the Methodist church, discussed temperance from a scientific point of view.

The judges, Mesdames McKowan, Thompson and Miss Dick, awarded the medals to Miss B. McNabb, in the junior class, and to Erick MacKinnon, in the juvenile class. Mrs. Chapman and Mrs. W. T. Reid rendered solos during the evening, which were very much enjoyed.

Fire … At midnight on Monday fire broke out in a small shack adjoining P. Matheson’s garage. The brigade was quickly on the spot and in short order had the flames under control. The shack was practically destroyed, but through the good work of the brigade the garage was saved, the contents of which had all been run out in good time.

At the auditorium … The Pan American quartette at the Auditorium, December 12th, reproduces old plantation pastimes, play several musical instruments, and sing classic, humorous and popular songs. They win highest praise wherever they appear.

The Pan American colored quartet is the most extraordinary aggregation of Negro male voices that has ever come to the northwest!

For sale … Ten thousand shares Society Girl stock, Moyie, in blocks to suit. I need the money.—W. R. Beatty

Mission school … Contracts for supplying the furniture and interior fixings of the new Indian Industrial School at St. Eugene Mission, have been awarded to the Fink Mercantile company, the Cranbrook Co-Operative Stores and to McCreery Bros.

Bull River Hotel … Jim Bates will likely announce the opening of his new Bull River hotel on or about the 19th inst. This promises to be one of the popular resorts in the district and under Jim Bates’ management visitors can be assured of cleanly and comfortable surroundings.

Cranbrook Post Office … D. R. McDonald, of Alexandria, Ont., is just now engaged in placing in position the fixtures for the new post office building, manufactured by the J. T. Schnell Company. The fixtures are very handsome, largely of oak veneer externally, and backed with Glengary ash. It will be several weeks yet before the installation of fixtures is completed.

Lumber dispute … There is some little dispute in progress between the employees of a number of the district lumbering institutions and the employers. Objection is taken by the men, in the first place, to an increase in the cost of meals from 25 cents to 30 cents, and, in the second place, to the deferred payment system now pretty generally in force. Under this system the men receive time checks, which are not negotiable at the banks until May first, which obviously is somewhat to the disadvantage of many of the employees, who have only these wages upon which to live.

Dance proceeds … Over $300 were cleared by the bene­fit dance at the Auditorium last Thursday evening, given for the benefit of the Benatti children. A large crowd attended and enjoyed an unusually fine time. Guerard’s or­chestra furnished the music. The dance was given by Mesdames Armand Blaine, W. Cameron, A. C. Bowness and V. Liddicoat.

Nursery stock … P. DeVere Hunt, local agent for the Coldstream Nurseries, reports many large sales of nursery stock during the last few weeks. One order for fruit trees covered one hundred acres. His company is supplying stock to cover one thousand acres in this district in the spring, besides a large amount of acreage at Baynes Lake. Several large orders were cancelled by the company as the variety had been exhausted. No higher recommendation of the confidence of the property owners in the future of the district need be mentioned.

Men’s meeting … Rev W E. Dunham was the speaker at the Men’s meeting last Sunday. He gave us an inspiring talk, just the kind that appeals to a man, speaking of every man’s personal problem and as an example, taking Jacob prevailing against his antagonist giving him power and strength, so as we overcome do we become stronger.

The attendance was most encouraging and augurs the success of the meetings to follow. Rev. Mr. Kendall, of the Baptist church, will address the meeting next Sunday.

This is a bright, cheery, virile meeting for men commencing at 16.15, finishing at 17k and keeping on schedule time. The address lasts from ten to fifteen minutes, crammed full of food for our spiritual necessi­ties, and the balance of the time is taken up with singing the old hymns and reading a small scripture, selec­tion. Every man in the town is wanted here and will receive a hearty welcome.

Two little girls from school … The two little girls referred to were not Geisha girls, but young ladies, whose home is in Sand Point.

These little ladies were tired of their home surroundings and decided to migrate to Cranbrook an evidence, at least, of good judgment. How­ever, their parents found out their movements, just after the train had left Sand Point for this city.

The local police were immediately notified to look out for the youngsters and were advised that Sand Point’s chief of police was coming along on the next train.

In due course the train arrived here and the little girls were somewhat unpleasantly surprised to find Chief Cory Dow and big Charley Baxter on hand to meet them.

In the care of these stal­wart defenders of the peace the little ones were comfortably cared for until Sand Point chief of police, ar­rived, who immediately took charge of them and returned to Sand Point with them on Tuesday.

C. B. R. E. Social … A very successful social and dance was held by the above Brotherhood on Tuesday evening, December 3rd at the Auditorium. The proceedings opened about ten o’clock with a concert, the first item being a selection by the Auditorium orchestra in their very best style. Items under the energetic management of Stage Manager Brother G. W. Muir followed in quick succession and the following local artists gave their services: The Odd Fellows quartet gave two numbers and were each time encored. Miss Marion Rumsey followed with a skirt dance and as an encore gave the Highland fling to the pleasure and delight of the many natives of the Land of Cakes who were present. Mrs. Fred Chapman sang, as did Mr. George Stevenson. Mr. Fred Kenny and a cornet solo by Mr. Kettringham fill­ed up the concert programme. Mr. Harold Darling’s recitations pleased the Canadians, and then Cranbrook’s ideal floor manager, Mr. C. H. Knocke, took charge and things going well before got to a galloping pace. Supper at separate tables, provided by a committee of ladies, was serv­ed in relays at midnight and the party finally broke up in the early morning hours.