It happened in 1914

May 23 – 29: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Dandelions … At the present time Cranbrook could be well termed “The city where dandelions grow.” One has only to take a walk up Baker Street and around the school house and see the extent to which these weeds have taken hold.

It is with in our recollection when there were only about ten or fifteen, and if something is not done immediately to alleviate the danger that arises from them spreading any more the city will be overrun with them.

Already complaints are coming in to our office about them being a perfect nuisance in the gardens.

Fight on French Avenue …The row that took place on French avenue on Tuesday consisted of women fighting with tin cans, frying pans, etc. One lady received a nasty cut. The police were called and the lady instigator was summoned to appear before the magistrate on Wednesday morning but failed to appear on account of alleged sickness.

School gardens … School gardening classes have started in the city of Cranbrook. Mr. John Cholditch has granted Mr. Alb. H. Webb as secretary of the Farmers’ Institute, the use of some two acres of land just beyond St. Joseph’s Creek, south-west of the city.

This will be divided into plots of one-tenth of an acre each, and the boys of Junior IV, together with a few others will be instructed in the art of gardening by Mr. Webb, the manual training teacher, who has had previous experience in this class of work.

Plants for sale … Victoria Rhubarb 2 1/2c. per lb. $2.00 per 100 lbs. Bedding plants, Asters, Lobelia, Pansy, Stocks, Petunias, Chinese Pinks, etc., 35c. per dozen. Fuschias, Geraniums, Ivy, etc. in pots 20c. to 50c. each. Cabbage and Celery plants 50c. per 100. Rhubarb roots 10c., raspberry canes 5c. Russian Poplars 10c, 2 year Asparagus root 5c., cash with order, delivered free. Address, H. Creese, Wattsburg.

Moyie news … Eggs at the rate of three or four cases per day are being shipped from Moyie. For the first time in the history of the Silver City no eggs are being imported.

Blowouts … Several automobile owners had quite a bit of tire trouble last Sunday when enjoying a run round the district. One of them had the bad luck to have as many as five blowouts.

Good fishing … Big catches of trout are reported by local fishermen during the past week. A party of four caught 138 fish at Munroe Lake on Sunday last.

No letters in parcels … Notice is given warning the public that postmasters are being instructed to prevent the enclosure of letters in parcel post. Fines are being imposed and collected for breaches of the regulations in this respect.

Oil flow … P. Matheson was out at his preemption last week, and ran out of gasoline. While looking around he found an oil flow, which, when strained through a chamois, proved to be almost pure gasoline. Pete used it and was thereby able to return in his auto home.

Manual Training School exhibition … There will be an exhibition of the work of the pupils of the manual training school on Thursday and Friday, June 4th and 5th, from 3 to 5 in the afternoon and from 7 to 8.30 in the evening.

Death of W. M. Park … This community was suddenly shocked on Wednesday night by the announcement of the death of W. M. Park, an old and respected resident of the city, death occurring at nine o’clock on Wednesday evening at the St. Eugene hospital from pleurisy and pneumonia.

Mr. Park was taken sick last Saturday and was taken to the hospital on Tuesday. For a time he seemed to be recovering, the end coming unexpectedly.

The shock of his death is the second to fall on his sorrowing family within the past few months, the eldest son, Karl, passing away three months ago from an accident on a logging train at Kimberley.

Mr. Park felt the death of his son keenly and despondency over that probably hastened his end.

Deceased was 44 years of age and was a native of Ontario. He moved west several years ago, first settling in Manitoba and coming to Cranbrook about nine years ago. He was a harness maker by trade and one of the best mechanics in this line that was ever in the city. He was employed by the Cranbrook Trading Co. for several years and about a year ago organized the firm of W. M. Park and Co. and engaged in business for himself. The business was closed a few weeks ago.

He was a member of the local order of the Knights of Pythias, and the order will have charge of the final arrangements, the funeral occurring next Saturday or Sunday. Besides his sorrowing and heartbroken wife he leaves five children to mourn his loss. They are Elsie, Teenie, Mary, Wilma and Cecil, all of Cranbrook.

Lacrosse … In the opening game of the season between the old time rivals, Cranbrook got away with the big end of an 8 to 1 score. The game was brilliant at times, but on the average was rather slow, and it was some time before the spectators got really interested.

Being the first game of the season and the grounds rather heavy, no doubt accounted for this, to some extent.

Fernie was rather handicapped by the absence from their line-up of Kurland, one of the star players, who could not make the journey owing to an injured knee.

Bert Black, who played point for the visitors, was the most conspicuous figure on the field on account of his fine physique and he displayed a great deal of his old time skill, which was no doubt responsible for the Cranbrook score being kept down to eight goals.

Clode and Callings, inside and outside home, for the visitors, played in excellent form, but were too closely checked to do effective work. For the local players, Manahan at outside home, showed a lot of his old time form. Matthews, at inside home, is a little over-weight, and would no doubt have made a better impression with less avoirdupois. A ten mile run every morning before breakfast would bring him down to post season form in a very short time.

Watch those sprinklers … Some of the residents have a habit of allowing their lawn sprinklers to stand in such a position that they cover the entire sidewalk, and pedestrians on the street are either forced off the walks or have to take a wetting. This is carelessness, and a matter at times of serious inconvenience, especially to ladies who are forced to take to the roadway with a perambulator or a baby go-cart.

City band concerts … The seats were on hand for the city band concert last Sunday, although there was not a large crowd present on account of the inclemency of the weather. The band will change to evening concerts as soon as the weather is warmer.

Empire Day at Waldo … Though the weather looked very threatening in the morning the rain held off and we were blessed with a fine day for the big celebration. The G. N. special from Eureka brought a very small crowd. It was raining hard when they left Eureka. The G. N. train from Fernie brought in a goodly number, and the C.P.R. also had a good crowd. A good part of the crowd came by motors and horse rigs or on horseback from Eureka, Gateway, Fernie, Cranbrook, etc., and though the crowd was not as large as last year, still everyone had a good time.

Nasty fall … Mrs. R. P. Moffatt stepped backward off a neighbor’s verandah Saturday and fell several feet to the ground. She received several nasty bruises and will be obliged to remain in bed several days.

New dairyman … Mr. L. McCrindle, of Ayrshire, Scotland, arrived here recently in charge of a carload of Ayrshire cows consigned to Mr. J. A. Pringle, of Hillside Dairy. The lot included three registered cows, the remaining eight being high class grades, two of which were immediately picked up by E. Slater to take to his new home.

Mr. McCrindle, who has had a life experience with the cattle of his native district and has attended some of the largest shows in America in the past year in charge of choice stock, will be joined by his wife in a few days, when they will make their home at Hillside Dairy Farm and assume charge of the herd there.

Alberta not Alta … The people of Alberta have won their right to have the name of their province written out in full, instead of contracted into “Alta.” It is to be hoped that Saskatchewan doesn’t raise the same objection. Life is too short, and ink too expensive.

Trip to Perry Creek … About fifty members of the Onward Bible class of the Methodist church spent Victoria day picnicking on Perry Creek, being conveyed out by the big stage truck from the Hanson garage, which made continuous trips during the day from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. next morning. The falls were visited, a picnic lunch was enjoyed and a pleasant time reported by those who attwended.

Raworth Building changes … Several important changes have been made in the interior of Raworth Bros, store during the past week, the firm now utilizing the whole building for their growing jewelry business.

Formerly an office room was partitioned off and was occupied by Joseph Ryan and his removal to the Mecredy offices left the room vacant. This has now been added to the store being used as a cut glass and china show room.

The optical room has been transferred to the opposite side of the building and the workroom has been enlarged and arranged more conveniently.

The various changes have made much more room in the front show room and have added greatly to the appearance of the interior.

Property purchased … T. S. Gill has purchased the Geo. Martin property of five acres on the north side of the city and intends building a new home in the near future on his new property .

Children enjoy Empire Day … Five hundred school children enjoy entertainment. Under the Auspices of Overseas Club.

The Cranbrook branch of the Overseas club gave their third annual celebration on Empire day, May 25th. All the children of the city gathered together at the public school building at 1.15, when they were marched to the government building.

At 1.30 patriotic addresses were given by the president, E. Y. Brake, Vice-President C. A. Cock, Mr. J. P. Smith and the Rev. Mr. Flewelling. At 2.15 a procession was formed headed by the city band, which covered the distance from the government building to the station platform, returning via Baker Street to the Rex theatre, where the children were entertained for two hours with pictures and songs. As the children were leaving the theatre each child was presented with a bag of candies, oranges and peanuts. About five hundred children turned out.

These pictures were put on free by the management of the Rex theatre, for which the Overseas club extend their hearty thanks; also to Mr. Johnson, the manager, who went to considerable trouble in handling this large number of children. The dance given by this club in the evening at the Auditorium also proved a great success.

Mr. L. Pearron, acting as floor manager, discharged his duties in his usual good manner.

The officers and members of the Overseas club wish to thank Messrs. Dexter and Webb for their able assistance in the way in which they handled the children and instructing them in their singing. They also wish to thank the city band for turning out and rendering their services free for the children, which was a large part in bringing about the great success of the day’s entertainment.

Which type of girl? … Take two girls, Let one dress modestly, refrain from using powder and rouge, and take her walks abroad with no attempt to attract masculine attention. Let the other bleach her hair, paint and powder her face, wear her dress cut indecently low in the neck and her skirts fit indecently high, and take her walks abroad with the plain intent to attract the men, and which of these girls is the first to get a husband? In other words, when girls seek membership in the fast-growing Freak Family, are the men to blame? You have an opinion: What do you think? Look around you before making up your mind. Which class of girls gets invitations to the dances and theatres so dear to the heart of every pleasure-loving girl? Which class stays at home or is dependent on father or brother or a girlfriend for escort? From which class is recruited the fast-growing army of spinsters?

Water vote … The votes of the ratepayers on bylaw No. 138, which authorizes the raising of $110,000 for the purpose of improving the water system, will be taken on MONDAY NEXT, JUNE 1st. The council are desirous of obtaining the views of as many as possible of the ratepayers on this important question, and with this view in mind they will place motor cars at the disposal of those ratepayers who may find it convenient to make use of same to convey them to the poll for the purpose of recording their votes. The council do not intend to solicit directly or indirectly the rote of any elector in respect to this by-law. They desire the free expression of opinion of the raepayers, and earnestly request that every voter will make it his or her duty to record his or her vote on Monday. SIMON TAYLOR, Mayor. Cranbrook, B.C., May 28th.

Training school graduates…The first graduating class of the St. Eugene Training School held their commencement exercises at St. Mary’s hall on Wednesday evening. Five hundred invitations were issued for the exercises and over three hundred people were in attendance. To many of those present it was the first opportunity to inspect the interior of the new school building and many expressions of delight were heard at the appearance and the many large spacious rooms with plenty of light and heat. The program commenced at 8.30 o’clock, the large hall being comfortably filled. The platform was beautifully decorated with potted plants and flowers and the bouquets presented to the young graduates were arriving all during the evening. The members of the graduating class were: Maud Elizabeth Sambel, of Oxford, England; Mary Elizabeth Mackay, of Cranbrook, B.C.; Varna Alice Appleton, of Proctor, B.C.; Mary Grundy, of Toronto, Ont.; and Mary Swan Watt, of Monifieth, Scotland. Besides the graduates seated on the platform were: Drs. F. W. Green and J. H. King, Mayor Simon Taylor and Rev. Father J. Welch, of Vancouver. Dr. F. W. Green was chairman of the evening. After the program refreshments were served on the lower floor and the large crowd remained for some time enjoying an inspection of the building, in congratulating the graduates and a social good time.