It happened in 1914

June 20-26: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1914

Long walk for Japanese journalist … J. Miya Gawa, a Japanese correspondent for the Nagasaki Press, an English paper published in Nagasaki, Japan, arrived in Cranbrook last Saturday on one of the most unique tours of the country ever made by a newspaper man.

Mr. Gawa left Vancouver on March 26th, and is walking from there to Toronto, then on to New York.

This tour on foot is made in the interest of the newspaper which he represents as well as for the purpose of gathering data for publishing a book which will be printed in both English and Japanese languages.

He expects to reach Toronto in a few months and he will then walk to New York.

After reaching New York Mr. Gawa will return to Japan by way of San Francisco, visiting the big fair before returning home. He expects to ride this part of the journey.

He was educated in the United States and has acted as correspondent on various papers both in Japan and in Canada. He has resided in Victoria since 1907.

When he arrived in Cranbrook Mr. Gawa wore a battered straw hat which had evidently seen considerable rough weather. He speaks English fluently and states that he had a very pleasant journey so far. He has secured much information and feels able to write a very comprehensive description of British Columbia.

In this district he was especially interested in the lumbering industry and remarked on the vast amount of idle land that looked good for farming purposes.

He came through the Boundary country, where he visited the various mines and smelters. At Creston he was much interested in the fruit orchards. He left Sunday for Fernie, which he expected to make in three days.

With his various stops he is only able to make about twenty miles per day.

Princess chosen … Miss Della Drummond was elected princess to represent Cranbrook at the Chahko Mika at Nelson this month. Her total votes were 3,046, Miss Richards running a close second with 2,791. Both young ladies worked hard for the coveted honor and their friends rallied to their rescue with the result that a large number of the post cards with the voting coupon were sold in the last few days of the contest. Miss Drummond has a host of friends who are congratulating her on her success.

Sad accident … Eric Sparr, a native of Sweden, was accidentally killed near Camp 7, Bull River, on Tuesday, June 30th, a falling tree striking him on the head, death being instantaneous.

Coroner Wilkes, of Fernie, held an inquest on Wednesday, the jury returning a verdict of accidental death. A large tree was being felled and Sparr was standing near with several other men and they were all told to run. Sparr could not understand English and stood still, although some of his countrymen warned him in his own language.

Waldo news … Here is a case that illustrates the saying that “justice is blind as well as lame sometimes.”

Last week a local man accidentally came across a young fawn, apparently strayed from its mother. Thinking it was hurt he examined it but found no wound. He brought it home and asked the policeman to get him a permit to keep it. In no way did he hide his action.

The policeman consulted the resident game warden at Elko. Result: The man was served with a summons and on Tuesday was fined $25.00 and ordered to pay the costs of the court. The “delinquent” had not even time to procure a lawyer to defend him.

Surely the judgment is not in keeping with the spirit of British law? Many people here are indignant at the treatment meted out to the Waldonian, who is a hard-working, honest man doing his best to rear a small family. A little power, like a little wisdom, is a dangerous thing.

Dramatis personae: Mr. Hickman, “law-breaker”; Mr. Joule, magistrate; Mr. Collins, policeman; J. Lewis, game warden.

Notice teachers … Why not make twenty to fifty dollars weekly during vacation taking orders for Tragic Story of Empress of Ireland? Marvellous dollar book going like a prairie fire. Rush order for free sample book. Bradley-Garretson, Desk S., Brantford, Ont.

Anyone know? … The Chief of Police is in receipt of a communication from Scotland re the whereabouts of David Robertson Ferguson, a native of Perthshire, who has been known to have resided in this district within the last two years. Anyone who can give any information as to his whereabouts at present should communicate at once with the Chief of Police, Cranbrook. In Scotland there is awaiting something that would be of advantage to Mr. Ferguson and well worth his while to get in touch with the proper parties at once.

Recital … The third recital by the pupils of Miss Alice Pye was given at the Masonic hall last Tuesday morning, June 30th, 1914, at 10.30 a.m. There was a large attendance of the parents and friends of the pupils present and the program, which contained over thirty numbers, required two hours to render.

The pupils all showed careful attention to detail and every number was greeted with a round of applause.

The program opened with the work of the youngest pupils and ended with selections from the old masters given by older pupils.

Among the more finished renditions mention of Miss Wanda and Master Vincent Fink, Miss Edith Caslake and Miss Marion MacKinnon might be made. These numbers were exceptionally well rendered and pleasing.

Special prizes were given by Miss Pye for rewards of exceptional merit and diligence in practicing.

Prizes were awarded to Miss Annetta Brault and Miss Muriel Baxter, second prizes to Miss May Brambaugh and Master John Woods and specials to Master Verne Woodman, Miss Wanda and Master Vincent Fink.

Snared … Two of Cranbrook’s most popular young people have been successfully snared by that ever busy little rogue, Dan Cupid, with the result that this morning, Thursday, July 2, 1914, Miss Alice C. McDonald and Mr. William E. Cline were led before Hymen’s altar in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Spokane, Wash., and united in the holy bonds of matrimony.

The bride has been teaching in the public school for the past two years. Miss Darkis, another teacher, was bridesmaid. Mr. Tripp was groomsman.

The bride has a wide circle of devoted friends in the city and the groom, has served the C.P.R. in the official capacity as chief train despatcher for a long term of years and is widely known throughout the district.

Mr. and Mrs. A. L. McDermot and little daughter Patricia accompanied Mr. Cline to Spokane on Tuesday and were the only other guests at the wedding ceremony.

The happy young couple left Spokane immediately for a three months’ honeymoon trip. They will sail from Boston on July 11th for Europe and on their return from the old country will make an extended tour of the United States and Canada.

Nurses picnic … At the invitation of the nurses of St. Eugene hospital the following were asked to join them in a picnic to Fish Lakes on Monday, June 29th: Miss Williams, Miss Shank, Messrs. H. W. Supple, R. L. McCreery, G. R. McCreery, Dr. Davis, R. W. Henry, C. W. Draper, Ed. Doolan and O. Bristow, making up four automobile loads, which were kindly loaned by Messrs. Drs. King and Green, McCreery Bros. H. E. Beattie and N. Hanson.

Fish Lake was reached at 12.30, when lunch was served, after which fishing and boating were indulged in for an hour or so, when it was decided that some of the party should proceed to Bull River Falls and prepare supper, to be joined later by those who wished to remain to take advantage of the fishing.

Supper was served at the falls at 7 o’clock, after which the time, till the return journey was taken up in viewing the falls.

The journey out was without mishap but on the return, one car was unfortunately delayed somewhat with blowouts.

The picnic itself was a very successful one and all felt grateful for the pleasant time spent under such ideal weather.

Sad loss … Anna McVittie, beloved wife of Thomas T. McVittie, of Fort Steele, died at the Royal Jubilee hospital, Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, Jane 25th.

Funeral took place on Saturday at 10.30 o’clock from the B.C. Funeral Chapel, where service was conducted, and interment made in the Ross Bay cemetery.

Mrs. McVittie was recently taken to the coast to undergo an operation and she was reported convalescing after the operation, when the news came of her sudden death.

The family has resided in this district for many years and the sympathy of a host of friends is extended to Mr. McVittie in his sudden bereavement.

Train to Nelson … Dear Sir: We have arranged with the C.P.R. for a special train to leave Cranbrook at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 16th, the boat to meet it at Kootenay Landing, and bring you in to Nelson and tie up at the wharf. The passengers can sleep on the boat and have breakfast there. The return trip would leave Nelson at about 1 a.m. on Saturday morning after the boxing contest was over and would get you back to Cranbrook, if you so wish, by 8 a.m. Saturday.

The fare for the round trip would be $5.55. This, however, does not include berth on the boat, which would be extra. The ticket would also be available to return on any regular train on Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

We hope that you will find this convenient and that we will have a very large representation from Cranbrook at our carnival.

Yours truly, H. W. Rust, Sec. Nelson Carnival Co., Ltd. Nelson, B.C., July 27th, 1914.

Fernie/Cranbrook sharpshooters … The range of the Cranbrook Civilian Rifle association was a popular place on Wednesday. The second shoot for the Baker cup was held in the morning and was won by C. Gill with a score of 62, Lister being second with 59. In the afternoon the contest with Fernie was held, the visitors arriving in automobiles late in the afternoon. Fernie captured the 200 and 500 yard events and Cranbrook took the 600 yard event. The total scores were Cranbrook, 887; Fernie, 895. Minton, of Fernie was high man, with 95, and P. Bean was second with 90 for the three ranges. The weather was ideal for good shooting, and the contest was very interesting throughout.

Lacrosse … One of the fastest games of lacrosse ever witnessed in the city was that played last Monday evening between the “old time professionals” and the younger “would-be’s.”

From the spectators standpoint it was some game and although the game ended 5 – 5 was easily worth the admission, though the matter of the championship is still in abeyance.

The young players were there with the scamper and chased the ball up and down the field at a lively clip, but when they met “Stonewall” Scott on the defense they were usually up against it, although Thompson in goal made several sensational stops.

The old timers certainly showed “class” throughout, especial mention being deserved by Maurice Quain, who chased the ball behind the goal once and succeeded in passing it over to R. P. Moffatt, who retained possession by killing it on the ground, and was only prevented from making a spectacular goal from center field by some interfering upstart of the younger set.

St. Eloi was in the game all the time and prevented many threatening goals from the opposition. Garrett moved around with a “hospital walk” most of the time, but showed bursts of speed at unexpected moments. Ira Manning mixed it pretty freely with the youngsters and secured the decision several times. Arthur S. Ward handles the stick like a veteran once he struck his stride and Bob Aikens played his position like a professional.

McPhee, Manahan, Chambers and Matthews worked several combinations which resulted in scores.

Elko news … With showers, luncheons, pink teas, picnic parties, the June brides elect are having the time of their lives. Two couples passed through Elko to spend their honeymoon at Morrissey, and another couple took in the Roosville valley, to start their life sentence. May the blessings of Heaven pour upon them till they are soaked to the skin.

Moyie school … The following is a report of the Moyie public school for June: Division I. Miss V. Martin, teacher: Number attending … 21. Total actual attendance …360.05. Average attendance … 18.94. Division II. Miss Florence McLean, teacher: Number attending … 25. Total actual attendance …443.00. Average attendance … 23. A large number of parents and friends were present at the closing exercises held in both divisions of the School on Friday last.

Wycliffe news … Mr. John Bennett was taken quite seriously ill last week, and it was found necessary to take him to the hospital at Cranbrook, where an operation was performed. The last report is that he is recovering very rapidly, which will be good news to his many friends in this part of the country.

Leaving Wycliffe … All the residents of our little village turned out en masse last Friday evening, when they tendered Miss Cora Mabee, our former teacher, a surprise party at the club house.

It being ladies’ night at the gymnasium, Miss Mabee went to the club as usual to play basket-ball, and great was her surprise to find the club rooms filled with her friends, who had come to show their appreciation of her good work here, not only in the school room but in the church societies.

The evening was happily spent in games and dancing, music being furnished by Mrs. Dickson. Delicious refreshments were served, after which Rev. Herdman made a very witty little speech, in which he thanked Miss Mabee for the help she has rendered during her stay here. Mr. Wells then took up the theme and on behalf of the people of Wycliffe presented Miss Mabee with a purse of silver. Miss Mabee responded, expressing her surprise and thanks and her regret at leaving her many friends here.

She left Saturday afternoon for a week’s visit in Vancouver, after which she will reside in Los Angeles.

Advice from Waldo … We have so many amateur gardeners in Waldo and district that we cannot refrain from asking the editor to re print the following cutting: For Amateur Gardeners: The thing to plant in your hot bed is, of course, peppers. To have cucumbers early, order them in time for the grocer’s first delivery. You can avoid backache from gardening by hiring a man to do the work. A good, place to put peas is next to the lamb chops. To raise cabbages quickly, place them om the dumb waiter and pull the rope. Seeds can now be purchased stuck on tapes. If you plant this kind, keep a careful lookout for tapeworms. You may procure a few fresh leeks to savor your spring salad by boring gimlet holes in the roof during a shower.

Bull River news … J. P. Fink was at Bull River this week looking after his branch store which opened there for business about two weeks ago. The new business is going along very nicely according to Mr. Fink.

Leaving principal … Mr. G. F. Dexter has resigned his position as principal of the Cranbrook public school, having accepted the principalship of the public school at Oak Bay, Victoria. His new position carries an increase in salary and Mr. and Mrs. Dexter left the first of the week for their new location. Mr. Dexter has been with the Cranbrook schools for the past year and proved his ability to fill the position to the satisfaction of everyone.

For sale … A SNAP: Beale & Elwell are offering a chicken ranch situate on Baker Hill and consisting of four lots; fenced; a three roomed cottage; a well-equipped chicken house, 75×15 feet; water on property, for $1,000, $200.00 cash, balance in monthly instalments. For further particulars apply to Beale and Elwell.

Royal Hotel changes … L. P. Van Decar of Vancouver and formerly of Cranbrook was in town this week in connection with the desired alteration the city have requested him to make to the veranda in front of the Royal hotel, which is one of his properties. The reason for this alteration is that the city are anticipating altering the grade on Cranbrook street and placing a new sidewalk thereon.

Summer school at Moyie … Special preparations are being made by Rev. W. E. Dunham, who has charge of the Methodist summer school, which will be held at Moyie lake again this season. The school will be held from August 4th to 14th and several leading workers in the church will be in attendance and have been placed on the program.

The object of this summer school is twofold, being to stimulate, educate and enthuse the workers of the church as well as providing an enjoyable ten days’ outing and picnic.