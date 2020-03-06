It happened in 1913

Missed the can … Miss H. J. Scott, a young school teacher of Elko, was accidentally shot in the back while out walking on the railroad track near there Wednesday evening, in company with Mr. and Mrs. Rowe. The shots fired, by a foreigner, the first zing close to their heads. They started to run and the second shot struck Miss Scott in the back. She was brought into St. Eugene hospital, accompanied by Miss A. M. Nicholson, a nurse. An effort was made to locate the bullet but without success. The foreigner claimed he was shooting at a tin can for a mark, the bullet glancing and striking the unfortunate, young lady.

Found … At noon on Wednesday a lady brought into the Herald a net gold chain watch fob. The owner of same can recover it by paying for this advertisement.

Post office moves to permament home … An epoch in the advancement of the city occurred on last Monday morning when the public found the post office had moved into the fine new government building.

All day Monday the corridors of the post office were crowded with customers waiting for their new box numbers and their new keys.

The work of changing the several hundred boxes and keys involved a large amount of tedious work but by Monday evening the bulk of the patrons had been cared for.

The interior of the new building has been described in these columns before, but the public this week has expressed universal admiration of the new post office.

The furnishings are very fine, the interior wood being highly decorative and a fit companion for the fine tile floors and beautiful electric chandeliers.

The building is well lighted both by day and night. The force are delighted with their new quarters and the extra fine facilities for handling the mails, increased office room and increased space for assisting the work at the general delivery window.

There are 765 lock boxes in three different sizes and prices. New hours will be observed in the new office. The general delivery window will be open from 8 a.m. to 6.30 p.m. and the registration and money order window from 8.30 a.m. to 6 p.m. The building will be locked.

The new staff will be Postmaster Henderson; Miss Havill, assistant; Miss Leaman, register clerk; Miss Finley, delivery clerk; Misses Bardgett and Dixon, dispatch clerks.

The ensconcing of the post office in this handsome new building is a fitting mark of the advancement of the city.

In the last few years the post office has made several moves. In the early days it was kept by Postmaster R. E. Beattie, in the building now occupied by Pye’s store, being moved later into the Beattie and Atchison drug store, now the Beattie-Murphy Co. Later it was moved into the building now occupied by Raworth Bros, jewelry store and again into a building owned by Mr. Beattie on Baker Street, where it remained until located in its present permanent home.

Sick editor … Ye editor has been under the weather for several days past, But is able to be up and about again, and in a sort of aimless way, to make an effort to edit his paper. One cannot cease work these hard times.

Methodist ladies … The Ladies Aid of the Methodist church will hold a Shamrock social evening at the home of Mrs. J. R. McNabb on Monday, evening, March 17th. A good programme is being prepared. Look for further announcements next week.

Returned … Sam Macdonald returned last Tuesday to his former occupation in the C.P.R. shops. He is at his old job again on a lathe. He has been absent from the company’s employ for about three years, engaged in agricultural pursuits to the great advantage, of the agriculturist of this district, if not to his own markedly great enrichments. Sam Macdonald is a good and capable worker wherever he works, and his many friends will wish him all success in his return to his former arduous task.

Cinderella Club … The dance given by the Cinderella Club at the Auditorium on last Friday evening was well attended and proved a very enjoyable affair.

Refreshments were served and the music was exceptionally good.

This club has conducted a series of select dancing parties at Carmen’s Hall during the past season and will continue dancing there.

The dance Friday night was an especially arranged function, each member being allowed four invited guests.

Umbrage … A misconstruction of our article last week on the transfer of the Auditorium has given umbrage to the men who composed the Cranbrook Opera House Company, at whom there was no intention of hitting.

Mr. Guerard was given a square deal by the opera house company and long before the sale of the property, was being given every opportunity to make good. His failure, or the sale of the property, was neither part of any intentional injury by the company or any wish on their part but that Mr. Guerard’s best interests be conserved. For obvious reasons further remarks in this connection must be deferred for the present.

Invermere news … The best news that it has been possible for a long time to send out from this district and news heavy in its import to this place and the surrounding centres is that a party of Canadian Pacific railway engineers reached this neighborhood yesterday and are busily engaged in making the final examination of the located line of the Kootenay Central branch of their railroad, which for several years has been working its way slowly towards us from both ends of the Columbia-Kootenay rivers valley.

Of course the engineer in charge of the work will make no admissions whatever, but from what is gleaned from outside reliable sources it is likely that the line of the railway will cross from the east to the western bank of the Columbia river in the neighborhood of the mouth of Toby creek, a little to the north of the townsite of Athalmere.

Swinging south-west from that point it is possible the yards for this neighborhood will be located on a large flat tract of land, immediately and contiguous to the northern boundaries of this place.

From there it sweeps south along the front of Lake Windermere, and crossing the old Canterbury Point, on part of which this place is situated, it will follow on down the western shore of the lake, hugging it closely until it reached the Kootenay river, which it will again follow until it comes to the bridge at present under construction, at a point on that river slightly north of Wasa.

The details of this route were made fully public in a map of the East Kootenay district, published by the Canadian Pacific Railway British Columbia land department, at Calgary, Alberta, in connection with the sale of their lands in this part, the date of issue being January 31st, 1911.

It is anticipated that the final testing out of the location will in short order be followed by the letting of another construction contract closing up the final link between the two ends, which construction is now being carried on.

This is an approximate distance of say sixty miles. If this surmise proves to be correct and construction goes on with a reasonable degree proves to be correct mean that the railway should be by this place in as far as the dump at least is concerned, by at least sometime early in 1914.

For sale … A registered Percheron stallion, rising six year; weight about 1650 lbs.; sound and gentle; broken to single and double harness and sure foal getter. This horse is the purest bred Percheron in the Kootenays. Cheap for quick sale. No reasonable offer refused.—Apply S. J. Harrison, Wardner, British Columbia.

Notice … Lee Mow and Let Fat have purchased the property at the corner of French avenue and Van Horne street, and are conducting the Kwong Chong Wing restaurant thereon.

Elko news … Elko turned out en mass to welcome the “Dreadful Twins,” at the Grand opera house Thursday night and the boxes as usual were filled with Elko’s 400 and their friends. The receipts ran into four figures and in addition to every seat being taken every foot of standing room was occupied. The members of the Italian colony, who are enthusiastic opera goers, were there in force to applaud the artists and shout Bis, Bis, in stentorian tones. At 8.30 the curtain raised with railroad promptness, but without prayer, and for one hour and thirty minutes no one in the audience needed sulphur tablets keep them warm. It would be out of order to particularize any one the artists, every one delivered goods and hit the audience with their jovial personality and pleasing manner. It was the best show ever played in Elko and well worth the price and then some. By special request the company will play in Waldo in the near future.

Elko discovery … Another big mine discovery near Elko. The ore was found to contain: German silver, brass buttons, gold fillings, celluloid, borax, and pepsin all in paying quantities. The lodes somewhere in the vicinity of the big fire clay deposits, that have been sold for fifty thousand dollars to a Calgary syndicate, contain twenty million dollars of something, and just need capital to go ahead and find it. Elko is sure set in diamonds amid flowers that ever bloom.

Wardner news … The children of this place are suffering, from measles this week, which has greatly diminished the regular attendance at the schools. The greeting heard among the children is “How’s your measles?” instead of “How’s the skating?” and we notice they get away with it.

New inland collector … Mr. A. B. Grace, of the prospector staff, has been appointed collector of inland revenue in the Cranbrook office, relieving Mr. Harry White of that end of his duties, which are paid for on commission, averaging be­tween three and four hundred dollars per annum. The Herald greatly regrets that this untimely news item only reached this office at a late hour this after­noon. Mr. Grace is one of the pioneer press men of British Columbia. He came to this province from the United States, where he had shortly before, shouldered his gun and fought for the Union. Mr. Grace is a married man, has no children of his own, but he has a little grandniece about 12 years old. It is understood that once the change in the offices takes place, ar­rangements will he made for increas­ing Mr. White’s salary to its original amount, as he is an official who has served faithfully and well for the past seven years. Mr. Grace takes charge of his new office immediately. He will be his own boss, subject to control of district inspector. The work is fairly mechanical, but it requires a good general knowledge of modern bookkeeping. The Herald wishes to place on re­cord its unreserved congratulations, and hopes that Mr. A. B. Grace will, in due course, rise to the hon­orable position of a district inspec­tor. The old man has worked hard for this district and deserves any good thing the party can place his way.

Fraternal … Commencing this month, the Independent Order of Foresters will meet on the second and fourth Thursdays in the month, instead of on the first and third as heretofore. Their place of meeting will be in the Royal Black Knights of Ireland Hall on Baker Street.