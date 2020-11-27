It happened in 1913

Nov. 22 – 28: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

On notice … I, Bob Kellock, do hereby swear that I did on the 11th day of January, Saturday, quit the employment of James Bates on account of him being a dangerous man to work for and he did not make any remarks in regard to money taken until I was out of his employment and refused to return and to which I took him to court and beat him. Bob Kellock. Witness: J. S. Sanford X his mark. Sworn before me this nineteenth day of November, nineteen hundred and thirteen. B. McNeily, J. P.

Shot horse … Editor Herald: Dear Sir: A roan gelding belonging to me was lately found shot through the neck by a small bore bullet. The scene of the occurrence was on the western side of the valley between Ta-Ta creek and Skookumohuck.

The last seen of this horse, which was gifted with considerable horse sense, he appeared to be in the best of spirits and condition, so that the theory of suicide does not seem tangible.

The same disease has also attacked a horse, the property of Mr. Eli Roach.

The only solution appears to be that some sportsman in search of game has been a little too precipitate, and to such as this the publication of these facts may be a deterrent. Yours faithfully, C. Hungerford Pollen. Cranbrook, B.C., Nov. 27th, 1913.

Ouch! … Mrs. E. H. Reed was the victim of a runaway accident last Friday on Baker Street which resulted in a bad cut over her eye and several bruises which necessitated her remaining in bed for several days. The buggy sustained a broken wheel and the frightened horse was captured before he injured himself.

Lucky escape … Last week one of the hands at the Adolph mill had a marvelous escape from death. He slipped on the log chains in trying to handle a heavy timber which had miscarried, and was pushed by it under the guard fending off from the live saws of the “slasher” which cuts in lengths the waste lumber. He was forced towards them until his legs were each side of a saw before his frantic efforts to escape succeeded.

Rex anniversary … Today marks the first anniversary of the opening of the Rex Theatre and Johnson Bros., the proprietors, desire through these columns to thank the theatre going public of Cranbrook for the splendid patronage of the past year. They believe their efforts to give the public a first-class entertainment has been appreciated and they desire also to announce that the same high standard will be maintained throughout the coming months and they hope to merit a continuance of the same liberal support.

It has only been through the generous patronage of the theatre that the proprietors have been enabled to furnish the high quality of entertainment that has been their rule in the past. It is their intention to maintain the same in the future and plans are now underway to make their shows better if possible.

Some of the features of the Rex, which have been inaugurated during the past year, are as follows: Clean, moral pictures, especially given careful attention for the children’s matinees; the highest salaried orchestra in the Kootenays; special attention to neatness, cleanliness, proper ventilation and with exits sufficient to empty the house in three minutes in case of fire or panic; the most up-to-date appliances availably for projection of the pictures and an operating booth as safe as money and skill can make it.

Men wanted …To Learn the Auto Business and Take an Agency. You can make from $18 to $50 a week driving, selling or repairing cars. We will teach you in a few weeks in your own home town to be an expert Automobile man, and get you an agency for a high grade car. We have been established five years, and have over 6,000 successful graduates. Write at once for free booklet which gives full information. Rochester Auto School, 508 Church St. Rochester, N.Y.

Baynes Lake fire … On Sunday a traveler driving through the townsite about 6 p.m., when everyone was at supper, saw that the barn of J. Radford, of the Baynes Lake Hotel was on fire, and immediately gave the alarm. Soon some twenty people were on the scene.

The fire when discovered had a good hold on the upper story and the helpers had to climb along the roofs of adjoining buildings to throw water on the spreading flames. Two horses were in the stable underneath and were got out safely.

In about three-quarters of an hour the fire was got under control, with only the gutting of the upper story, and the entire loss of the store of winter hay.

It was supposed that someone passing through got into the barn and had dropped a match when lighting a pipe. The building is not insured.

When Kev. A. E. Bruce drove over from Elko the same day to take the 11 a.m. Anglican service at Waldo not a soul turned out, though he waited till 11.30.a m., and the Baker Hall was opened and warmed for the service.

Pincher Creek … Fire breaking out yesterday in the Hudson’s Bay store, swept half the town, nearly wiping out the whole business section. The loss will exceed $33,000, the major portion being covered by insurance. The cause of the blaze cannot be ascertained. The Hudson’s Bay Company was winding up a closing out sale, and out of the $35,000 stock originally in the store only about $3,000 worth was unsold. Many of the buildings were completed gutted.

Musical programme … On account of unforeseen circumstances the concert to be given by the Cranbrook city band was postponed from tonight until next Tuesday evening, December 2nd, 1913, when the concert will be given at the Young Men’s Club building.

The band is assisted in their musical program by the following ladies and gentlemen: Mrs. Maurice Quain, Mrs. Ira R. Manning, Miss Margaret Kennedy, Miss Ruth Stevens and Messrs. A. Haworth, G. S. Hougham, R. D. Cameron and H. Darling.

The concert will consist of vocal solos and duets, readings, clarinet solo and selections by the band.

The concert will start promptly at 8.30 o’clock.

The purpose of giving the concert is to raise funds for the maintenance of the band during the winter months when there are no engagements to meet the usual expenses. If the band disbands for a few months much valuable time is wasted and the players lose much of the value of their summer practice. If the band can be held together with steady practices during the winter, a much better class of music will result next year.

For this concert the band has prepared a special programme of classical music and are giving one of the best concerts ever heard in Cranbrook by the local band. It is hoped that the citizens will give the concert their hearty support and thus encourage the members of the band to continue to exert themselves for the rendition of better music.

Civilian rifles … Monday next, December 1st, will be the annual meeting of the Cranbrook Civilian Rifle association and will be held at the Y.M.C.A. at 8 p.m. The election of officers for the ensuing year will take place and appointments of committees and range officers. Also other matters of importance.

Poultry and stock … A special meeting of the Cranbrook Poultry and Pet Stock association was held in the old gymnasium building Friday evening last to make final arrangements for the Provincial Poultry show, which is being held at Grand Forks, opening on December 12th.

This is the first time the show has been secured by the interior and inland poultry men are putting forth every effort to make this exhibition a success, as it will to a large extent determine whether or not the inland people will have another show.

A number of birds were brought along by members and were examined strictly according to the Standard of Perfection, Rev. W. E. Dunham handling the birds. As a result of this meeting Cranbrook will be well represented at the Provincial show. About fifty birds will be sent and a number of local fanciers will attend and look after the birds.

E. H. Slater, H. Piggott and A. B. Smith will be among those attending from Cranbrook. Entries close on December 2nd.

It is up to everyone who intends to exhibit at Grand Forks to get busy.

For sale … Here’s a snap. Must be sold before Christmas to raise money. Two vacant corner lots in the South End Addition in Cranbrook giving 122 ft. frontage on Dennis Street and 115 ft. on Garden Avenue. The lots are cleared and have been ploughed twice and the water main is within 300 feet. Are well situated in the best residential portion of the city. For price and terms apply to Beale and Elwell.

Culprits sought … Two boys with a large hound dog called at the ranch of S. Johnson two miles west of the city this week and carried off two chickens. Mr. Johnson has laid a complaint and has a convincing clue to the perpetrators. There have been a number of depredations of this character in his neighborhood recently and the farmers are determined to punish the culprits to the limit when they are caught.

St Mary’s School … On last Monday evening the Auditorium presented a very pleasing appearance, being crowded with a brilliant throng of merry makers, the occasion being the dance given in aid of St. Mary’s school. There was a large crowd present and all thoroughly enjoyed the good time afforded, dancing continuing until 3 a.m.

Mrs. Wallinger with an orchestra of four pieces furnished the music, which was thoroughly enjoyed and repeatedly, encored.

The supper was in charge of Miss Della Drummond and everything in the way of cuisine par excellence was served the dancers by a corps of capable young ladies, who diligently looked after the wants of the inner man until all were happily provided for.

Mr. Ray Howard acted in the capacity of floor manager and furnished a programme of dances that kept all busy, not a wallflower being allowed to adorn the empty seats.

It was a congenial crowd and one of the happiest dances of the season.

City reservoir cleaned … Useful Work Completed by the City Engineer. Last week the City Engineer, under the direction of council, commenced certain necessary repairs on the reservoir, which will give to the city, cleaner water and a largely increased pressure in case of fire.

In carrying out the instructions of the board of Works, the City Engineer had certain obstacles to overcome.

First was the keeping up of a continuous supply of water for domestic purposes, also a pressure supply for fire requirements. This was done by building a temporary dam just above the reservoir where the water from St. Joseph Creek enters, and then laying of an eighteen inch pipe from the intake of the present mains to the temporary dam. This was carefully and successfully done.

Work of repairing the dam was then commenced: the face of the dam was covered with two and a half inch sheathing which was thoroughly caulked, then covered with sheet iron which was soldered at every joint, this being done to prevent any possibility of water percolating through the dam.

After the dam and the spillway had been thoroughly repaired, it was then found that a very heavy sediment had collected in the reservoir, especially at the head where water enters and as it had been the custom of the Board of Works to remove this sediment every two years, it was thought best to have the reservoir thoroughly cleaned before filling.

The deposit was from three feet to three feet six inches in depth, and it is estimated that over two thousand tons of silt and sediment were removed.

A camp was established for the accommodation of the workmen, and the weather conditions were most favorable for the rapid accomplishment of the objects intended. The mains have been flushed out from end to end of the system to the other, and consumers will now get purer water, with an increased pressure for fire purposes.

The Mayor and council are to be congratulated on their efforts to give to Cranbrook the purest water for domestic purposes, and provide an ample supply for fire purpose; it can now be claimed that the water system in Cranbrook is second to none in the province.

Wardner news … A joint meeting of the board of managers and the Ladies Guild from Bull River and Wardner churches was called for Tuesday evening in the church at Wardner. A number of the Bull River people were in attendance.

The object of the meeting was to notify the superintendent, Dr. Ferguson, that these congregations wished to unite and become an augmented charge, also that they wished to extend a call to Rev. Wood, our present pastor. The subject was fully explained by Mr. F. W. Burgess chairman, and the minutes of the last meeting read by the secretary, Victor A. Lundborn, after which this action was unanimously agreed to by all present.

After the official part of the meeting was disposed of, refreshments were served by some of the Wardner ladies.