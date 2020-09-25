It happened in 1913

Sept. 20 – 26: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Captured … Bruno Cutri who last week murdered Felicet Zappia, by shooting him three times at Rampart, was captured on Monday at Whiteftsh, Montana, by Hen Holton, chief of police. The American authorities took him to the immigration Officials, who immediately deported him as an undesirable citizen.

As soon as he was on this side of the line Constable Collins, of Waldo, took him in charge and brought him direct to Cranbrook, where he was immediately lodged in the provincial jail. He was brought up for hearing before Magistrate Ryan on Wednesday morning and on petition by the crown, he was remanded until today, when the principal witnesses were examined and Cutri committed for trial.

Considerable credit is due to Constable Collins for his clever work in bringing Cutri back so promptly. When approached by the officers in Whitefish, Cutri promptly reached for his gun but Constable Collins was too quick for him and two Colts automatics with extra full loaded chambers were taken from the Italian.

The coroner’s inquest on the body of Felice Zappia was held at the undertaking parlors of W. R. Beatty on last Friday morning and the jury returned a verdict, charging Cutri with the crime of murder in the first degree. The hearing was before Coroner J. H. M. Bell. There were two eye witnesses of the shooting.

Those on the jury were D. A. Sutherland, J . M. McCreery, P. DeViere Hunt, E. Paterson, Mr. Turner and G. P. Tisdale.

Born … In this city on Monday, September 22nd, 1913, to Mr. and Mrs. E. Ryckman, a daughter.

Successful dance … One of the largest crowds ever in the Auditorium attended the L. A. to the B. of R. T. dance Last Thursday evening. Mrs. Wallinger’s orchestra furnished the music, which was up to its usual high standard. Dancing commenced at 10.30 and continued until about 4 a.m. C. H. Knocke was floor manager. The society netted a neat sum, the dance proving a financial as well as social success.

City of Cranbrook … After this date any persons depositing refuse, etc., in any other place except the Nuisance Ground provided for the purpose, will be prosecuted. Notice boards have been erected showing direction, distance and location of Nuisance Ground. THOS. ROBERTS, 39-2t City Clerk.

Sad accident at Invermere … An accident occurred yesterday evening at Wilmer, when the nine-year-old son of Mr. Patterson, schoolmaster of Athalmer, shot his little sister of five years through the brain. The boy, who had been out shooting with a small rifle, came with it loaded into the house, where it was accidentally discharged and the bullet passed through the forehead of his little sister. The child still lives, but recovery is hopeless. Mr. Patterson only came from Scotland this spring.

Married … On Tuesday at ten o’clock a quiet but pretty wedding was celebrated at the residence of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. George Huscroft at Creston, when their daughter Vera was united in marriage to George Lions Faulkner, of Fort Steele. Miss Maud Huscroft was bridesmaid and the groom was attended by Thomas Ross. Rev. O. W. Blake performed the ceremony. The happy couple left on the noon train for Cranbrook, where they will make their home.

Wardner news … Mr. J. T. Martin and family left on the noon train last Sunday for Moyie, B.C., where she intends to make her home for a time at least. In time of trouble of any kind or sickness Mrs. Martin was always ready and willing to lend a helping hand. The whole town and surrounding country will greatly lament her departure from Wardner, where she has lived for the past seventeen years. She has endured the trials and hardships of the pioneer settler, while trying to raise her family of five children. Though we must say “Good Bye,” we all join in wishing her many long years in her new home.

Waldo news … It is expected that work on the new bridge will be begun the first week in October. The bridge built across the Kootenay last winter lost its central span on June first during the floods. The present cable span cannot be looked upon as other than temporary. This is the second bridge that has been washed out in recent years in this district. Flimsy superstructures mean a waste of government money, which is the peoples’ money. It is time to protest against waste. Engineers ought to know the vagaries of the Kootenay River, and their plans should provide against contingencies.

Moyie news … Mrs. Martin, who is an old resident of Wardner, arrived here this week and has rented the cottage formerly occupied by Dr. Coffin, on Queen Avenue, as she will make her home here in future. Mrs. Martin is accompanied by her two little sons and her daughter, who is on the teaching staff of the school here.

Exciting hunt … That game of all kinds is plentiful in this vicinity can be proved by several of our citizens who have lately had some rather exciting experiences. Some days ago young Louis Nordman, a lad of about sixteen years of age, was out hunting and happened to take the road leading to the flume. He then followed the flume for some distance, when he was surprised to see a large brown bear leisurely walking along the flume. The animal soon scented danger, however, and disappeared in the woods. A few days later James Roberts was up in the same direction and again Mr. Bruin was seen taking his daily exercise. Mr. Roberts started in pursuit of the bear, but was not able to locate him, so he is still at large in the vicinity of the flume. Then on several occasions, deer have been seen roaming about in the woods near the lake, and several of our citizens have been successful in obtaining a venison steak during the past week.

St. Eugene Hospital …Nirvana is a Buddhistic conception of absolute rest supposed to be enjoyed in the other world by the thrice blessed and holy ones.

It is well that no such condition is known in our physical life. We either go forward, or we do the other thing. It is either up the hill of betterment or down the inclined plane of slackness and inefficiency at the bottom of which is the veritable hell of failure wherein there is really and truly gnashing of teeth.

Hospitals must progress upwards as conditions around them move from bad to better, from good to better still. The St. Eugene hospital illustrates progress.

There was a time here where Cranbrook now stands when conditions were about as bad as they could be. That was in 1897 when the construction gangs were strung along from the Crow to Kootenay Landing engaged on the building of the present railway system. At that time it was commonly accepted that the breaking of fresh ground with pick and shovel, with ploughs and especially with the steam shovel in some way released some principle from the virgin soil which was the cause of typhoid fever.

The average man never thought of the relation between the disease and unsanitary camps and bad water. The part played in the dissemination of the disease by the common house fly bred in millions and billions in the stable manure around the horse barns, by contaminating the food and food vessels of the men was then hardly suspected even by the medical men. Nowadays the domestic fly, as rightly named the typhoid fly and is being “swotted” out of existence whenever the chance occurs. The verb “to swot” is a good one and fills an age old want. One does not know precisely how to “swot” on scientific lines, but it sounds like what you’d like to do to a fly, a typhoid fly, “swot” him.

But in 1897 the men on the construction were dying by the half score and the camp on Joseph’s Prairie was growing to be a camp of the dead.

Mr. M. J. Haney, contractor for the construction of the road for the C. P. R., was fairly in the grip of a dangerous outbreak.

At that time there were two or three Sisters of Charity in charge of the children’s school at the Mission.

“Would you,” said Mr. Haney and the C. P. R., “lay aside for the moment the teaching of the children and nurse back to health our dying comrades”?

The hospital was built on the banks of the St. Mary river near the Mission bridge, and after a desperate grapple with the outbreak under the direction of Doctors King and Greens, then both young practitioners fresh from McGill University and in medical charge of the camps along the Crow, the epidemic died down.

After a little time Cranbrook and the district grew and was found that the hospital at the Mission was inconveniently situated and on this account the St. Eugene hospital was erected here in Cranbrook.

At first it was a very modest structure but sufficed for the requirements of the time.

As Cranbrook’s contagious diseases and the general population increased, the hospital grew in increased accommodation, so that it now contains within its ambit, both the hospital for the treatment for contagious diseases and the general and surgical hospital, for the entire district.

Just as in the days of its foundation Doctors King and Green, assisted by Dr. KcKinnon, still constitute the medical staff and the Sisters of Charity are still in charge. Between them, they have proven that progress has ever been the keynote of the institution and that their endeavors along that line have not slacked of late.

In 1912 the new brick wing was completed with the exception of the installation of the elevator. This has now been completed so that patients can be lifted from the ambulance on the ground floor level on the outside of the building and carried smoothly to the level on which his or her room may be situated, thus saving all the wretched agony and jolting of a trip upstairs on a stretcher.

The elevating plant was supplied by the famous Otis Elevator company and is operated by electric power. It has been, in operation now for several weeks and gives the utmost satisfaction.

Best show in the interior … Cranbrook’s fifth annual fair came to a close at six o’clock last Friday evening and proved an unqualified success throughout. The closing day of the fair was one of brilliant sunshine and the attendance was much in excess of the opening day.

There were more outside people in and every event on the programme of races and sports was keenly contested before an enthusiastic audience. All of the concessionaires at the grounds did a big business and the executive are fully satisfied with the financial results, and they state there will be a surplus of funds this year.

Mr. Pargeter, the poultry judge, from Nanaimo, stated that the poultry and egg exhibit s were the best seen this year in the interior and fully up to the exhibition by New Westminster in this regard.

Wm. Gibson, of Victoria, judge for the rock exhibit, stated that the show in Cranbrook was undoubtedly the best shown anywhere in the interior of British Columbia and was a credit to any town of the size of Cranbrook. All of the buildings for poultry and stock were filled to overflowing and additional quarters will have to be provided another year.