It happened in 1913

September 6 – 12, 1913: Compiled by Dave Humphreyfrom the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Fight plans … Fight fans of Cranbrook and vicinity will see one of the best contests ever pulled off in the city on September19th.

This boxing contest promoted by Bob Nafe will be between “Joe” Uvanni, of Great Falls, Montana, the present holder of the Italian and Canadian middleweight championships, and Fighting “Dick” Marshall, of Fernie, who is out after both championships.

The fans here have seen both men in action and are assured of seeing the best contest ever pulled off in the city.

Both men will put the finishing touches on their training in Cranbrook, commencing Monday, September 15th.

Apparently everybody was satisfied with the preliminaries at the last contest and the promoter assures us that the preliminaries at this contest will be just as good, if not better than the last.

Don’t forget the date, September 19th, the last day of the Fall Fair. Seats on sale at Bob’s Place, September 15th.

Greased pig catching … Catching a greased pig will be one of the races with good prizes. Pork is high, come early!

Chicken thief … Last Sunday evening a chicken thief entered W. B. Bardgett’s hen house and made his get-away with a number of Game chickens and Rhode Island Reds which Mr. Bardgett had been keeping in preparation for showing at the Cranbrook Agricultural Association fair.

Fire … Fire broke out last Friday evening in the wall paper store of Alderman Ross Carr, on Norbury Avenue, and the building and stock was damaged to the extent of some hundreds of dollars.

The fire was caused by a bare electric light wire, and the ceiling was badly burned before the brigade arrived.

Had the fire reached the back room, where paints and oils were used, there is little doubt but that the building and the residence and the livery barn would have been totally destroyed.

Fire extinguishers stopped the blaze, hence the small loss to the stock which water would have totally destroyed.

Baseball … The baseball match between the Barbers and the Bartenders was won by the former by 38—18. The game was notorious for bad plays and was won on the greater length of leg possessed by the barbers.

Released on bonds … Don R. Godkin, who was charged with theft by the C.P.R. telegraph company, was given his preliminary hearing before Magistrate Hill last Saturday and bound over to the county court, which convenes on September 16th. He was released from jail on bonds.

Chicken catcher … Mr. W. W. McGregor is again at his place in the manager’s chair at J. D. McBride’s after being laid up for some days from a slight accident. It might pay some of the local chicken cranks to hire a “culled gentleman” to do their chicken catching and save doctors’ fees.

Sold … I do hereby sell for the sum of $150.00 to Chin Soo and Charlie Mali Sing the place known as Fred’s Coffee House, including all the fixtures and contents therein. Signed, F. O. Hyde. Dated at Cranbrook September 10th, 1913.

Information wanted … Mrs. John McKinney, of Arhahee, Newmills P.O., Letterkenny, Donegal, Ireland has written the secretary of the Ry. Y.M.C.A. enquiring as to the whereabouts of her son, Frank, who has been in this district for the last two years, but has not written home for some time. He was employed at some of the lumber camps. Any information regarding him will be very thankfully received at the Y.M.C.A. and transmitted to his heartbroken mother.

Weather report … The Meteorological Report for the month of August of this year shows a slight increase in the maximum of heat which we have had in Cranbrook, and the minimum is slightly lower.

The rainfall for 1913 shows a considerable difference in comparison with that of the same month for 1912, almost double in depth. The weather during the month of August has been very unsettled, more rain than usual has fallen and a slight frost has been observed in the early mornings; however the garden fruit throughout the district has been very good and promises well for a good showing at the Fair.

Appended herewith are the maximum and minimum temperatures for the months of August 1913 and 1912. We give the two so that our readers may make their own comparisons: — August, 1912, max. 23rd, 87 degrees; min. 30th, 33 degrees; Rainfall 1 1/8 inch. August 1913, max. 23rd, 91 degrees; min. 16th, 30 degrees; Rainfall 2 1/4 inches.

New Wardner inn … The Herald has just received authentic information that Mr. Peter Lund, of Wardner, B.C., is making extensive plans to convert his residence at Wardner, into a wayside inn, to fill a long-felt want of a suitable stopping place at that point.

The plans include an annex, to adjoin the rear of his residence for additional bedrooms. Ten acres of land adjoining the house will be retained with the property and converted into tennis courts and a bowling green; also a garden to furnish the inn with fresh small fruits and vegetables.

It is Mr. Lund’s intention to have a summer buffet in a smoking room, to furnish the guests with refreshments.

This will make an ideal stopping place for motorists going through the country, and travelers, and a general summer resort.

The Herald wishes Mr. Lund every success in this new project, which we consider an excellent one.

Those who know Mr. Lund’s residence at Wardner, will appreciate the purpose for which it is to be used, the magnificent building which cost, with furnishings, approximately $40,000, should prove like a mecca for the weary traveler or those in search of the fish and game, which are so plentiful in the immediate vicinity. Automobile and garage accommodations will also be available.

Trains diverted through Cranbrook … Prediction last week to the effect that the Crows Nest Pass would be an alternative main line was realized more rapidly than was thought possible at that time. A slide at Glenogle, between Golden and Palliser, put the main line out of business last Saturday and the Crows Nest Pass route was put to the test for several days in an effort to handle the greatly increased traffic.

Six additional trains per day were traveling over the Crow and although this unexpected task was some problem and a drain upon the resources of the local officials as well as at other divisional points, the whole extra load was carried without friction, the trains moving smoothly and the passengers delivered at their various destinations without serious loss of time.

Six steamers were busy on the Kootenay and Arrow lakes and the traffic there was handled well.

Hundreds of travelers, who would never have seen this section of country but for the mishap, were delighted with the wonderful scenic beauty of the route and the passengers generally took their diversion over this route pleasantly and expressed their admiration of the capable officials and their happy trip through wonderful mountain scenery.

The slide was cleared on Tuesday and the trains are again running over the main line.

Cranbrook fair … The ladies of Knox church hope to be able to cater to all comers at the Fall Fair, whether for full meals, between meals, lunches or fruit and ice cream, all served up in the most appetizing manner, and a lunch counter will be provided at which refreshments may be obtained before and after regular meal hours in connection with the dining booth. W. B. McFarlane is providing a rest room for ladies during both days.

YMCA notes … The inauguration of the evening school will be celebrated by a social given by the ladies of the city. This is the first of a series of monthly socials which will be open to all the ladies and gentlemen of the city. The best of local talent will assist and there will be bowling and pool matches for the ladies and other games. Open house will be the order of the day.

The subjects to be taught will be: Mondays and Wednesdays, at 19.30, arithmetic; 20.30 correspondence; Tuesdays and Thursdays, 19.30, bookkeeping, 20.30 shorthand (Pitman’s); Friday, at 20 First Aid. These classes are for the men and youths of the city and should be taken advantage of.

The fees are $5.00 for the term, which lasts until December 19th and consists of 28 lessons of an hour in length.

The First Aid is free and for that reason should be much appreciated.

Mr. Bennett of the mechanical department of the C. P. R. is the teacher and is giving his time and energy to this that his fellow citizens may reap the benefit.

If five men wish instruction in a subject we have not advertised, we will endeavor to accommodate them.

A class will be started in, for want of a better name “Woodwork”. This will be on the more difficult and intricate work of the carpenter and if ten men give in their names it will set it going.

The railroad men’s classes will be intimated in a later edition as arrangements have not been completed.

Miss Havrill retires … Miss Josephine Havrill, employed in the local Post Office for the last four years has resigned from her station and left on Thursday to spend several days in Spokane. Miss Havrill, during her period of service in the Post Office Department has been a general favorite with the pub­lic, always courteous and ladylike in manner, always willing to assist the needy and advise them when igno­rant of the regulations of the Post Office. The population of Cranbrook is more or less cosmopolitan, and in spite of the difficult task which is of­ten imposed on one occupying such a position as she held, she always rose to the occasion and fulfilled in the highest degree the trust im­posed.

Fire lookout … The Baker Mountain Lookout station is expected to be connected by telephone with Cranbrook by the end of this week. This will be a great season, as a watchman there in an aid to the fire protective service next season will be able to see a fire for a long distance while it is still only a small one and easily handled.

Great sport … Monday, September 1st, Labor Day, was a red-letter day among the Sports and Hunters, as well as the fishermen of Cranbrook. From ear­ly morn until late in the afternoon, the costly automobile, carriages of every description also the one horse shay, were seen carrying the chums of Ike Walton, and the nimrods to their favorite haunts. Many returning in the evening with well-filled baskets of game and fish.

Competition … For the best articles written by two school girls not over twelve years of age, as to why their parents should or should not buy their Heating Stoves from us, we will present to the writers six Japanese A. D. Cups and Saucers. Get particulars from our Mr. Haynes. F. Parks & Co. Hardware and Mill Supplies Cranbrook, B. C.

Automobile Association … Meeting of the Cranbrook District Automobile association was held at the committee rooms of the Cranbrook hotel on last Saturday evening at 5 o’clock, which was well attended. J. P. Fink acted as chairman in the absence of the president, Mr. V. Hyde Baker.

It was proposed to take up immediately the matter of the erection of a club house and a committee was appointed to go over the proposition and submit a report to an early meeting.

The association proposes the erection of a club house on the banks of one of the nearby lakes. They intend to turn their selected site into a general picnic grounds with swings, swimming apparatus, etc.

A fine automobile roadway will be constructed to the grounds, where it is proposed to divert the summer tourist and Sunday picnicker.

Moyie news … There has been a considerable amount of excitement here this week owing to the rich find that was made in the west drift of the Society Girl mine. A foot of excellent silver-lead ore was discovered in the west drift, which was one foot wide and fifteen feet long. The same quality of ore has been found in the slope forty feet above the drift, so there is every probability that the mine will soon be shipping ore in paying quantities again as it has done in the past.

This group of mines was located by C. C. Farrell and brothers some sixteen years ago and since then it has been worked continuously. Some six years ago it was secured by a company, although Mr. Farrell still holds a controlling interest in the mine.

This company has shipped some $10,000 worth of ore, and although the output of the mine has varied from time, to time, yet they have never lost faith in the property, and are now feeling jubilant over the recent find.

This mine is situated about three and a half miles from Moyie and there is a good road all the way.

At present there are only about eight men employed at the mine, but if this rich ore continues to be found in paying quantities, the staff will be increased immediately.

Play fair … This is the last issue before another Fall Fair takes place. We want to ask everyone in the district, for one week to lay aside all local bitterness, memory of past frictions and any other source of division extant, and get out themselves, and bring all they have that will do credit to the district and boost for the community and the town and fair.

The fair is not the property of any one body, it is considered by outsiders as representative of the district and as such is judged by them. Take a broad view and exhibit your local patriotism. It is the city and district you will be helping. Play the game everybody!

Labor Day at Bull River … Bull River witnessed the first of its proposed annual sports which took place on Monday, Labor Day. The sports were held on the baseball ground on the outskirts of the town and as many as could attend made the most of the opportunity and an excellent time was spent. The day began with a baseball game in the morning between teams comprising day and night shifts of the mill, the night shift winning by 16—2. After lunch the sports came on and prizes to the amount of $72.00 in cash were distributed amongst the contestants. Every event teemed with interest, the three-legged race, the mile race and the greased pig race causing no little excitement. A dance was held in the evening which made a good finish to per­haps the most delightful day in the history of the town. The general arrangements were car­ried out by a committee of local gentlemen, refreshments being served by several ladies of the town. Throughout the day the weather held fine and nothing untoward occurred and those who had the ar­rangements in hand are to be con­gratulated on the manner in which everything went off.

Rifle association … Edward Elwell reports that he has just received word from Captain Moore of military district No. 11 at Victoria, that the arms and ammuni­tion will go forward by Canadian Pacific railway the 6th of September so that we should be able to shoot before many days are over. The range is all prepared and target and frame ready to put up at a moment’s notice. The rifles are the short Ross mark 2 with peep Sights. With ordinary weather we should have at least a month’s good practice on the range this year. Every member should not fail to have his membership card. Don’t wait to be invited to join this association. Every man is wanted as a member, and the sub­scription at present, is one dollar.

Pictures included … As announced in the ‘Prospector’ to its readers last week, we have entered in to a contract with the Standard Photo Engraving Co., of Montreal, to supply us with a series of engravings depicting the news of the world in pictures every week. This week we are inserting our first shipment. This is one of the features we have adopted in the general improvement that is about to take place in our paper, other improvements will follow from time to time as occasions arise. Our purpose is solely to place before the citizens of Cranbrook a paper of which they can be justly proud. We are proud to say that our business has been steadily increasing, and in justice to those who have been our main support, we are endeavoring to spare no expense to give our readers an up-to-date paper, full of the latest news of the day and brimful of suggestions to those who take its advice to heart. We have our faults — who hasn’t? We are open to suggestions and we would respectfully ask all our readers if at any time they have any suggestions to make which would be of general interest and improvement, to make them direct to us and we will be only too glad to adopt the same. Another thing we would like to ask of our readers and that is that they take a more personal interest in the paper, and from time to time, send us local items respecting the everyday life in which they exist, of friends visiting them or about themselves when they make a visit, marriages, births, deaths and every personal happening which would be of interest at any time to their friends and it is only by the medium of a widely circulated paper that this can be done in a proper manner. Co-operate with us and you will find that everything you do to assist us will be heartily appreciated by the management of the “Prospector”.