It happened in 1913

August 23 – 29: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

New Catholic school … Catholic schools arrived at a determination to go ahead with the building of their schools, the plans for which were prepared by Messrs. Jones and Aspell, of Vancouver, subject to such modifications as may be suggested by the local architect superintendent in charge, Mr. O’Hara.

The outlay involved exceeds $15,000, irrespective of furnishing of the schools and beautification of the grounds.

When the lots on the south side of Kains street were put on the market the trustees secured six on the south east side near the Parkin’s residence and opposite the new residence of Postmaster Henderson. This week they purchased from Mr. Chas. Magee the two corner lots, giving them eight lots with the southeast corner included.

There are those who think that religion and education are things apart. No doubt they have their reward.

The plans call for three large class rooms, a wide, airy vestibule with cloak rooms and the usual entrance accessories. In the basement will be placed the heating apparatus, and the greater part will be devoted to play rooms, which can be used by the children in inclement weather.

On the second story will be a school theater, or hall, rooms for the teachers and so on. The entire of the foundations, basement, basement partitions and stairs will be of concrete and the upper portion of frame.

In general aspect it will somewhat resemble the present government office. The carrying out of all the work has been placed in the very able and competent hands of Mr. George R. Leask, who since the 21st inst. has been able to procure no less than $700 in contributions for the work from the merchants of the city and the mills in the vicinity.

The Fathers at the Mission have already sent in over $200 worth of the finest lumber. One tremendous advantage this school will have is that the teaching will be in the able hands of the Sisters of Charity of Providence, the same order that has charge of the hospital here. No child can be brought in contact with those ladies without being benefited by the example of their noble, self-sacrificing lives.

We wish the undertaking every success.

Watch that speed … How many of the millions of people who sit at the steering wheel of their automobile realize how greatly the smashing effects of a collision are increased by an increase of the speed? Those who have been through a smash, and survived, have a more or less intelligent appreciation of this relationship.

It would be interesting to learn how many out of every one hundred drivers of automobiles are aware of the fact that the destructive effects of an overturn or a collision are increased, not in proportion to the speed, but to the square of the speed. A driver who has touched the curb or “side-wiped” a fence at ten miles an hour and escape with unexpectedly, small injury is surprised at the damage which ensues in case of a collision at 20 miles an hour, and perfectly dumbfounded — should he survive the disaster — at the havoc wrought when the speed is thirty or fifty miles an hour.

Grand Forks’ trouble … What promised to be a melodrama at Grand Forks last week was turned into a screaming farce comedy when about eighty Doukhobor women drove out two officers who were to bring witnesses to an inquest which was being held over the body of a Doukhobor woman, who had been secretly buried, and afterward exhumed by the authorities.

The officers managed to escape with their lives, and the important witness wanted by the coroner escaped.

The provincial government has blundered heretofore in handling this problem but it is one that confronts them and must be handled or the Doukhobor colony will soon become the hotbed of anarchy. Law must either be respected or done away with.

The Grand Forks Sun says that a prominent Tory in that city was so disgusted that he said only a change of government would improve conditions.

Creston to Cranbrook … Fred Little, “mayor of Creston”, R. S. Bevan and F. S. Ryckman came over from Creston on Tuesday in a Ford car. They claim to be the first to make the complete trip by motor. The trip took about seven and a half hours, including two hours lost time in Moyie and at a bridge in construction where the car was jerked across by block and tackle.

Warning for beekeepers … Sir: I have the honor to inform you that owing to the outbreak of foul brood in certain parts of the Okanagan district in this province, which has been directly traceable to bees imported from points outside of the province, the Hon. the minister of agriculture has decided to enforce part of the provisions of Section 10 of the above act, and the following notice has been inserted in this week’s B.C. Gazette: “Notice is hereby given that in conformity with section 10, of the Foul Brood Bees Act, any or all bees imported into the province of British Columbia shall be quarantined at the point of entry into this province, or at such other place as may be hereafter appointed, for a period of not more than nine months and if such bees are found to be infected they may be destroyed.”

I should be much obliged if you would circulate the information amongst the officials of your staff with regard to the importation of bees and advise the department promptly as to any consignments of bees being imported at any point on your lines. Thanking you for your kind attention to this matter. I have the honor to be, sir, your obedient servant, Wm. E. Scott, Deputy Minister. Victoria, B.C., August 13th, 1913.

Classes at the YMCA … At the Y.M.C.A., Secretary Cameron is planning starting evening classes, which he will conduct during the winter months. These classes will be open for both men and women. Instructions will be given in the following subjects: First aid, air brakes; Pitman short hand, typewriting, arithmetic, penmanship and composition. All desiring to enter these classes should communicate with Secretary Cameron at once.

Canal Flats news … E. H. Small returned this week from Canal Flats, where he has under construction a new hotel building which is being completed as rapidly as possible and which he intends to open in about a month or six weeks. The new structure is a two story frame building and will contain thirty-five rooms. Mr. Small says this new location is one of the best in East Kootenay. Just now there is a large force of men employed by Burns and Jordan on construction on the Kootenay Central. Canal Flats also is tributary to a great area of fine standing timber which has not yet been touched by the lumberman, but which will take years to cut.

Edison improvements … Another of the old landmarks of the city is being remodeled to meet the requirements of the growth of the city. A new front is being built at the Edison theatre this week with the carpenters being busy, pulling down the old wooden front which will be replaced with brick veneer. The building which is opposite the Hanson Block, is owned by P. Matheson and the Baldwin Bros., have conducted moving picture theatre therein for the past several years. A few years ago this theatre was the finest in the city and was pointed to with pride by the oldest inhabitants. Now the other theatres have outstripped it in the race for supremacy in exterior decorations and the proprietors order to keep abreast of the moving spirit of the times are proposing to again make the Edison the most attractive theatre in the city. The front will be of brick with a full arch, decorated with electric lights. The ticket office will stand in the center and the whole front will present a very attractive appearance when it is finally completed.

Famous minstrels … Cranbrook is to have the pleasure of seeing the Famous Alabama Minstrels Monday, September 1st, they will play here on the above date in their big canvas theatre, which they are carrying for their summer tour, which ends at Seattle soon. The Alabama are known in the States as the biggest and best of all colored shows, which claim they live up to as there are about forty performers, and musicians with the company. Chief among the fun makers this season are Watts and Edwards billed as Americas greatest colored entertainers. Watts is the original Alabama Blossom and has a greater string of comical victories to his honor than Walter Johnson the great pitcher of the Washington American League Baseball team. Edwards, his partner is one of those little fellows with a pair of light feet that can get more noise out of dancing with an ordinary pair of shoes, than the average dancer can with a pair of clog shoes on.

Elko news … The special train of the geol­ogical congress stopped at Elko on Wednesday and visited the Elk River canyon. They were greatly impress­ed with the natural resources surrounding the old historic burg, and they saw tracks that would make the Elko hunters load up and keep their weather eye open, but they saw no signs of the water works coming into town. A big German, whose Kaiser William wiggled at both ends, said Elko was the most picturesque place he had visited. The train pulled in­to Elko at 8 a.m. and one of the party blew a penny whistle and the whole bunch rose to the call like a trout to a fly. Jim Thistlebeak said it was the biggest thing that had struck town since Jones Bros, circus stopped on their way to Van­couver.

New road … R.S. Bevan and Fred G. Little will go through to Cranbrook to­morrow by automobile. They will be the first over the new government road that connects Creston with Calgary. George Huscroft, foreman in charge, expects to have the road completely finished by the end of this week.

Sad drowning … Another victim of drowning might have saved his life if he had in ear­lier days learned how to make a few strokes in the art of swimming. This was the case when Mr. Chas. H. Baker, lately of Spokane, Wash., was drowned in sight of his friends and within ten feet of the river bank.

The death of Mr. Baker marks one of the first fatal accidents which have occurred in this locality on the con­struction of the Kootenay Central branch of the Canadian Pacific rail­way. From the report of eye­witnesses it appears that Mr. Baker, who was the foreman of Messrs. Burns and Jordan’s pile driver, was stooping over to measure the height of the water in the Columbia river, when he lost his balance. He was then about ten feet from the river bank and about forty feet from his fellow workmen.

Had he been able to swim a few strokes he could have reached the bank, or had he known the art of floating he could have been readily rescued. Apparently not knowing either, he was unable to save himself and before help could reach him he had sunk finally to the bot­tom. At least one attempt to res­cue was made when a workman pursued the drowning man down the river, riding after him on a pile. He got within about six feet of Mr. Bak­er before the latter finally sank.

It appears that Baker came but recently from Spokane to act as foreman on the pile driving gang. No trace can be found of relatives, though it is understood he has a wife living in San Francisco. He was a large man, weighing when stripped in the neighborhood of two hundred and forty pounds, with a chest expansion of forty-five inches. He was about forty years of age. In spite of every effort possible to recover the body, it was only recently recovered. It was then in such a state that immediate burial was a necessity. In­terment was made in the Union Cemetery at Windermere.

Return to Cranbrook… Mr. and Mrs. R. D. Cameron have returned from a five week’s trip into eastern Canada, where they went to attend the Canadian Training school for Young Men’s Christian Association secretaries, which was held at Orillia, Ontario.

The school was in session for about two weeks and was attended by about 200 secretaries from Vancouver to Halifax. A very enjoyable session was held.

Mr. J. S. Teet, formerly the local secretary here, was also in attendance from Cartier, Ont. Following the close of the training school and convention Mr. and Mrs. Cameron visited Niagara Falls, Buffalo, N. Y., and Toronto. They then came west to Winnipeg, where Mr. Cameron met two of his brothers and a sort of family reunion was held.

Other places visited during their trip were: Lethbridge, Medicine Hat, Moose Jaw, Regina, Broadview, and Cartier, Ont. They arrived home, last Saturday on the Flyer.

Mr. Cameron expresses his delight in returning to Cranbrook as secretary of the local Y.M.C.A. as he states that he believes this city to be one of the best in the Dominion now. He heard a great many complaints from the effects of the money stringency in other parts of the country, and says that Cranbrook looks better than any of the prairie towns.

Perry Creek revival … It is gratifying to observe that all recent reports from Perry Creek indicate progress towards the establishment of the mining industry on a sound basis. Although this has been a comparatively quiet season, much honest work has been done. Many people, strong financially, have been reconnoitering, and a steady advance is reported.

There are already some very fine mines on which a considerable amount of work has been performed, and others are being developed and certainly will be added to the list of mines before long.

The Perry Creek placers were discovered in the year 1875. The diggings then extended about two miles below the old town. The ledges are all free milling gold quartz, but owing to mining conditions only assessment work has been done, but now attention is being attracted and it is said that work will be resumed on a number of very promising claims, and mine owners in that vicinity are much elated at the fact that capital is being interested, also that Perry Creek seems destined to be a great gold camp.

Go fishing … “Fishing is Good” is the cheerful heading which appeared on the front page of the Financial Post last issue. This information, after digesting a hatch of outlook reviews, slumps in the stock market and causes, bond sales, bad collections, etc., seems to offer the only present solution for business ills. So long as fishing is good, why worry? Take a few months off and wait for the readjustment, which is sure to follow, and don’t attempt to diagnose the reasons for the present stringency lest you put creases in your cerebellum, and shorten your life. A few weeks in the hills and along the rills will renew your youth, put you in fighting trim, and give you energy for work at a time when it will accomplish something. Don’t worry, wait and fish.

Fernie news … Acting for Attorney-General Bowser, Herchmer & Martin, barristers of this city, have issued two summonses in the Supreme Court of British Columbia, in an action to recover penalties of $9,000 and $3,600 from the Toronto Alberta Land Co., Ltd., and McCutcheon Bros., Ltd., the first for doing business in this province without being licensed or registered, and the second for acting as agents for an unlicensed and unregistered company.

Baynes Lake news … A school benefit ball is to be given by the ladies of Baynes in the Adolph hall on Friday. The well-known Baynes Lake orchestra, which has lately been strengthened by the accession of two new members, is engaged. Ice creams and bouquets will be in evidence.

Wardner news … School re-opened Monday morning with a fairly large attendance. Miss Monkley has charge of all divisions, the trustees being unsuccessful in getting a second teacher. They hope to fill the vacancy in a few days.