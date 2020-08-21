It happened in 1913

August 16 -22: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Winner at boxing … Dick Marshall, of Coal Creek, won the decision over Jim McLean, of Bull River, in the seventh round of what was scheduled to have been a fifteen round boxing contest at the Auditorium on Tuesday evening.

The event was promoted by R. E. Nafe, of this city, and was under police supervision. There was a large crowd present and they were unanimous in pronouncing the contest a most interesting one.

Both men fought furiously, McLean wary and holding on in the clinches. Referee has trouble breaking them. McLean was put down with right hook and rises on count of four to his knees and rests, apparently gaining time. He waits a second too long and referee declares Marshall winner. The decision was apparently a popular one as Marshall’s weight was beginning to tell in his favor.

The showing made by McLean was a surprise to those who had never seen either man in action and were judging by appearances. He was clever and game with a mule’s kick in either hand, but appeared nervous at times. With more experience he would undoubtedly prove a formidable antagonist at his weight, 152 pounds.

Young hero … Noel Wallinger, son of Mr. and Mrs. N. A. Wallinger, of this city, proved himself entitled to a Carnegie medal for heroism last week when he res­cued Arthur Blake from drowning. Noel has been spending the summer with Mr. and Mrs. J. W. Blake at Skookumchuck. A few days ago a number of boys were in swimming and Arthur Blake got beyond his depth and was apparently drowning, when Noel jumped in and rescued him. The fact that he has a crip­pled foot and went to the rescue be­fore any of the other boys proves his heroic qualities.

Jolly Billy to visit … The theater loving public of Cranbrook are promised excellent entertainment when Jolly Billy “Single” Clifford presents at the Auditorium on Friday, August 22nd for one night his latest version of that successful musical satire worthwhile, “Believe Me.” It is right up-to-the-minute with the latest and best fun, the catchiest and most tuneful songs, and has left a very favorable impression wherever it has been seen.

Billy Clifford is an entertainer with unique methods and is seen this season in a role that fits his comedy to perfection by an exceptionally clever company and as a comedy his play is unbeatable. “Believe Me.”

School opens … The King Edward school will open on Monday morning, September 1st, at 9 o’clock. Miss Cherrington wishes it to be understood that her school is not only a kindergarten. Several pupils will be prepared for entrance next July, after which they will take a full high school course up to matriculation.

Public schools … The schools of Cranbrook will reopen for the fall and winter term on Monday, August 25th, 1913. The board of trustees, as well as the pupils, are to be congratulated on having secured the services of Miss Amy Woodland, Miss Bessie Pye and Mrs. F. J. Deane. These teachers, new to our schools, are experienced teachers who come to us well recommended and with great promise of adding further prestige to Cranbrook as an educational center.

The school age is between the years of six and sixteen years and it is to be hoped that parents with children between these ages will take advantage of the excellent opportunities for educational advancement which our city schools afford.

Most of the teachers who spent their vacation out of town have returned and the others are expected in by the end of the week.

The school building has had several important improvements made during the vacation. All of the woodwork in the interior has been varnished, the seats all taken up, cleaned, varnished and reset. The floors are now shining with bright new varnish and everything looks clean and bright. New entrances have been provided from the outside to the basement floor, which will allow the children to go direct from the outside playgrounds to the basement.

The appearance of the grounds is greatly improved since the whole of the school grounds have been made into lawn. The new lawn will keep down much of the dust and provide cleaner playground.

The new cement walks, which have recently been completed around the grounds were a much needed improvement and add greatly to the appearance of the school yard. When the board walk has been properly placed along the east side of the grounds the outside of the Cranbrook school will present a tidy appearance.

Two new Well’s turning lathes have just been installed at the manual training school. These lathes are operated by an electric motor and will take timbers from 12 inches, in diameter to three feet in length, and are adjustable to any dimension. They are a big addition to the equipment of this school.

Overseas club … The members of the Cranbrook branch of the Overseas Club will celebrate the third anniversary of the club on September 4th in the Carmen’s hall. A committee has been appointed to take the necessary arrangements. Several local people have already promised to help, with readings, songs, recitations, etc. It is the intention of the committee to make this anniversary a great success. It is hoped that every member will make an effort to attend. Roll call of the members will take place during the evening.

Secret marriage … Walter Soden, one of the members of the city fire department and pound officer of the city, was married on Monday evening of this week to Miss Mary Jane Day, of this city. The marriage was kept a secret from the many friends of the couple and even the clergyman was held in secrecy.

However, a clue was left behind at the marriage license counter and the Herald man has since discovered that the ceremony was performed by Rev. E. P. Flewelling, at Christ church on Monday evening.

Mr. Soden has been in the employ of the city as pound keeper for the past, two years.

Several kinds of dire threats have been made since the clue was discovered by the city fire department boys.

Fink’s opening tonight … Tonight, commencing at 8.30 o’clock, the Fink Mercantile company will open their ladies’ wear department. This new departure of this well-known Cranbrook firm has been contemplated for some time and invitations have been issued this week for the formal opening this evening, when everything will be shown, but nothing sold until tomorrow morning when the store will open as usual for business.

The new department is in charge of Miss H. Collings, a young lady who has had considerable experience in this department in western stores and is well acquainted with the needs of the trade. Miss Symes, of this city, is her assistant.

The Cranbrook orchestra has been engaged for the evening and the opening will be in keeping with the Fink method of business, which is not to be excelled.

The store is being decorated with flowering pots and cut flowers and will present a becoming appearance tonight.

Various models of the new coats and gowns are being displayed on figures.

It will be the aim of the Fink Mercantile company to keep this department one of the best of its kind in the province with dependable merchandise. Such well-known goods as the Laurel suits and coats, American Lady and Madam Lyra corsets, Aborn shoes, Pen Angle hosiery, Watson’s underwear and Fownes’ gloves will form the principal part of the stock.

The newest fixtures have been secured, which includes the square glass cabinets for displaying coats and gowns.

Baseball … Since the return of the Cranbrook team from Sandpoint they have been so badly crippled up that they were unable to fill the Nelson schedule this week. They expect to be in shape and ready to visit Nelson next week. The Nelson boys are also anxious for the Cranbrook boys to go as they are preparing to do things to them on their arrival in that city in order to wipe out their two defeats here.

Burglary and reward … Ralph Taylor, alias Hyde, and wife were tried at Bull River for burglary at Peischam’s Lake. They declared they had not broken the locks on the doors and gates. For this reason the man was sentenced for only six months and the woman for only two months.

Sixty dollars are still offered, payable on the public prosecutor’s certificate, for the conviction of the other parties who burglariously and feloniously broke locks on the gates or doors, or break them in the future. Forcing doors, windows and gates is a serious crime.

The stocking … For so flimsy a thing, the stocking plays a large part in the world’s affairs. When empty it has charms of Helen of Troy or as any other famous beauty in Love’s tragic register. There are few magnets so powerful in their pull on the masculine eye as a stocking in its proper place, few things that bring such constant relief to the legendary tired business man as a whirl of stockings covering the legs of nimble, graceful and shapely performers, which appear with Billy Clifford at the Auditorium on Friday, August 22nd.

Silk stockings have broken up homes.

To wear stockings is so general a custom that to omit this article of attire is to win permanent fame, as in the case of Jerry Simpson. And yet the wearing of them and the omission of the practice, in recent instances, set all the world of two of our best known watering places agog.

Last season, while Mr. Clifford was playing Newport, a lady in search of the bauble sensation-making appeared at the Casino wearing a white stocking and a black one, with shoes of the same hues to match. Newport dropped all its intellectual discussions and gave itself over to argument as to whether it should take up a fad which seems to have been copied from the color scheme of the Winter Garden. “Society” seems to have committed the common theatrical sin of “stealing our stuff.”

Another case of stockings was at Atlantic City, where the edict has gone forth that hereafter all feminity that goes bathing must wear these essentials to the complete costume. If Atlantic City nymphs, in following this rule, should take up the Newport, custom, it will be difficult for some men to make out whether they are looking at barber shop totem poles or channel buoys.

Glass business … P. Finchenhoff, of Wattsburg, arrived in the city today and is contemplating starting a mirror manufacturing establishment and glass house.

Saved at last minute … Just as the guard of soldiers were loading their rifles to carry out the death sentence on Charles Biesel and Bernard McDonald, formerly Rossland mine managers, a courier dashed into the enclosure where he handed the sergeant of the guard the order for the release of the prisoners.

Bie­sel and McDonald, with their chauff­eur had been made prisoners by the Mexicans while attempting to free some refugees from Parral. Their timely release was due to the dem­ands of the Washington government and now the authorities at Ottawa will demand explanations as to the arrest of McDonald, who is a British subject.

New arrival in Cranbrook … Mr. and Mrs. T. T. Mecredy and family, of Vancouver, have arrived in the city, Mr. Mecredy having pur­chased the business of Solicitor W. K. Gurd. He is already in posses­sion of Mr. Gurd’s former office over the Arnold and Roberts’ office and prepared to meet all of the old clients of the office as well as any new ones who desire legal advice.

The family are temporarily occupy­ing the residence of W. P. Gurd on Lumsden Avenue, but have taken the residence of Mr. Ed. Elwell for one year and will move into their new quarters within a few days.

Thomas Tighe Mecredy was former­ly solicitor of the supreme court of Ireland and served in the capacity of solicitor for the local parliament board for Ireland. They moved to Canada and settled in Vancouver two years ago he was admitted to the supreme court of British Columbia last year.

Mr. Mecredy expresses himself as highly delighted with the scenic beauty of Cranbrook and the excellent weather he has enjoyed since his arrival. His first impressions of this young city have been pleasant ones and he is anxious to become better acquainted and believes business prospects promising. He has three sons and a daughter.

Elko news … There were 999,999 hairpins manu­factured in the United States last year and still we find hair in the butter. Miss Lucy Lolloypog arrived in Elko from the Alberta gas range. Her hat, a large picture, had no less than 34 rattlesnakes’ tails hanging on the ribbon band. Our modesty prevented us from counting the rats in her hair. Edward Sweet, the Elko barber, says nothing looks more suffocating on a hot day than a man whose hair looks as if it ought to be harvested with a self-binder.

Athalmer news … During the year preliminary work on the new experimental farm was put under way to get the land ready for crop and the application of irrigation. Thirty-five acres were cleared ready for crop. A combination barn, stable and granary were built, 40×30 feet.

Some twenty-six acres were sown to oats, sixteen to red clover, and four to alfalfa. Two acres of potatoes gave a good return. Implements, and horses have been purchased, and the work of planting and seeding, clearing, etc., will continue as soon as possible this spring. The city of Athalmer forms the center of the “Group of Four” and in its vicinity there lay Invermere, Wilmer and Windermere, all of which are being rapidly populated and the lots of town lots are going higher with every month.

The climate in the northern district is all that could be desired, the soil is but barely touched with planted vegetation in the cases where man has ploughed the sod and hewn the trees, valuable pro­ducts have been the result. Fruit is only just beginning to be grown in any quantity, but in a few years’ time, we venture to say, the little country at the head of the lakes will be a big country so far as its intrin­sic value is concerned.

Summoned … The proprietors of the Fernie Free Press have been served with writs of summons in the supreme court of British Columbia in an action brought by McCutcheon Bros., Ltd., “for $20,000.00 for damages for libel contained in the issue of the Fernie Free Press on the 18th day of July, 1913, said libel being contained in an article printed on the front page of the said issue under the heading “Real Estate Sharks Exposed by Investigation.”

Royal Hotel … Since the Royal hotel has been un­der the management of Mine Host William Steward, a number of im­portant changes have been made throughout the hotel. All the rooms have been repapered, painted and new carpets and furniture installed, the kitchen is in charge of a white chef and white help is employed through­out. It is the intention of Mr. Steward to conduct a strictly first-class hostelry and he believes his ef­forts will be rewarded with the generous patronage of the public.

Fort Steele smoker … Last Thursday evening the members of the Cranbrook District Conservative association met at Fort Steele, the home town of the president, T. T. McVittie, for the transaction of business, it being the third quarterly meeting.

Six automobiles conveyed the members from Cranbrook and others were in attendance from Fort Steele, Wardner, Bull River, Kimberley and other points throughout the district.

On it being made known that the Fort Steele members were giving a smoker after the conclusion of the business the latter was handled with dispatch.

A. B. Trites, of Fernie, was in attendance and explained the steps taken by the Fernie board of trade against transient real estate agents who were selling in the payroll towns of British Columbia for big prices land that never would be worth the price paid. He instanced one case of an Italian who bought property in Lethbridge represented as being two blocks from the post office in that city, but on looking it up Mr. Trites found it was four miles away.

During the course of the evening a programme of instrumental music, solos, recitations and funny stories were given.

A hearty vote of thanks was passed the Fort Steele members for their warm hospitality, and it was unanimously agreed that in intervals the association would meet in different outlying points and that more social evenings would be held.

Blairmore prospects … A. E. Stillman, of Calgary, who has been in Cranbrook for the past few weeks in the interest of the Keystone Portland Cement Co., has succeeded in interesting a number of local capitalists in the project and a few days ago a number from here visited Blairmore where the company’s property is located.

Mr. N. Hanson and Geo. Leask were among the visitors and they were favorably impressed with the plans and holdings of the company, in fact, Mr. Hanson has become heavily interested in the project.

The property of the Keystone Portland Cement Co. lies near the city of Blairmore where they propose to erect a half million dollar plant for the manufacture of lime, brick and cement.

Messrs. W. J. and H. M. Budd, the Calgary millionaires, were the original founders and the principal stockholders in the industry. It is proposed to start in operation as soon as possible a 1,000 barrel cement mill, the largest in the country.

Experts have been engaged and the plant will be erected as speedily as possible.

All of the natural material for the manufacture of the proposed building material is right on hand.

The company owns Goat Mountain which contains billions of tons of limestone lying right at the surface of the ground. Shale rock is also on the property in abundance or enough for many years supply. Running water traverses the property.

A force of men is now busily engaged in the manufacture of brick, which is declared to be of a superior quality.

Since the start of this business Blairmore has grown from a town of 200 people to a young vigorous city with 2,000 of population.