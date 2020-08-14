It happened in 1913

August 9 – 15: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

1913

Captain Leask dies … On last Saturday, August 9th, 1913, at 6.00 o’clock p.m. death claimed one of Cranbrook’s oldest and most respected citizens, when Captain Andrew Leask breathed his last. He was 86 years of age and had been in decline for the past several years and failed especially fast since the death of his wife on April 19th, 1912. She was 83 years of age, and her loss after 58 years companionship told strongly on the aged man’s health.

Captain Andrew Leask, was born near Lerwick, Shetland Isles, Scotland, in the year 1827, and moved with his father and family to South Shields, Durham, England, a few years later. He received his captain’s commission in 1859 and followed the sea until 1876, when he retired. He was married August 28, 1854, and with his wife and family sailed for Canada in June, 1882, destined for Ontario, sailing on the steamship “Parisian.”

He first settled on a farm near Blind River, from there the family, who was at Gore Bay, Ontario, moved to Dovercourt, Toronto, and from there to Hillsburg, and then to Gore Bay on the Mauitoulin Island.

In October, 1898, the family came to Cranbrook. They immediately took up their residence here, all the family following and they have resided here since. Five sons were born to their union and they are all residents of this city. They are John, James, Andrew, Thomas and George Leask.

Slight accident … Sir Thomas Shaugnessy was slightly injured when the carriage in which he was riding collided with an automobile on Wednesday. Sir Thomas was thrown to the pavement, but reentered the carriage and proceeded to his office, refusing medical aid.

Steelite, new explosive … Since last December Mr. Everard Steele along with his son has been manufacturing an explosive known as Steelite in Silverton district. It has been used with great success at different mines.

Some of the chief advantages of the powder are: safety, entire absence of noxious fumes, not affected by heat or cold, and the fact, that although it is of the chlorate-of-potash type of explosives it can be used with high efficiency in wet mines.

Realising the advantages of such an explosive a number of Nelson business men acquired the Canadian rights and formed a company for its manufacture, called “Steelite Explosives (Canada) Limited” , of which Mr. W. R. McLean M.P.P. is president the other directors are Everard Steele, Ernest W. Steele, Kenneth Campbell and P. G. Gallagher, the well-known lumber man.

The German Authorities have admitted this powder to railroad transportation as a safety explosive. This explosive should prove of great advantage to miners and mine owners.

Coming treat … “Believe Me” is one of the supreme hits of the season. Ever since the opening night of this clever musical production, its success has been assured beyond all question.

Already advanced bookings have been made that will take at least a year’s time for the company to fill. The fact alone that time has been scoured so far ahead ought to be sufficient guarantee of the merits of the production.

There can be no question of merits when such an artist as Mr. Billy S. Clifford is to be seen in the title role. Mr. Clifford has long been recognized as one of the coming stars, and in this delightful musical product of a clever writer, he had undoubtedly reached the height of perfection.

“Believe Me” will be seen at the Auditorium on August 22nd.

Brother injured … A. A. MacKinnon, proprietor of the Cranbrook Foundry and Machine shops, on Wednesday received a telegram from Ladysmith, B.C., which read: “Alex’s house blown up. He is seriously injured. Family escaped.” The telegram referred to Mr. MacKinnon’s brother, who is a miner and has been working for several years at Ladysmith. Mr. MacKinnon left on the Flyer today, for the west.

Boxing match … What promises to be one of the best boxing contests ever put on in Cranbrook will take place at the Auditorium Tuesday, August 19th at 9 p.m., when “Dick” Marshall, of Fernie, will box Jim McClean, of Bull River.

Both these boys are in the best of shape. Marshall has been in the game for a year and a half, having won most of his fights. Knocked out Foley, of Lethbridge, twice, also Al Ensign, of Fernie. Also has to his credit a draw with Curly Smith. Fought Al Greenwood, of New York, 10 rounds and got a draw.

McClean, an old countryman, has only been in the country but a short time, but has shown remarkable cleverness in the boxing line, and is now in training at Bull River.

The winner of this contest will box Uvanni at Fernie on September 1st for the middleweight championship of Canada. Both boys are evenly matched and a good exhibition is promised.

Baseball … The Cranbrook team is leaving on next Friday for Sandpoint to play two games in that city on Saturday and Sunday.

This will not be the same Sandpoint team which played here before this season, but the regular team, which has recently won the Idaho championship from Spirit Lake.

The Cranbrook team has a record of nine games won out of twelve played this season and should be able to give a good account of themselves on the road.

Baseball funds … Editor Herald: Dear Sir, As there seems to be an impression around town that the baseball funds are not being handled properly, I beg to publish the following statement of the club’s finances.

All money has been handled through the Imperial bank and the checks and stubs are open for inspection to any who so desire.

If the parties who have been hollering their heads off to Galvin and Burr and others about the way the money is being handled, would come to the secretary (who is given his instructions by the executive committee) and do their talking they could get some information.

It looks as though a lot of people are under the impression that it costs nothing to bring in a visiting team, and that balls and bats are not used in the game.

Trusting the statement of finances will relieve the state of mind of those who made the complaint, I beg to remain yours very truly, Bob Nafe, Sec. Baseball Club.

First showing … Ladies’ Fall Suits and Coats. We are pleased to announce that we are now making a preliminary showing of Suits and Coats for autumn wear. It is safe to say that the new styles and materials have never been prettier or more attractive.

For Coats, rough surface fabrics, such as Crushed Plush and Sealette, as well as Boucle Curls, Matelasse, and all manner of brocades are among the most popular.

Soft, woolly mixtures and blanket cloths will also receive their share of favor.

In Suits, the severe mannish suit; a suit that is exactly what the name implies, is one of the most popular.

Bulgarian effects, cutaway fronts, and set in sleeves are also shown a great deal.

Serges, Tweeds, and Rough Surface Fabrics are the favorite materials.

It will be a pleasure for us to show you the new styles. Watch next week for special corset announcement. McCreery Bros. Cranbrook’s Dry Goods and Clothing Stores.

Saved by an auto … Harold Tom departed last Sunday on his newly purchased motor cycle for Golden returning today. He had a successful trip going but broke down on the return trip at Canal Flats and was brought in with an automobile.

Large sign … One of the indications of the development of our city is the new electric sign just placed in front of the Rex theatre. The new sign is thirty feet high and adds a citified appearance to Norbury Avenue every night when the lights are blazing a welcome to theatre-goers. The Rex is surely setting a fast pace in being the most up-to-date picture play house in British Columbia.

Wardner Hotel … Grant Downing failed to arrive at suitable terms in the deal for the Wardner hotel, and left town on Tuesday afternoon. We are very sorry to lose Grant, as he took well with the boys. The hotel will very probably remain closed for an indefinite time.

Fort Steele news … R. L. T. Galbraith was over from Fort Steele on Tuesday and reports the Kootenay Central busily engaged in completing their work up the Kootenay valley. There is a little stir in the mining industry in that district and altogether Fort Steele is experiencing quite a healthy growth this season.

Mr. Galbraith pointed out the fact that farmers in his locality were all prosperous and that opportunities for the industrious farmer were never better in any country than they are at the present time in this country.

With the best market in the world and conditions ideal for mixed farming this section must sooner or later develop into the banner wealth producing district of Western Canada.

Boy scouts … Scout Master W. E. Duaham and the troop of Boy Scouts under his command returned last Saturday after spending a week camping at the recreation grounds at Nelson. There were twenty boys in the troop and they all report having a most splendid time.

The boys were all well behaved and caused the officers no trouble and were highly commended for their deportment by Major Snow and Adjutant Harvey, the commanding officers.

There were 250 Scouts camped on the grounds. On the last day of the camp a field day meet was held in which the Cranbrook troop captured five first prizes and four second prizes. Besides this two prizes were awarded Cranbrook boys, Gordon Wallinger winning the prize for being the neatest boy on parade and Bert Murgatroyd won the prize for the best kept tent.

The Cranbrook troop was in two patrols. Patrol No. 1 was under command of Gordon Wallinger and Patrol No. 2 under command of Sydney Murgatroyd.

St. Mary’s Lake … The hotels at St. Mary’s lake are now lively with a large number of boating parties. They are all delighted with the beautiful scenery, also the fishing, which is of the best.

Electrical storm … During the electric storm which passed over the city last Tuesday, four men were struck with lightning in the C.P.R. shops. Mr. Fisher was rendered unconscious for several minutes, but the other men were soon able to resume their several occupations.

Fast run … What about the run the Brothers Weatherill made to catch the train leaving Cranbrook Tuesday morning, tools on their back intending to be on hand to meet another party at McGillvray, they beat all records for the 1 mile stretch. All they wanted was a little more ginger and they would have caught the morning local the fastest train running on the Crow line.

Wardner news … The new bathroom that the employees club had built and equipped is practically completed. The build­ing committee are to be congratulat­ed on the success that has rewarded their efforts. It consists of three showers and a tub bath, and a fine dressing room.

Invermere … The Building committee of the Invermere District Hospital Asso­ciation are calling for tenders to be in by the fifteenth of this month for the erection of a modern hospital to be erected on lots one and two, block E, Invermere Heights. The hospital will be thoroughly modern in every respect. It is to be of the E shape in its ground plan to admit of fur­ther additions being easily made. It will be of but one storey in height. The site chosen by the Association for the erection of the building is one immediately adjoining this townsite. It overlooks beautiful Lake Windermere in one direction and in the other way commands a view of the Domin­ion Government Experimental Sta­tion. The plans have been submitted to the Provincial Treasurer in the hope of receiving his approval and also obtaining a grant for the building fund. Tenders close on the fif­teenth of this month.