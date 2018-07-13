Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop

An injured humpback whale has a local conservationist concerned.

Peter Hamilton, of Life Force Society, said he first spotted the juvenile swimming alone on July 8, in the Georgia Strait, about a mile off Cape Lazo,near Comox.

“I was out, and I saw this one humpback alone, doing very shallow surfacing, which I thought was a little unusual, so I observed [it] for a while and saw some injuries on its side,” said Hamilton. “Eventually he or she swam close to the boat and I got a photo of a very deep cut, exposing part of the spine, between the dorsal fin and the tail.”

Hamilton was unsure of the cause of the injury.

“It could have been a prop, or it could have been an entanglement, but there was no reports of anyone untangling a humpback,” he said. “The cut itself looked like it could have been done by a boat prop, but there were other marks that looked like they could have been rope burns.

“I’ve been in communication with Jackie [Hildering] at MERS (Marine Education and Research Society), trying to determine the injury. Hopefully we can determine the cause of the injury soon.”

Hamilton said he saw the whale again two days later, this time swimming with another whale.

“That is hopeful, seeing it with another whale. It was kind of worrisome, seeing one humpback alone, with such a severe, fresh wound.”

In May, photos surfaced online of an injured humpback in Howe Sound. That injury was suspected to have been caused by a boat propeller.

“There is a lot of human activity on the waters, which makes it hazardous for the whales,” said Hamilton. “Unfortunately, the new regulations did not increase the distance boaters have to keep from humpbacks. It should be at least 200 metres.”

RELATED: New regulations call for more distance between boats and whales

New regulations imposed this week stipulate boats must remain 200 metres from all killer whales in B.C. The regulated distance from humpbacks remains 100 metres.

Previous story
Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

Just Posted

UPDATED: Cranbrook eyes lands for future expansion

Future municipal expansion could include areas such as Gold Creek, Jim Smith, King Street, and more.

South Country firefighters called out twice Thursday

Shortly after tackling a wildfire near Baynes Lake, firefighters were called out to a structure fire in Elko

It happened this week in Cranbrook: 1909

Week of July – 14: Items compiled by Dave Humphrey from the archived newspapers held at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

Weather warning issued for strong wind gusts

Environment Canada forecasting strong winds on Friday afternoon and evening throughout B.C. Interior.

Crews tackling small local wildfires

Lightning-caused blazes burn less than a hectare near Kimberley, Lake Koocanusa

Angry giant baby Trump balloon makes him feel ‘unwelcome’ in London

Trump told The Sun newspaper that he felt unwelcome in London because of protests, including a giant balloon that was being flown over Parliament on Friday.

The big grey hound and me

It will take some time to process living in a world without seeing the Greyhound pulling into the nearest bus station

Informing public about potential threats a complex matter: experts

Toronto Police did not announce they were boosting police presence until journalists began calling Thursday morning

Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop

B.C.’s privacy boss hails ruling barring big tobacco from getting info

Court’s unanimous decision comes 17 years after B.C. launched legal action against tobacco industry

Reviews are in for B.C.-shot ‘Skyscraper’ action movie opening Friday

City’s film liaison recalls four days of filming at city hall last fall, with Dwayne Johnson on set

B.C. woman, 96, aims for Guinness World Record for whitewater rafting

Hazel Amos known to friends and family as a daredevil whitewater warrior when on the Thompson River

Trailer fire on Highway 3 prompts closure

South Country Fire Department on scene dealing with fifth-wheel trailer fire near Galloway.

How to qualify Canada for the World Cup: Start early, have fun and share info

Canadian men, currently ranked 79th in the world, have qualified just once for the World Cup

Most Read

  • Injured humpback whale spotted near Comox

    Fresh gash on juvenile possibly caused by boat prop