Images of the Sam Steele Parade 2019

Massive crowds of citizenry coalesced all along the downtown route of the 2019 Sam Steele Parade, Saturday, June 15 — to take in the Leviathon procession that opens the festivities of Sam Steele Days with elan, and the largest parade in southeast BC. The winning entries, announced by the Sam Steele Society, are as follows:

• 1st Marching Band: Kimberley Pipe Band

• 1st Antique Car: 1926 Model T

• 1st Club/Organization: Scandinavians of East Kootenay

• 2nd Club/Organization” Connect Church

• Best Horse & Wagon: McGibbon’s with Tom Shypitka

• 2nd Horse & Wagon: Fort Steele

• 1st Mounted Horse: Aurora Lecomte

• 1st Commercial: Home Depot

• 2nd Commercial: Real Canadian Superstore

• 1st Musical Band: Cranbrook Bugle Band

Barry Coulter photos