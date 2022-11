Santa is back! (and yes, it’s the real one!) — Cranbrookians in their hundreds packed downtown streets for the JCI Kootenay’s 51st annual Cranbrook Santa Claus Parade, on Saturday, November 26. Cranbrook loves a parade, that’s for sure. Here are a few select images from Saturday’s Santafest, helping to kick off the Christmas season in Cranbrook. (Barry Coulter photos)