Im memory of the angel volunteers

Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary donates $5,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health to light a star in memory of all of the volunteers who have gone before them.

The Cranbrook Health Care Auxiliary donated $5,000 to the East Kootenay Foundation for Health to light a star in memory of all of their Angel Volunteers who have gone before them.

Volunteers are the driving force behind this amazing organization. They operate the Health Care Auxiliary Thrift Store in Cranbrook and the Gift Shop at the Regional Hospital. They also provide the Volunteer programs at the East Kootenay Regional Hospital.

In 2017 they were able to donate over $500,000 to purchase equipment for the hospital. Thank you to all of the volunteers who are making a true impact on health care!

In photo: Lynn Maffioli (CHCA), Melanie Dodgson (CHCA), Bonnie Close (CHCA), Brenna Baker (EKFH), Erin Pighin (EKFH), Wes Rogers (EKFH), Odette Rouse (CHCA)

