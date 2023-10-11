Hugs & Slugs: For October’s fine weather

Hugs: I want to thank the three college students who found my dog on September 28 at 9:30 pm. These students were so good to look after my dog Monty until I could collect him.

Hugs: In regards to the Hug that ran on October 5 for Parvesh Joshi from Staples, Parvesh also works at Kootenay Street Village here in Cranbrook and we all think he is a great person and so wonderful so Hugs to you again Parvesh!

Hugs: To Marianne Nahm for bringing flower bouquets from your garden to the Kootenay Street Village all summer long. What a nice thing for you to do! Thank you so much!

Slugs: Major slugs to the city and or CP rail, whoever looks after the rail crossings. The crossing at King Street is horrible. A month ago or so the crossing was closed for repairs for two days, I saw a backhoe there and other equipment. When it was opened, it was smoother but to my amazement they filled in the area beside the actual tracks with gravel. Not pavement or cement, but gravel! It only took a short time for the gravel to be pounded out and now its rougher than ever. What’s up with that?

Slugs: A very real concern to many citizens and a obvious downfall by City authorities is the effort to invoke some of the by-laws pertaining to severely neglected residences (some with people actually living in them) that have become physically dangerous by the means to falling down, catching on fire, severe and encroaching overgrowth in the yard and even the whole building structure itself rotting with mould spores being lifted into the wind. That kind of intentional neglect by owner and City drags down the market value of the surrounding neighbourhood putting an unwanted label on those areas and you don’t even have to look too far away from City Hall to view examples. (Note: By-laws are granted by Provincial authority to be invoked by the City of Issue.) City Hall Officials and personnel are paid good tax dollar wages from its citizens and it would be appreciated to see a beautiful and productive City as a result of it.

Slugs: To whoever though the truly trashy things you call triceratops destroying the natural look of our beautiful community forest for everyone to enjoy. Like you words say, “please show respect and appreciation for nature’s beauty in the future.

Hugs: To the people that are taking the trash down, bringing nature’s beauty back: I would do it but I’m 80 years young and very limited mobility, but enjoy the forest immensely. Please, Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints, leave it like you found it — undisturbed. Maybe it will remain there for children, grand-children, and generations to come. Enjoy!

Send Hugs & Slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com. Submissions may be edited for length, subject matter, or tone. Publication is not guaranteed.