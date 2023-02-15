Hugs and Slugs, as spring approaches

Slugs: Huge slugs to the two work trucks that use Industrial Road 2 as a speed way, and thanks for absolutely drenching me as I was going down the road! I was in a red scooter and had to carry on with wet clothes!

Hugs: To the the workers at the Hospital Auxiliary, you do such a good job and are so friendly and nice to all, thanks for your hard work for a good cause.

Hugs: To Diane at Walmart who went out of her way to help me load my groceries in my scooter basket so that I would not lose anything while shopping, thanks so much.

Hugs: To Duffy’s Doors. Recently, I have had repairs on two occasions. They answered their phone or returned the call on the same day and set up an appointment for same day or within two days. I was impressed with their courtesy, communicating, excellent service and reasonable rates!

Hugs: My husband and I would like to give huge hugs to the people that helped my husband when he had fallen on Feb. 5/23. The two men, the paramedics and the ER staff at EKRH. Thank you so much.

Hugs: We’d like to give a huge Hug to JGD Handyman. We had a problem with our turbine roof vent. He arrived on time and repaired the vent very quickly. He was courteous, friendly and knowledgeable. We highly recommend James.

Hugs: To Duffy’s Doors for their prompt service on my garage door. It was greatly appreciated.

Slugs: BIG HUGE SLUG to whoever is responsibile for setting the fuel prices in Cranbrook. After a trip up the Columbia Valley and into the Elk Valley it did not take me long to figure out how badly we in the Key City are being gouged. We are paying between 5 to 10 cents a litre more when you look at the areas around us. Mr Fuel dealer distributor or whoever, you need to explain this to the residents of Cranbrook why we are paying more.

