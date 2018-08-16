Hugs and Slugs

Slugs: To the Alberta man who has a residence at Windermere. Who when going down the highway right at the Windermere turnoff on July 20th lost metal pipe from his garbage load (truck/trailer) on the highway pavement, which then bounced up through my Kia’s grill and into the car radiator, causing a great deal of damage. He spoke to my wife and I, stating, “no problem if it needs repairs I will take care of it.” When ICBC got in touch with this upstanding man, all memory of the incident was lost and he stated that he was not responsible in any way. What a hero!

Hugs: To all those drivers who show consideration and awareness to cyclists.

Hugs: To the man who paid for the ice cream for all the kids that converged on the ice cream truck on 15th Avenue. Thanks for making the neighbourhood great.

Hugs: Lots of hugs once again to OK Tire for being so quick to retrieve my car and have it road worthy the next day. Thanks Josh, to you and the crew, you are the Best garage in town!

Hugs: A huge thank you to Andrew and Nolan and the staff at Pharmasave Medical Equipment! Thank you for installing a Stair Lift in our home, this will enable us to stay longer in our home and continue to maintain our independence! Great job! Great service! Thank you!

Hugs: To the great staff at the ICU in the Cranbrook Regional Hospital. They were very helpful. Also to Dr. Simmon for his great service. We couldn’t be more thankful.

Slugs: To drivers that go through the Tim Horton’s drive-thru and leave a full car length of space between them and the next car. It would be really nice if you could pull up closer so that the line up doesn’t go all the way into the Tamarack parking lot!

Slug: To the Cranbrook City Councillor watering his lawn on Wednesday, Aug 8th. He must not have received the memo that Wednesday’s are a no water day for everyone in Cranbrook. If he needs a reminder, fridge magnets are available at City Hall, free of charge.

Hugs: To the hitchhiker I picked up on the highway — all the way from the Czech Republic, hitching from Calgary to (hopefully California). The beer we had at the HeidOut was good, then back to the highway you went, sticking out your thumb in the 40 degree heat.

Hugs: To James James Morrison Morrison Weatherbee George Dupree. Who took good care of his mother, though he was only three.

