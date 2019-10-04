Hugs and slugs

Hugs: Big hugs of appreciation go out to the City and the city workers who planted and maintained the lovely hanging baskets and the street planters. BEAUTIFUL. The city looks so much nicer with the delightful bursts of colour that these provide.

Slugs: To the city for the dangerous crosswalk when you swing off the strip on to Van Horne St (on the corner). It needs flashing lights around both corners. Someone could get killed on a wet dark night on that intersection, especially with a 60 km speed.

Hugs: A huge hug to Farm to Folk for bringing us fresh fruit and veggies, this is an awesome store it offers so many things. Make sure to check them out.

Hugs: Kudos to the new manager of Georgian Heights Mobile Home Park. You have done more in one month than was previously done in 24 months. Thank you.

Slugs: To the person on Birch Drive that had a garage sale on Sept 7. Maybe you should think about taking your signs down since it is now October 2.

Hugs: to the movie theatre in Cranbrook the new seats are AWESOME!!

Previous story
Hot off the presses: The 2020 Community Calendar is now available

Just Posted

Hugs and slugs

Hugs: Big hugs of appreciation go out to the City and the… Continue reading

RCMP seize drugs, cash, in Cranbrook Walmart parking lot

S/Sgt. Barry Graham of the Cranbrook RCMP reports that on October 3,… Continue reading

Eat Think Vote comes to Cranbrook

Food security is on the menu at this forum

Entire Western Financial Place roof project estimated at $5.6M

$2.6M will be spent on repairs by the end of the year, arnea barrel roof expected to cost $3M

CBEEN recognizes Columbia Basin educators

Submitted Seven educators from the Columbia Basin have been recognized by the… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeuau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Getting personal: Day 23 of federal campaign heats up

As Oct. 21 – election day – inches closer, here’s a look at what happened this week

VIDEO: Cyclists, bear OK after bruin chases them on North Vancouver trail

Brad Martyn caught the chain of events on his helmet-mounted video camera

NDP calls out Okanagan-based Green candidates for views on abortion

“The bad old days of women dying in back-alley abortions must never return,” said Elizabeth May

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

B.C. mom struck by car while walking with 2 kids is awarded $574,000

Judge rules driver 75 per cent at fault; says he should have been more cautious

Building up joint electric grid next, John Horgan and Jay Inslee say

Cascadia conference moves beyond high-speed rail

Most Read