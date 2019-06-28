Hugs and Slugs!

Hugs: To Dr. Kempston and welcome to Cranbrook. Hugs also for the gals that work in his office, always so helpful on the phone and well…..just nice ladies. ! am so thankful for everything you did for me. I had surgery Jan 7th, and I am forever grateful.

Slugs: To the big retail stores that are cutting back on expenses with utilizing less sales outlet personnel. On Tuesday June 18th no one at one store manning the express and only 2 manning the regular tills as well as customer service. Stood in line for 25 minutes. Have seen the same at other stores as well. Do we not pay for service when we visit these stores? My understanding is that the stores want this self checkout to be the way of the future. Some people in small community B.C need these jobs to help out paying the bills. Do them a favour and lets make the stores utilize these positions with real people.

Hugs: To the customers that complain about the self checkouts. I must respect the ones that stand in the line ups until they get fed up and leave buggies full of merchandise in frustration. Wake up stores, in the big picture your losing money. Lets look at customer service being the main concerns over bigger profits.

Hugs: To Lisa the nurse who took care of me while I was in the E.K.R.H. on June 7th having day surgery. Lisa your soft spoken voice and kindness was so comforting, making sure I was ok before surgery and afterwards. You took all my information and then got me into bed, then when I came out of surgery you were there once again, and you were with me right until I was discharged. Many thanks to you Lisa and big hugs !

Slugs: To the lazy people who dump their yard waste at the entrance to the Cranbrook Community Forest!

Hugs: Thank you to the kind man who paid my coffee at the Tim Horton’s on Wednesday, June 19. Such a treat & I will pay it forward.

Hugs: Hugs once again for Stewart Wilson for the beautiful picture of the Northern Shoveler among the cattails. This pic was in the Easy Kootenay Extra on June 20th. Please keep taking these wonderful pictures, it just brightens up my day and many others I’m sure.

Slugs: To the person driving a silver SUV with a N sticker on it for throwing your garbage out the window right in front of me! You know who you are! I blasted my horn at you!!! Disgusting!! I went out after and picked it up!! Shame on you!!!!

Hugs: To Kootenay Lawn Doctor and a big thank you to Cam and Ethan and staff. Prompt service, always professional on the phone and when they come to your house. They have good advice to give you as well, just helping you do the right things for your lawn. Hubby and I highly recommend that you give them a try if you haven’t already.

Slugs: And more slugs to the city for not maintaining ALL sections of local cemetery. I am beyond disgusted at the lack of respect for some families. How dare you leave some sections unwatered and not maintained. Those loved ones were as precious to their families as all others and the plots all cost the same. MAINTENANCE INCLUDED! so include it! Yes, BIG slugs!!

Send your hugs and/or slugs to shannon.stewart@cranbrooktownsman.com