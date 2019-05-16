Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: A big hug to Great Canadian Oil Change for their honesty and integrity. I pulled my truck in because I was told by the dealership that I need to change my transfer case fluid ($200 cost) . The guys at Great Canadian Oil Change checked my transfer case fluid and explained to me that the fluid is still good and I can wait another 30,000 km or so before checking to see if needs to be replaced . I so appreciate their integrity, when they could have made a quick sale on an unknowing customer. They treated me like family , were looking to help me save money. They just earned a forever customer !

Thanks guys!

Slugs: I have come to the conclusion that large Cranbrook Retail Companies have ZERO respect for their customer’s time. It is the large Cranbrook Retail Companies standard practice that we wait 10-15 minutes in a line up before paying. I want to support local Canadian businesses hence I have expressed my concerns to local management as well as emailed the Retail Company’s head office to no avail. I think they are confused and believe we need them more than they need us. Sorry, I have to go; I think I hear “Amazon” at my door.

Slugs: To the lady that near hit me in a crosswalk walking my bike like your supposed to do. You were driving a big full size white van on the other side of the courthouse by the fire house. Good thing i had some sense to hold back. The car coming down from Baker stopped for me.

Hugs: To the writer concerned about the impact of my signs on the environment: I put 18 signs out during a three-day period. Together they represented a significant amount of personal time and money. I checked them twice each day, not because I was worried they would become dislodged since they anchor securely in two places, but because my message to “hunt targets, love animals” was so upsetting that every one of my signs was defaced over those three days. I took pictures of the messages ripped into pieces, signposts pulled from the ground then twisted completely in half, and one that was taken on a quiet night and thrown into a nearby creek. I’d marked the location of each sign on a city map, and spent a long time afterwards scouting areas near where signs went missing because of the costs each had incurred. Thank you for this opportunity to encourage everyone to be kind, eat plants, and love animals.

Hug: Big hugs to Safeway for having free cake decorating for kids on the day before Mother’s day. Each child got a heart shaped cake to decorate for mom. Such a wonderful time those kids had and the cakes tasted wonderful! Talk about community spirit! Safeway…you take the cake!

Hugs: To a Wal-Mart employee for preventing a senior from being scammed out of hundreds of dollars. He was asked to purchase Google play cards by an online scam. When asked why he was buying that amount of Google play the Wal-Mart employee explained about the scam that was going around. Thank you to that Wal-Mart employee.

Slugs: For the open letter to our NPD député Wayne Stetski. Perhaps the Conservative Candidate for Kootenay-Columbia did consider the local people by claiming to vote against the gas price increase, but when he says, “We Conservatives care…” Let’s just say we’ve seen that plenty of times before with their poor stand on the environment and bills such as the GST and the Secret Police Bill. Shame on you, comrades!

Most Read