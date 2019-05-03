Hugs and Slugs

Hugs: To Jim at Speedy Brake and Muffler for returning my call after hours recently, and giving some advice on my circumstance. Good customer appreciation.

Hugs: To the amazing Emergency Room doctor at EKRH…you know who you are. Hugs for going the extra mile with caring, grace and professionalism. Our community is exceptionally lucky to have you. Going that extra mile is not a job requirement for any of us but as you demonstrated, it can make a tangible, positive, lasting impact for individuals in need. I promise to pay it forward.

Hugs: To people who smoke and carry a container to extinguish and deposit their cigarette butts.

Slugs: To people who smoke and deposit their cigarette butts in public spaces.

Hugs: Big hugs to Meraki Mechanical. Thank you for your expertise and quick efficient service when my nieces car broke down and had to be towed to your place. We will definitely be back if something needs fixed in the future.

Slugs: To whoever keeps leaving their glass jars between or beside the recycle bins in the Safeway parking lot. Do you honestly think the operator is going to climb out of his vehicle to pick up your glass jars – before dumping the bin – you are causing a liability.

Hugs: A huge hug to the amazing service team and shuttle driver at Cranbrook Dodge for their superb service in my stressed out time of need. Shuttle trips to and from the hospital and quick turn around for service was outstanding. THANK YOU!

Slugs: To the young couple walking a large dog near the pool on Tuesday, 18 April. When it dropped a large deposit, an elderly gentleman (75+) suggested they deal with it. In response, the man offered to punch him in the face.

Slugs: To the Cranbrook re-use centre, they throw everything out and don’t let people re-use the material. Kimberley reuse is always full, and it’s good to see stuff being recycled.

Slugs: To the people driving through the scales at the re-use station. Part of the congestion problem on the scales are the people having an arm waving conversation with the attendant.

Slugs: To the police(man) in the marked police truck who was casually cruising Canadian Tire Cranbrook… you know there is stop signs in front of that area right??? & you didn’t even slow down for them. I was thinking I should’ve recorded it on my phone but I was holding my sons hand about to cross the area. You had no emergency lights activated so I assume it wasn’t that important but you still ran the stop sign. To add to this… after I finished my quick shop (5 min) I came back out and was leaving the parking area where I saw you again going past Timmy’s to Can. Ttire’s garden centre outside. (Visual confirmation of the male driving the truck). And you once again hardly did a California roll through that stop sign. And the same on the next stop onto Victoria… and then finally you ran a 3/4 yellow which went red before you made it though to Cranbrook St and you had ample time to stop for this. April 28. Around noon-1pm. Now if only I were to do that….how empty my wallet would be. Above the law. Next time I’ll have it recorded and sent in. make better driving habits. After all… you got your license just like we did so therefor you also follow the same rules.. unless it was an emergency. Which your vehicle did not indicate once.

Slugs: I used to stay at Holiday Inn Express because they gave me an InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG) Rewards club card. I collected points for years. I went to use my points and found out my points had been DELETED because I had not stayed at a Holiday Inn Express or a Hotel associated with the IHG Rewards club card with-in a 12 month period. I called IHG Rewards club and said if our banks worked the same way and I didn’t use the bank with-in a 12 month period and they DELETED my money it would be deceitful and fraudulent. My plea fell on deaf ears and they refused to do ANYTHING for me. I will sleep in my car before I stay in a hotel that supports IHG Rewards club.