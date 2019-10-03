Hot off the presses, the 2020 Community Calendar is now available for purchase!

For $10 each, you can purchase this local calendar, with 100% of the proceeds supporting the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies.

The calendar includes beautiful, local photographs donated by Cranbrook Photo, lots of information about local events, and last, but definitely not least, the chance to win daily prizes from amazing local businesses throughout 2020.

The 2020 Community Calendar makes a great gift for friends and family and is also a fantastic corporate gift for staff and customers.

Calendars can be purchased at the following locations in Cranbrook: Cranbrook Farmers’ Market, Cranbrook Photo, Huckleberry Books, Bumble Tree, Key City Theatre, Salvation Army Thrift Store, Cranbrook History Centre, East Kootenay SPCA, Cranbrook Chamber of Commerce, Royal Canadian Legion, and the Ground Floor Coworking Space.

“This is an important fundraiser for the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies,” said Michele Bates, CFKR Board President. “Proceeds from the Community Calendar help the Community Foundation to grow our 37 permanently endowed funds and to establish new funds.”

Zena Williams, publisher of the Cranbrook Townsman, brought this creative idea to Cranbrook and is a strong supporter of the Community Foundation’s sustainable approach to charitable giving.

Williams stated, “I love that the Community Foundation is building this permanent nest egg to benefit our community, now and in the future. The Cranbrook Townsman is proud to be part of building this legacy.”

The Community Foundation sincerely appreciates all the local businesses and non-profits that have generously supported the 2020 Community Calendar: Cranbrook Photo, Key City Theatre, A. C. Dyck Sunlife, Leanne M. Goddard CPA, Hot Shots Café, EK SPCA, City of Cranbrook, Isosceles, Baker Hill Dental, St. Eugene Golf Course, Sidekick, Tarralin D. Hanson Notary Public, BDO, VAST Resource Solutions, Northstar GM, All 7 Tech Solutions, East Kootenay Community Credit Union, Max’s Place, Apex Accounting, Salvation Army, Cranbrook History Centre, Bridge Interiors, Denny’s, Save-On-Foods, and the Cranbrook Farmers’ Market.

Established in 2003 as a federally incorporated not-for-profit and a CRA-registered charity, the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies (CFKR) is governed by a 13-member, volunteer Board of Directors and employs one staff person. CFKR holds a total of approximately $2.5 million in 37 permanently invested funds, which provide grants to local non-profits, every year, forever. Since its first community grants in 2004, the Community Foundation has shared almost $500,000 with local projects and programs in our communities.

To join the Community Foundation of the Kootenay Rockies in building this permanent “community nest egg”, please visit the website, like/follow/share their Facebook page and contact Lynnette Wray, Executive Director, by phone (250-426-1119) or email.