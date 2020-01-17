Hospice offering Live and Learn program for 2020

Program is run for people who are in the early stages of a terminal diagnosis

The Cranbrook and The Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society is renewing its Live & Learn day program for another season, and is putting out the word to prospective participants.

Live & Learn is a nine-week program, held on Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. It’s run for people who are in the early stages of a terminal diagnosis, who can get together for peer support and story-sharing, and to take advantage of therapies and activities Hospice offers.

The program has proven to be a great success with participants since it launched in 2019, following a two-year trial period.

Janyce Bampton, Executive Director of Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice Society, says that participants formed friendships during their time with Live and Learn and have carried on into the present.

Jackie Jensen, who leads the program along with her husband Mike, says the program is for clients living with terminal illness — cancer, COPD, the effects of stroke, Parkinson’s — “anything debilitating or life-changing,” she said.

“A lot of these people would be home-bound. This would be a way to meet people in a similar situation. We’ve found that people [who took part in the program] really communicated, formed a bond, and carried on these relationships afterwards.”

The program will take place over nine weeks, and will run Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Suite 302 at the F.W. Green Home in Cranbrook. There is no charge to the participants.

People interested in taking part in the program must register. Please contact Jensen at jackiejensen44@shaw.ca, or call Jackie at 250-426-8191.

During the program, the mornings are dedicated to peer support and sharing stories, gathering for coffee to talk about the week. Therapists attend in the morning, available for anyone who wishes to participate. And complementary comfort care will be available for participants in the facility’s treatment room. Lunch is provided by local chefs and restaurants. The afternoon will be spent enjoying various activities, such as art therapy, journaling or personal story writing, Other activities include relaxation exercises, breath work, advance care planning, music care, pet therapy, meditation, games or sing-song.

Partners in the Live and Learn day program include BC Centre of Palliative Care, Interior Health Authority, MJ’s Floral Boutique, United Way, local restaurants and other donations, along with Hospice volunteers.

Cranbrook Kimberley Hospice serves both communities and the surrounding area. Along with Live & Learn, programs include end of life’s journey companionship for clients and their families, bereavement support groups for adults, peer support, phone support. You can call the office at 250-417-2019.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Region’s projects promote increased well-being

Just Posted

Matt Andersen to tear it up in Cranbrook

Canadian singer, songwriter and guitarist showcasing new album at February concert at Key City Theatre

It happened this week in 1913

Jan. 12 -18: Compiled by Dave Humphrey from the newspapers at the Cranbrook History Centre and Archives

COTR Avalanche back in action for 2020

The College of the Rockies Avalanche volleyball teams are back in action… Continue reading

RCMP, Conservation officers, locals attempt to save elk in frozen river

Local emergency services personnel teamed up with rural residents to try and… Continue reading

Special prosecutor to review Cranbrook toddler drowning case

A special prosecutor has been appointed to conduct an independent review into… Continue reading

Fashion Fridays: Look your best this year

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Crown won’t appeal sentence in child sex assault case of former Burns Lake mayor

B.C. Prosecution Service said sentence doesn’t meet standard for appeal

Gratitude, even at Minus 20

Enhance enjoyment of God by expressing it in words and acts and emotions.

Work wanted: Good at duking

My goodness, the sturm, the drang, the accusations, the gnashing of teeth,… Continue reading

It’s 2020, a year for Hugs & Slugs

Hugs: Huge hugs to the people on my kids’ paper routes, 100-300… Continue reading

Hospice offering Live and Learn program for 2020

Program is run for people who are in the early stages of a terminal diagnosis

‘Collateral damage’ in the skies

One of the main causes of death for airline passengers in recent… Continue reading

Region’s projects promote increased well-being

Columbia Basin Trust supports 31 projects with $680,000

‘Scariest boat ride of my life’: Passengers trapped by ice on rocky B.C. ferry sailing

The Nimpkish docked in Bella Coola on Jan.12 coated in a thick layer of ice

Most Read