Honouring the ‘Grandmother Tree’

Removing an old tree turned into an outdoor learning experience for students with St. Mary’s Independent Catholic School. Photo courtesy City of Cranbrook.

This past fall, City of Cranbrook crews with Public Works took down a 105-year-old cottonwood tree near St. Mary’s Catholic School, which had become quite unhealthy and was turning into a public safety concern.

Lovingly nicknamed the ‘Grandmother Tree’ by the students, it served as a gathering place to learn about the importance of nature, of trees, animals, water and the land.

It was a very special place near the school for students to learn and explore, as they would often build shelters nearby and play outdoor-themed games.

With that in mind, Public Works used parts of the ‘Grandmother Tree’ to construct an outdoor classroom space for students and the community to continue to meet and learn.

Even though the ‘Grandmother Tree’ no longer stands in this place, her physical presence still lingers and the community is welcome to continue to visit this special place.