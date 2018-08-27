Home at last

Kimberley student builds tiny home as part of idependent design studies course.

As part of an independent design studies course at Selkirk Secondary School, Grade 12 student Emerson Hale has just finished building his very own Tiny Eco Home.

Starting with a used shipping container, Emerson worked through every stage of the construction from his own design. He completed the framing, installing windows and doors, electrical, drywalling, plumbing, roofing and building and installing much of the interior furnishings. One of his goals was to be as environmentally friendly as possible in the design and re-use salvaged materials whenever possible. The home will run on solar energy.

“I’d like to thank Ms. Weitzel, Mr. Treber and the administration at Selkirk for their support as well as all the family and friends who helped me out on this project. Also thanks to Kimberley Building Supplies, Kijiji, Youtube and the free store at the dump,” said Hale.

Emerson admitted that it was a lot more work than he expected but that overall it was an amazing learning experience. When asked if he would do it again he said, “maybe next time I will build a bird house.”

Emerson will be off to UBC Okanagan in the fall to study electrical engineering and his home will eventually move to the West Kootenay.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Diversity on display at multicultural festival

Just Posted

Smoke doesn’t stop the Black Spur Ultra

The Black Spur Ultra Marathon went ahead in Kimberley over the weekend… Continue reading

Rain helps Meachen Creek fire efforts, but drought conditions continue

The Meachen Creek fire continues to be classified as Out of Control… Continue reading

Evacuation Alert lifted for Ta Ta Creek area

Regional District says significant progress has been made on Lost Dog complex.

3 fires near Castlegar grow to over 1,000 hectares each

Syringa Creek, Deer Creek and Renata/Bulldog Mountain fires continue to grow

Drought rating increased across the region

Kootenays now at Level 3 rating as province grapples with hot and dry conditions

Humans responsible for more than 400 B.C. wildfires so far this season

“It’s important to note that every time we run into a human-caused wildfire, that’s a wildfire that didn’t have to happen.”

Freeland to rejoin talks with US, Mexico after they agree to overhaul NAFTA

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland will head to Washington on Tuesday to re-join face-to-face negotiations.

Judge criticizes Yellowknife RCMP for jailing intoxicated sex assault victim

Police said in a statement quoted in the judgment that the highly intoxicated woman was taken to the cells for her safety.

Diversity is strength

This past weekend, I attended the multiculturalism festival in Rotary Park. It… Continue reading

B.C. woman praises helmet after truck runs over her head

“Wearing a helmet saved my life.”

Rainfall, cooler temperatures bring some relief in wildfire-ravaged B.C.

9,450 square kilometres of land has burned so far in B.C. this year

Henderson posts rare feat, joining small group of Canadians to win at home

She’s only the fourth Canadian to win since 1954

Home child care centres in B.C. need more funding, says operator

Kathy Sager says licensees receive far less than similar facilities

B.C. student enrolment up, but slow compared to 2017

Province says there will 538,821 funded public school students in the 2018-19 school year

Most Read