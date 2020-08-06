The historic Baker Home in Cranbrook, by Baker Park.

History Centre launches walking tours of historic downtown Cranbrook

The Cranbrook History Centre is about to begin a series of Guided Historic Walking Tours around Cranbrook’s downtown.

These tours will run every Thursday evening from August 6 to September 24, with each beginning at 6 pm.

They will offer an opportunity for participants to learn more about the wonderful history of the growth of our city.

The History Centre guide will lead the group to visit several historic sites around downtown Cranbrook and will explain the significance of each location in the development of Cranbrook as a city. Participants will learn as to why Cranbrook has settled where it has and the ways it has flourished since its beginning in 1898.

The guides will lead the tour participants through history and back again.

The tours will begin at the Colonel Baker Home at 1601-1st. Street South, in Baker Park. They will then wind their way around downtown, and end at the Old Fire Hall on 11th Avenue. These tours will take place rain or shine so appropriate clothing and footwear should be worn. Each tour is anticipated to last about one hour. The cost to participate is $5 per adult and free for children under 10 years of age.

Registration to take part in these tours can be made by contacting the Cranbrook History Centre at 250-489-3918 or email info@cranbrookhistorycentre.com. Each ticket holder will also be entitled to show their ticket and receive 10 per cent off appetizers at the Old Fire Hall Kitchen & Tap at the end of the tour. The total number of participants for each tour will be restricted and appropriate social distancing will be honoured.

Registration to take part in these tours can be made through the Cranbrook History Centre’s website https://www.cranbrookhistorycentre.com/events-programs/#walkingtour over the phone or in person at the museum.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cranbrook’s Neil Cook awarded Order of B.C.

Just Posted

History Centre launches walking tours of historic downtown Cranbrook

The Cranbrook History Centre is about to begin a series of Guided… Continue reading

Metal detector rings true for Cranbrook couple

A Cranbrook couple went looking for a missing ring after reading a plea on Facebook

Kootenay doctor among 82 physicians, dentists calling on province for mandatory mask rule

Open letter says masks should be worn in indoor public spaces, public transportation or in crowds

A memorial disc golf tour of the East Kootenay

This past weekend, a few friends and I embarked on a weekend… Continue reading

Here were the worst Cranbrook intersections for crashes in 2019

There were over 1,300 crashes reported to ICBC last year

B.C. reports 47 new cases, no deaths due to COVID-19

Province has 351 active cases

Three screening officers at Vancouver airport test positive for COVID-19

The public is not believed to be at risk of exposure

Arson suspected in several wildfires lit near Kootenay town

RCMP making progress in arson investigation of Marsh Creek fires

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers free not-so-wily coyote with head stuck in jar

Poor pup was found with a glass jar stuck on its head in Maple Ridge

‘Do our lives count for less?’: COVID-19 exposes cracks in disability aid

In July, Parliament approved a $600 payment for people with disabilities facing additional expenses during COVID-19

Agreement between province, BC Hydro, First Nation, ends legal fight over Site C

B.C. will work to improve land management and restore traditional place names in areas of cultural significance

Dwindling B.C. bamboo supply leaves Calgary Zoo biologists worried about pandas

Zoo has been trying to send pandas back to China since May

Facebook launches its new TikTok clone, Instagram Reels

Facebook has a long tradition of cloning competitive services

B.C. Appeal Court prevents Victoria woman from using the term ‘death midwife’ in her job

Pashta MaryMoon claimed she had been providing “death-care services” for more than 40 years

Most Read