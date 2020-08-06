History Centre launches walking tours of historic downtown Cranbrook

The Cranbrook History Centre is about to begin a series of Guided Historic Walking Tours around Cranbrook’s downtown.

These tours will run every Thursday evening from August 6 to September 24, with each beginning at 6 pm.

They will offer an opportunity for participants to learn more about the wonderful history of the growth of our city.

The History Centre guide will lead the group to visit several historic sites around downtown Cranbrook and will explain the significance of each location in the development of Cranbrook as a city. Participants will learn as to why Cranbrook has settled where it has and the ways it has flourished since its beginning in 1898.

The guides will lead the tour participants through history and back again.

The tours will begin at the Colonel Baker Home at 1601-1st. Street South, in Baker Park. They will then wind their way around downtown, and end at the Old Fire Hall on 11th Avenue. These tours will take place rain or shine so appropriate clothing and footwear should be worn. Each tour is anticipated to last about one hour. The cost to participate is $5 per adult and free for children under 10 years of age.

Registration to take part in these tours can be made by contacting the Cranbrook History Centre at 250-489-3918 or email info@cranbrookhistorycentre.com. Each ticket holder will also be entitled to show their ticket and receive 10 per cent off appetizers at the Old Fire Hall Kitchen & Tap at the end of the tour. The total number of participants for each tour will be restricted and appropriate social distancing will be honoured.

Registration to take part in these tours can be made through the Cranbrook History Centre’s website https://www.cranbrookhistorycentre.com/events-programs/#walkingtour over the phone or in person at the museum.