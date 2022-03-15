HeidOut sponsors FPPAS’s Summer Sounds concert series

The Heid Out Restaurant and Brewhouse in Cranbrook, long time supporters of the Fisher Peak Performing Arts Society, have again stepped up with a $2500 sponsorship of their 2022 Summer Sounds concert series. Stay tuned for further details on how live music will fill the air at Rotary Park (with refreshment provided on site by the Fisher Peak Brewing Co.). Left to right: Jordon Aasland and Heidi Romich of the Heid Out, and Jamie Neve of Fisher Peak Performing Artists Society. (Barry Coulter photo)