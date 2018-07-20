Harley Owners Group makes donations to several organizations

The Kootenay Chapter of the Harley Owners Group (HOG) dispersed the proceeds from its fundraising year at an event Tuesday, July 17, at the Heritage Inn in Cranbrook.

The non-profit organization presented cheques of $500 each to 18 different organizations.

Pictured above: Reeve Toth (Tim Hortons), Anne McMichael (Girl Guides), Nancy Regular (Canadian Mental Health Association), Sheila Schell (Cranbrook Community Theatre), Lexi Czar, George Radelja (Kimberley Youth Centre), Cpt. Palmer of the 552 Air Cadets, Tammy Morgan and Logan Morgan of the 1813 Army Cadets, Lamont Luscher of Scouts Canada, Michael Landry of the Royal Canadian Legion, Jessalyn Hellman and Kelsey Hartman of the Cranbrook Bugle Band, Nancy Lemire of the Salvation Army, Stan Kneller and Sharon Prinz of the Wasa Lions, Gerry Lafaut and Bill Fraser of the Mark Creek Lions, and Paul Wilson of YKRS, and Jim Feenstra of the Kimberley Pipe Band. Representatives of Ronald McDonald House and Ginger’s Legacy were unable to attend.

Also on hand were HOG members Wayne Schell (Treasurer), Keven Witney (Assistant Director), Rod Yaremkewich, Sheila Schell, Bev Sansom, Don Sansom, Jim Toth and Jim Fenestra. Barry Coulter photo