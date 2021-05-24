Happy 100th birthday, George Morris

George Morris celebrated his 100th brithday, Saturday, May 22, in Cranbrook, with a drive-around town so that friends and neighbours, who turned out in droves, could wish him happy birthday. Morris, who now lives in Kootenay Street Village, is pictured greeting friends at his former neighbourhood of Terra Lee Terrace. (Trish Barnes photo)
- Search
- Home
- Good News
- Cannabis 19+
- Submit News Tip
- News
- COVID-19
- Subscription
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Newsletters
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map