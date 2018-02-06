Grant funding received for Age Friendly Program

The City of Cranbrook presents Seniors in Partnership and the Age Friendly Community Program with a cheque for $12,735; the first instalment of a $18,193 funding grant Council applied for and received. Paul Rodgers photo.

At the City Council meeting on February 6, 2018, Council presented a cheque for $12,735 to Seniors in Partnership, the first installment of a $18,193 grant to support the Age Friendly Community program.

The world’s population is rapidly aging, and British Columbia is no exception. By 2031, close to 1.5 million British Columbians across the province will be over 65—almost a quarter of the province’s population.

Around the globe, communities are getting ready to meet the challenges and take advantage of the opportunities of an aging population.

That is why the City of Cranbrook, in conjunction with the Seniors in Partnership, a standing committee of the United Way East Kootenay, is pleased to announce they have received a funding grant to commence a planning initiative to become designated as an Age Friendly Community.

The goal of this initiative is to ensure:

• Seniors are supported to age actively, enjoy good health, and remain independent and involved in their communities.

• People of all ages and abilities benefit from safer, barrier-free buildings and streets, better access to local businesses and facilities, and more green spaces.

• Businesses benefit from the increased support and spending power of older customers and are better able to support older workers.

• The community benefits from the increased participation of older adults in community life.

To aid the City of Cranbrook with this project, Seniors in Partnership has formed an Age Friendly Advisory Committee consisting of several stakeholder organizations from the city. Over the next year the committee will be holding numerous public consultations asking all citizens for their input by completing a short survey.

Your feedback from these consultation sessions will assist the Committee in formulating and prioritizing an action plan to support and continue the transformation of the City of Cranbrook into a designated Age Friendly Community.

Provided by the Cranbrook Age Friendly Advisory Community

cranbrookagefriendly@gmail.com