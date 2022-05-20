This year features some new and exciting challenges and prizes

GoByBike week in Cranbrook takes place from May 30 to June 5, 2022. (File Photo)

GoByBike week returns to Cranbrook at the end of May, with the Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise set to host this year’s events.

GoByBike week in Cranbrook takes place from May 30 to June 5, with activities and contests planned throughout the course of the week.

New this year is the Cycle Fisher Peak challenge, encouraging cyclists to bike the equivalent of 1,925 metres in elevation – the elevation gain from Cranbrook to Fisher Peak.

“Each year, GoByBike BC’s spring and fall bike to work and school week encourages British Columbians to choose their bicycles for transportation rather than a motor vehicle,” said a press release from GoByBike BC and Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary. “Converting sedentary time behind the steering wheel, into time pedalling their bicycle wheels; enjoying healthy, environmentally friendly, active transportation.”

During last year’s spring events, more than 50,000 B.C. riders cycled and saved 418,026 kilograms of greenhouse gases from entering the atmosphere.

This year’s top draw prize includes a cycling adventure trip for two to the Netherlands. There are also four local challenges for people of all ages to participate in.

The fourth annual Elementary Schools Cycling Challenge will see a healthy competition between students and teachers at our local schools. Kootenay Orchards has taken home the trophy for the past three years.

In this challenge, students and staff are encouraged to ride their bikes to school during GoByBike week. School staff conduct a daily count of their student riders and the final tally will be submitted. The school with the highest percentage of riders will be declared the Cranbrook Elementary Schools 2022 Bike to School Week challenge champion.

Each day that students ride to school they can enter for a chance to win a bike, donated by Gerick Sports.

High school and middle school students are also encouraged to take part in the second annual High & Middle School Challenge.

Parkland Middle School won the last challenge and are set to defend their title. Students and staff from Laurie, Parkland and Mount Baker will compete for their own title, similar to the elementary school competition. Northstar Bicycle Co. is also donating a bike to be won.

The Cranbrook Team Cycling Contest also returns, with Cranbrook residents encouraged to form a biking team. Teams can be made up of classmates, businesses, community groups or family/friends. Teams need to be registered online at GoByBikeBC.ca.

GoByBike BC and Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise hope that our community can get 1500 riders involved in this spring’s ride.

“Lets show the rest of B.C. just how amazing Cranbrook is when it comes to all of us jumping on our bikes and having fun,” said the press release.

Last but not least, the Cycle Fisher Peak challenge.

“1,925 meters represents the elevation gain from the City of Cranbrook (921m) to the top of Fisher Peak (2,846m). Riders will log their rides using the STRAVA app on their phones and when they achieve the required 1,925 metre total, they will have their name placed in a draw for an incredible grand prize – A Picnic at the Peak,” reads the release from GoByBike BC.

Anyone who completes the challenge will have their names entered into a random draw for an alpine helicopter tour.

“The tour includes breathtaking views of the Rocky Mountains, circling the Peak, meandering among the majestic ridges and alpine meadows, a flyby of an alpine lake before landing at the mountain ridge meadow to enjoy a picnic of exceptional local cuisine provided by the Heid Out Restaurant, complimented with award winning craft beer from Fisher Peak Brewery (or beverage of choice) and your own Executive Chef,” says GoByBike BC.

During GoByBike week there will be coffee stations set up at the East Kootenay Community Credit Union, Northstar Bicycle Co., COBS Bread and Hot Shots Café. Riders can receive a free coffee and treat from COBS from Monday to Friday, May 30 to June 3 between the hours of 7:45 a.m. and 9 a.m.

For more information or to register your team, visit gobybikebc.ca.



