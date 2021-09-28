2021 Spring Gran Team Champions - Elizabeth Lake Lodge. Back row – Shelby Lehmann and Alex McLeod Front row from left – Liam Thompson, Deidre Rundberg, Amanda Thompson, Lochlann Freitag, Elizabeth McLeod, Paul Freitag, Tricia McLeod, Rachel Freitag, George Freitag, Lynnette Wray - Cranbrook Sunrise Rotary President Not pictured – Alyssa Williams, Anika Fleming, Rob Crowder, Mike Kosof, Carson Damm, Becky Lockhart, Daryl Calder, Michelle Freitag, Thomas Gilhooly, Brian McMahon, Michael McMahon Shelby (Submitted file)

GoByBike Cranbrook returns for fall edition

The autumn ride takes place for two weeks, Monday September 27th to Sunday, October 10th

GoByBike week is back in Cranbrook for the autumn edition, with the ride set for a two-week duration from September 27th to October 10th.

The Rotary Club of Cranbrook Sunrise will once again be hosting and coordinating special activities across the community, including the Search for the Signs challenge.

As always, registration is free and encouraged in order to be entered into the fun and prizes.

‘Search for the Signs’ challenges bike riders to find 12 specifically designated signs posted throughout the community during the two-week ride.

Once you locate a sign, take a photo with your bike and the sign and post it on social media (Facebook and/or Instagram) and use the hashtags #GoByBikeCranbrook and #GoByBikeBC.

READ: GoByBike champions announced

Each post (one per cyclist, per sign) is an entry for prizes from local businesses.

The challenge starts on Monday, September 27 and runs through until Sunday, October 10.

In order to be eligible for prizes, cyclists need to register and log their rides at www.gobybikebc.ca.

The GoByBike Corporate Challenge, also known as bike to work week, is also back, running from October 4th to 8th.

This challenge is available to Cranbrook businesses with five or more employees. The Cranbrook company with the greatest percentage of employee bike rides will be victors of the 2021 trophy. Riders must be registered to participate.

Organizers note that those participating in the corporate challenge from home may enter a “before or after work” bike ride.

In order to register your company for the corporate competition, email GoByBikeCranbrook@gmail.com.

Last but not least, there is a new ride for youth with the Cranbrook Interact Club on Saturday, October 2nd. The ride is aimed for youth ages 12 to 18.

The group will leave the Cranbrook Northstar Rails to Trails trailhead at 1:30 p.m. and continue along the trail. They are also invited to stop for refreshments at the R2T gazebo on Wycliffe Park Road.

