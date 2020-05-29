Friends, family and neighbours gathered outside at Terra Lee Terraces in Cranbrook on Friday, May 22, to celebrate the 99th birthday of George Morris. The day featured a drive-by parade, and a mass social distance rendition of Happy Birthday and For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow. All the best, George, from the Cranbrook Townsman! (Barry Coulter photo)

George Morris turns 99

