George Morris turns 99

Friends, family and neighbours gathered outside at Terra Lee Terraces in Cranbrook on Friday, May 22, to celebrate the 99th birthday of George Morris. The day featured a drive-by parade, and a mass social distance rendition of Happy Birthday and For He’s a Jolly Good Fellow. All the best, George, from the Cranbrook Townsman! (Barry Coulter photo)
